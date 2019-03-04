Monday, March 04, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Mars Express finds evidence of huge underground network of water in Mars' wet past

Craters that were once lakes may have had the same water levels as oceans on Mars, findings indicate.

tech2 News Staff Mar 04, 2019 16:50:53 IST

In 2018, the European Space Agency's Mars Express with the help of ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft detected a frozen pool of water under Mars' south pole.

Now, new data from Mars Express has brought to light just how much water might have been part of Mars' geological past. Mars had lots and lots of water — on its surface and in liquid form.

Researchers found evidence of large amounts of water by studying 24 deep, enclosed craters in the northern hemisphere of the planet. Some of the features they noticed in and around these craters couldn't have been made any other way, they said in a statement.

Example of a crater on Mars with features that are visibly similar to basins. Image: ESA/Mars Express

Example of a crater on Mars with features that are visibly similar to basins. Image: ESA/Mars Express

The above image, titled "ancient northern ocean on Mars", features in the first study published on Mars’ ocean using Mars Express' data, seven long years ago.

A radar instrument called MARSIS (Mars Advanced Radar for Subsurface and Ionosphere Sounding) on Mars Express was used to search Mars for water below the surface. It found sediments that were "reminiscent of an ocean floor" on the surface. These findings almost mirror what the new study has found independently, and many years later.

A map of Mars showing how once-watery basins on the planet could have distributed. image courtesy: ESA

A map of Mars showing how once-watery basins on the planet could have distributed. image courtesy: ESA

Sea levels on Mars?

The water levels mapped seven years ago match those found in the 2019 study. The more recent findings point to Mars potentially having a 'sea level', as Earth does.

While on Earth, these levels describe actual depths of actual bodies of water on the planet, 'sea levels' on Mars won't take on the same meaning. It's a broader term used to compare the elevation of objects with respect to the planet.

The new evidence that could be an actual 'water level' seems to confirm (or get closer to the truth, at least, about) a real, historical ocean on Mars. The crater-lakes were also probably full at the time they co-existed with the Martian ocean, the study suggests.

How the water-filled basins evolved over time. image courtesy: ESA/NASA

How the water-filled basins evolved over time. image courtesy: ESA/NASA

The new study points to the first evidence of the two water levels not just co-existing, but aligning with one another. The crater-lakes indicate that Mars once had an interconnected system of underground lakes spreading planet-wide, the researchers said.

"We think that this ocean may have connected to a system of underground lakes that spread across the entire planet," Gian Gabriele Ori, the study’s co-author, said in a statement.

They estimate that these basins of water existed on Mars roughly 3.5 billion years ago.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

Lenovo Z5 Series First Look | MWC 2019

Lenovo Z5 Series First Look | MWC 2019
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Unboxing
All About Grenades | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 4

All About Grenades | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 4
Smartphone with a 18,000 mAh battery: First Look | MWC 2019

Smartphone with a 18,000 mAh battery: First Look | MWC 2019
Nubia Alpha Smartwatch First Look | MWC 2019

Nubia Alpha Smartwatch First Look | MWC 2019
Microsoft HoloLens 2 First Look | MWC 2019

Microsoft HoloLens 2 First Look | MWC 2019
National Science Day, shark & turtle conservation & Bandipur forest fire | This Week in Science

National Science Day, shark & turtle conservation & Bandipur forest fire | This Week in Science
LG G8 ThinQ First Look | MWC 2019

LG G8 ThinQ First Look | MWC 2019
Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G First Look | MWC 2019

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G First Look | MWC 2019
Xiaomi Mi 9 First Look | MWC 2019

Xiaomi Mi 9 First Look | MWC 2019

also see

Mars Geology

Liquid water lake on Mars may need an underground volcano to keep it from freezing

Feb 20, 2019

Space Race

UAE to send its first astronauts to the space station in Sept, colonize Mars by 2117

Feb 26, 2019

NASA Curiosity

NASA's Сuriosity is now back to operating normally after a computer reboot

Feb 25, 2019

SpaceX Starship

SpaceX Starship a tougher project than any of our Mars missions: NASA engineer

Feb 18, 2019

Packaging

From the same species that built airplanes comes the deathtrap that is 'packaging'

Feb 19, 2019

Stem Cells

Japan's first trial of stem cell treatment for spinal cord injury gets green light

Feb 18, 2019

science

Noisy Wild World

Single biggest modern threat to marine species, wildlife is likely noise pollution

Mar 04, 2019

Water on Mars

Mars Express finds evidence of huge underground network of water in Mars' wet past

Mar 04, 2019

Moon Swirls

Mystery of swirls on Moon may finally have an answer — they're formed by solar wind

Mar 04, 2019

Apollo 9 Anniversary

NASA Apollo 9 launch paved the way for landing on the Moon, 50 years ago this week

Mar 04, 2019