Monday, October 12, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Mansion without a toilet: Towns in Japan seek to house, store nuclear waste out of necessity

Radioactive waste needs to be stored away for a few centuries in thick concrete structures underground so it won’t affect humans and the environment.


The Associated PressOct 12, 2020 13:30:04 IST

Two remote towns in northern Japan struggling with rapidly graying and shrinking populations signed up Friday to possibly host a high-level radioactive waste storage site as a means of economic survival.

Japanese utilities have about 16,000 tons of highly radioactive spent fuel rods stored in cooling pools or other interim sites, and there is no final repository for them in Japan — a situation called “a mansion without a toilet.”

Japan is in a dire situation following the virtual failure of an ambitious nuclear fuel recycling plan, in which plutonium extracted from spent fuel was to be used in still-unbuilt fast breeder reactors. The problem of accumulating nuclear waste came to the fore after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear power plant disaster. Finding a community willing to host a radioactive dump site is difficult, even with a raft of financial enticements.

On Friday, Haruo Kataoka, the mayor of Suttsu town on the northwestern coast of Hokkaido, applied in Tokyo for preliminary government research on whether its land would be suitable for highly radioactive waste storage for thousands of years.

Later Friday in Kamoenai just north of Kamoenai, village chief Masayuki Takahashi announced his decision to also apply for an initial feasibility study.

Suttsu, with a population of 2,900, and Kamoenai, with about 800 people, have received annual government subsidies as hosts of the Tomari nuclear power plant. But they are struggling financially because of a declining fishing industry and their aging and shrinking populations.

The preliminary research is the first of three steps in selecting a permanent disposal site, with the whole process estimated to take about two decades. Municipalities can receive up to 2 billion yen ($19 million) in government subsidies for two years by participating in the first stage. Moving on to the next stage would bring in more subsidies.

“I have tried to tackle the problems of declining population, low birth rates and social welfare, but hardly made progress,” Takahashi told reporters. “I hope that accepting research (into the waste storage) can help the village’s development.”

It is unknown whether either place will qualify as a disposal site. Opposition from people across Hokkaido could also hinder the process. A gasoline bomb was thrown into the Suttsu mayor’s home early Thursday, possibly by an opponent of the plan, causing slight damage.

Hokkaido Gov. Naomichi Suzuki and local fisheries groups are opposed to hosting such a facility.

One mayor in southwestern Japan expressed interest in 2007, but faced massive opposition and the plan was spiked.

High-level radioactive waste must be stored in thick concrete structures at least 300 meters (yards) underground so it won’t affect humans and the environment.

A 2017 land survey map released by the government indicated parts of Suttsu and Kamoenai could be suitable for a final repository.

So far, Finland and Sweden are the only countries that have selected final disposal sites

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Search and Destroy Match 48

1Up In The House | Search and Destroy Match 48

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Battle Royale Match 47

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Battle Royale Match 47

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Search & Destroy 2

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Search & Destroy 2

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

InMyOpinion

Quad foreign ministers' meeting proves platform is all set to become stronger; loose structure adds to its strength, not weakness

Oct 08, 2020
Quad foreign ministers' meeting proves platform is all set to become stronger; loose structure adds to its strength, not weakness
S Jaishankar to visit Japan from 6 to 7 October to attend Quad security dialogue in Tokyo

NewsTracker

S Jaishankar to visit Japan from 6 to 7 October to attend Quad security dialogue in Tokyo

Sep 29, 2020
Qatar to host East Zone games for AFC Champions League

Qatar to host East Zone games for AFC Champions League

Oct 09, 2020
India, Japan finalise landmark cyber-security pact for co-operation on 5G, AI and critical information infrastructure

NewsTracker

India, Japan finalise landmark cyber-security pact for co-operation on 5G, AI and critical information infrastructure

Oct 08, 2020
S Jaishankar to meet Mike Pompeo in Tokyo today; first such meet after border incursions by China

S Jaishankar to meet Mike Pompeo in Tokyo today; first such meet after border incursions by China

Oct 06, 2020
Tokyo stock markets reopen after hardware failure halted trade all day; shares seen rebounding, says expert

NewsTracker

Tokyo stock markets reopen after hardware failure halted trade all day; shares seen rebounding, says expert

Oct 02, 2020

science

Earth to get a mini-moon in November: NASA expert IDs mystery object as old rocket

Space Debris

Earth to get a mini-moon in November: NASA expert IDs mystery object as old rocket

Oct 12, 2020
Astronauts pinpoint source of 'non-standard' air leak on ISS, exact location still unknown

Space Station

Astronauts pinpoint source of 'non-standard' air leak on ISS, exact location still unknown

Oct 09, 2020
Bits of Venus from ancient asteroid collisions may be hidden under the moon's surface

Venus

Bits of Venus from ancient asteroid collisions may be hidden under the moon's surface

Oct 09, 2020
Prince William, David Attenborough launch ‘Earthshot’ Prize to incentivize climate repair

The Environment

Prince William, David Attenborough launch ‘Earthshot’ Prize to incentivize climate repair

Oct 09, 2020