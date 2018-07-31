Tuesday, July 31, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Indo-Asian News Service 31 July, 2018 20:30 IST

Mars will be closest to Earth today in a unique celestial rendezvous in 15 years

The closest approach on Tuesday will make Mars brightest since 2003.

Don't forget to look up and catch a glimpse of a brighter Mars tonight as the Red Planet makes its closest approach to Earth in 15 years on 31 July when the two planets will be 57.6 million kilometres apart.

On 27 July, Mars was at opposition, meaning that the Sun and the Red Planet came opposite to each other, keeping the Earth in the middle.

A map of Mars produced from images captured by Mangalyaan. Image courtesy: ISRO

A map of Mars produced from images captured by Mangalyaan. Image courtesy: ISRO

Mars comes at opposition at an average interval of two years and two months when the planet comes close to the Earth and becomes brighter, the Ministry of Earth Science said in a statement.

Mars opposition that had occurred in August 2003 brought the two planets closest distance in approximately 60,000 years.

The closest approach on Tuesday will make Mars brightest since 2003.

During opposition, Mars is especially photogenic because it can be seen fully illuminated by the Sun as viewed from Earth.

By mid-August, Mars will become fainter as Mars and Earth travel farther away from each other in their orbits around the Sun, according to NASA.

The next Mars close approach will be on 6 October, 2020.

tags


Top Stories

latest videos

RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope

RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope
Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope
Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope

Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App

3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App
Huawei Nova 3 launched in India

Huawei Nova 3 launched in India
Few takers for Indian mobile phones? #DailyDope

Few takers for Indian mobile phones? #DailyDope
Asphalt 9: Legends iOS Android Review

Asphalt 9: Legends iOS Android Review
PUBG MOBILE War Mode Stream

PUBG MOBILE War Mode Stream

also see

Mars

Scientists discover an underground lake on Mars raising possibility of life

Jul 26, 2018

Mars

Total Lunar Eclipse: Mars to be closest to the Earth and visible to the naked eye

Jul 25, 2018

Water on Mars

Water on Mars: What the latest discovery means for search for life beyond Earth

Jul 27, 2018

Mars

NASA spacecraft shows how 'stolen' electrons enable rare aurora on Mars

Jul 24, 2018

Space

After discovery of Martian lake, astronaut Norishige Kanai dreams of space return

Jul 29, 2018

Mars

Mars-Earth distance drops to 57.5 million kms tonight, the least in 15 years

Jul 26, 2018

science

Bacteria

Contrary to current understanding, bacteria too can become extinct: Study

Jul 31, 2018

Genetic Testing

GSK to access DNA data from millions by partnering with Google-funded 23andMe

Jul 31, 2018

Dolphins

It's a dolphin, not a wholphin, say scientists on discovery of rare hybrid species

Jul 31, 2018

Space

Scientists detect first radioactive molecule in space from 17th century explosion

Jul 31, 2018