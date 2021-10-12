Tuesday, October 12, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Mars-like conditions simulated in Israel's Negev desert to study human behaviour, effect of isolation

The six so-called "analogue astronauts" are from Austria, Germany, Israel, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain and will live in isolation in the station until the end of the month.


Agence France-PresseOct 12, 2021 17:03:41 IST

Inside a huge crater in Israel's sun-baked Negev desert, a team wearing space suits ventures forth on a mission to simulate conditions on Mars.

The Austrian Space Forum has set up a pretend Martian base with the Israeli space agency at Makhtesh Ramon, a 500-metre (1,600-foot) deep, 40-kilometre wide crater.

The six so-called "analogue astronauts" will live in isolation in the virtual station until the end of the month.

The Austrian Space Forum, a private organisation made up of aerospace specialists, collaborated with Israeli research centre D-MARS to construct the solar-powered base in a huge crater in Israel's sun-baked Negev desert. Image credit: D-Mars

The Austrian Space Forum, a private organisation made up of aerospace specialists, collaborated with Israeli research centre D-MARS to construct the solar-powered base in a huge crater in Israel's sun-baked Negev desert. Image credit: D-Mars

"It's a dream come true," Israeli Alon Tenzer, 36, told AFP. "It's something we've been working on for years."

The participants -- from Austria, Germany, Israel, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain -- all had to pass gruelling physical and psychological tests.

During their mission, they will conduct tests including on a drone prototype that functions without GPS, and on automated wind- and solar-powered mapping vehicles.

The mission will also aim to study human behaviour and the effect of isolation on the astronauts.

"The group's cohesion and their ability to work together are crucial for surviving on Mars," said Gernot Groemer, the Austrian mission supervisor.

"It's like a marriage, except in a marriage you can leave but on Mars you can't."

Largest voyage ever

The Austrian Space Forum, a private organisation made up of aerospace specialists, has already organised 12 missions, the most recent in Oman in 2018.

The Israel project is part of mission Amadee-20, which was expected to kick off last year but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The forum has partnered with Israeli research centre D-MARS to construct the solar-powered base.

German astronaut Anika Mehlis, the only woman on the team, told AFP how happy she was to be part of the project.

"My father took me to the space museum when I was little," she said. "When I saw that the forum was looking for analogue astronauts, I told myself I had to apply."

Mehlis, a trained microbiologist, will study a scenario where bacteria from Earth infect potential life forms that may be found on Mars, saying this "would be a huge problem".

Visually, the surrounding desert resembles the Red Planet with its stony wilderness and orange hues, though thankfully not in terms of atmospheric conditions.

"Over here, we have temperatures of about 25-30 degrees Celsius, but on Mars the temperature is minus 60 degrees Celsius and the atmosphere is not fit for breathing," said Groemer.

The interior of the base is austere, with a small kitchen and bunk beds. Most of the space is reserved for scientific experiments.

NASA envisions the first human mission to Mars will launch in 2030.

"What we are doing here is preparing a large mission, the largest voyage our society has ever taken, as Mars and Earth are 380 million kilometres apart at their extreme point," said Groemer.

"I believe the very first human to walk on Mars is already born and we are the ship-builders to enable this journey."

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

mars mission

NASA volunteers spend 45 days to prepare for HERA mission to Mars' moon Phobos

Oct 04, 2021
NASA volunteers spend 45 days to prepare for HERA mission to Mars' moon Phobos
Mars' landscape was shaped by flooded crater lakes which was a common occurrence: Study

comet

Mars' landscape was shaped by flooded crater lakes which was a common occurrence: Study

Oct 05, 2021
Israeli archaeologists uncover 'world's largest' Byzantine-era winery south of Tel Aviv

NewsTracker

Israeli archaeologists uncover 'world's largest' Byzantine-era winery south of Tel Aviv

Oct 11, 2021
NASA puts its Mars missions on time out for two weeks in October due to solar conjunction

Mars missions

NASA puts its Mars missions on time out for two weeks in October due to solar conjunction

Oct 01, 2021
NASA's Lucy mission to launch on 16 October, will travel for 12 years to study Trojan asteroids

lucy

NASA's Lucy mission to launch on 16 October, will travel for 12 years to study Trojan asteroids

Sep 29, 2021
World Animal Day: COVID-19 pandemic a reminder that India needs to return to tradition of animal welfare

InMyOpinion

World Animal Day: COVID-19 pandemic a reminder that India needs to return to tradition of animal welfare

Oct 04, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021