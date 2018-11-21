Wednesday, November 21, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Mars' moon Phobos got its strange signature grooves from rolling stones: Study

Some of these globe-trotting stones rolled all the way around & back to their source — a big crater.

Indo-Asian News Service Nov 21, 2018 15:17 PM IST

The strange grooves criss-crossing the surface of the Martian moon Phobos were made by rolling boulders blasted free from an ancient asteroid impact, suggests a new study.

Phobos' grooves, which are visible across most of the moon's surface, were first identified in the 1970s by NASA's Mariner and Viking missions.

While some scientists posited that large impacts on Mars have showered the nearby moon with groove-carving debris, others suggested that Mars' gravity is slowly tearing Phobos apart, and the grooves are signs of structural failure.

To confirm, a team from Brown University in the US designed computer models that showed that boulders ejected from Stickney could have created the puzzling patterns of grooves seen on Phobos.

Stickney is a huge crater at nine kilometres across for a moon the size of diminutive Phobos (27 kilometres across at its widest point).

"These grooves are a distinctive feature of Phobos, and how they formed has been debated by planetary scientists for 40 years," said Ken Ramsley, a planetary science researcher at Brown University who led the work. "We think this study is another step toward zeroing in on an explanation."

An image showing the grooves on Martian satellite Phobos as seen by the NASA's Viking 1. Image courtesy: NASA Goddard

An image showing the grooves on Martian satellite Phobos as seen by the NASA's Viking 1. Image courtesy: NASA Goddard

The simulations show that because of Phobos' small size and relatively weak gravity, Stickney stones just keep on rolling rather than stopping after a kilometre or so, like they might on a larger body.

In fact, some boulders would have rolled and bounded their way all the way around the tiny moon, explaining why some grooves are not radially aligned to the crater, the researchers noted in the paper published in the journal Planetary and Space Science.

In some cases, the globe-trotting boulders rolled all the way back to where they started — Stickney, indicating why the crater itself has grooves.

In addition, there are fairly low-elevation areas on Phobos surrounded by a higher-elevation lip, with no grooves at all.

"It's like a ski jump," Ramsley said. "The boulders keep going but suddenly there's no ground under them. They end up doing this suborbital flight over this zone."

"We think this makes a pretty strong case that it was this rolling boulder model that accounts for most if not all the grooves on Phobos," Ramsley said.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

also see

Geology

Exploding stars have made the key ingredient in sand and glass, a study suggests

Nov 18, 2018

Astrophysics

Study finds that 3 moons orbit the Earth, 2 of those are massive dust clouds

Nov 08, 2018

Astronomy

NASA's Chandra spots 'Star Trek Enterprise' in colliding galaxy clusters far, far away

Nov 20, 2018

Astronomy

ESA's Gaia spots an unusual 'ghost' galaxy lurking at the edge of the Milky Way

Nov 15, 2018

Reusable rocketry

SpaceX scraps plans make Falcon 9 even more reusable than it is now

Nov 18, 2018

Gaganyaan

Russian cosmonaut offers his training, experience in space to Gaganyaan astronauts

Nov 13, 2018

science

Groovy Phobos

Mars' moon Phobos got its strange signature grooves from rolling stones: Study

Nov 21, 2018

Standard Units

Still the kilogram: All you need to know about the new and improved unit of mass

Nov 21, 2018

InSight Mars Landing

NASA and the InSight spacecraft gear up for a risky landing on Mars next week

Nov 21, 2018

Space Travel

Experts have a theory for how spacecrafts can travel at faster-than-light speeds

Nov 21, 2018