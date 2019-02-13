Thursday, February 14, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Mars One's plan to colonise Mars is dead and either fraud or fools are to blame

If you had your hopes on them to give a one-way escape to Mars, you'll need to find a new plan.

tech2 News Staff Feb 13, 2019 19:11:07 IST

An ambitious plan to send people on a one-way trip to Mars, and air the entire trip as a reality TV show has come crashing down on colonising startup Mars One they've run out of money.

Mars One's mission raised many eyebrows from their start in 2012, and Twitterati were only too happy to roast them after they met a predictable end.

In 2012, Mars One co-founder Bas Lansdortp announced the company's insanely ambitious plan to send colonists to Mars and fund the project with a reality show about the selection process and a test colony right here on Earth. The plans for the reality TV bit were drawn up with help from an actual subject expert, too: Paul Römer, the producer of Big Brother.

And now, from dream to drama, the last few shreds of the company's optimism are tucked away in the company's website — a press note from the time the plan was just a sketch. And what classy sketches those were, too.

Image courtesy: Mars One

Image courtesy: Mars One

And that trailer, though.

Mars One was bought out by a Swiss financial holdings company in 2016, which too, is currently being liquidated. Bas Lansdorp, co-founder of the company confirmed the company's bankruptcy to Engadget, adding that they were working "to find a solution" to the financial pickle they're in.

Things aren't looking hopeful for the Mars colonist startup. In fact, the number of people that believe the entire effort was a scam from the start is growing by the day.

While the company's bankruptcy was officially filed on 15 January 2019, it was only picked up by a Swiss newspaper this week after Redditor S-Vineyard shared the news and proof in a thread. Commentors on Reddit — much like the Twitter crowd — expressed their surprise that it took as long as it did for the company to go under.

An illustration of the proposed Mars colony. Image courtesy: Mars One

An illustration of the proposed Mars colony. Image courtesy: Mars One

"It was a clear scam from day one, but sadly it got still naively defended by lots of space enthusiasts, even after investigative reports showed that it clearly was a scam," Redditor S-Vineyard says in his original thread.

Leading up to this week, plenty of evidence has surfaced to suggest either that Mars One's showrunners were all-out scammers or all-out fools.

Mars One announced that it received at least 2,00,000 applications from people that were delighted by the prospect of dying on another planet, but the real numbers were actually 2,761, according to a Matter report.

Mars One's Facebook banner

Mars One's Facebook banner "Come with us". Image courtesy: Mars One

Reports by MIT News, Matter, Inverse, the GuardianParagon Space Corp (former technology partner of Mars One), The Space Review and Gizmodo poked massive holes in the company's plans years ago.

MIT even noted that within 68 days of touchdown, the first settlers will suffocate and die inside their failing habitats. Nobel-winning physicist Gerard't Hooft, who was listed as an advisor to the project till 2018, told the Guardian that it would take 100 years and not 10 for Mars One to succeed.

Ouch.

But hey, all that's history now (including that $5 donation we'll never get back)... Unless Mars One's threat of a mystery investor is real. If they do make a financial comeback, they're looking at a trial by fire from their supporters and haters alike.

It's time to put our money back on the NASA and SpaceX horses — both of which have tried-and-tested rockets and a track record of sending things (and people in NASA's case) to space.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri
3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science

3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science
Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

also see

Environment

Monarch butterfly numbers soar since last year at migration grounds in Mexico

Jan 31, 2019

CubeSats

Tiny Cubesats fall silent beyond Mars after proving their new space tech works

Feb 07, 2019

Glaciers

Two thirds of Himalayan glaciers will have melted by the end of the century: Report

Feb 05, 2019

Kalpana Chawla

Remembering Kalpana Chawla: Astronaut, inspiration, the first Indian woman in space

Feb 01, 2019

Human Ancestry

Fresh clues to life and times of Denisovans, a little-known band of ancient humans

Jan 31, 2019

ISRO

ISRO opens doors to India's first Human Spaceflight Centre in Bangalore

Feb 01, 2019

science

Wildlife

Polar bears take over Russian town, leave locals both delighted and terrified

Feb 13, 2019

Mars N-one

Mars One's plan to colonise Mars is dead and either fraud or fools are to blame

Feb 13, 2019

Bionic Heart

World's first bionic heart charges wirelessly inside 24 year old patient's chest

Feb 13, 2019

Plastic to Fuel

New technique can turn quarter of the world's plastic waste into clean fuel

Feb 13, 2019