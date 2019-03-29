Friday, March 29, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Man-made climate change worsens, hits 62 million people worldwide in 2018: UN report

Emissions from burning fuels like coal, gasoline for electricity are contributing to global warming.

The Associated PressMar 29, 2019 11:23:39 IST

The United Nations’ weather agency says extreme weather last year hit 62 million people worldwide and forced 2 million people to relocate, as man-made climate change worsened.

Man-made climate change worsens, hits 62 million people worldwide in 2018: UN report

Image: AP

The World Meteorological Organization’s annual state of global climate report says Earth is nearly 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit (1 degree Celsius) warmer than when the industrial age started. World leaders are trying to limit warming to 3.6 degrees (2 degrees Celsius).

Emissions from burning fuels such as coal, gasoline, and diesel for electricity and transportation are contributing to global warming that in turn brings more intense storms, floods and droughts.

“We have seen a growing amount of disasters because of climate change,” said WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas. He said since 1998, about 4.5 billion around the world have been hurt by extreme weather.

Cyclone Idai that just hit Mozambique is a good example, but is too recent to be in the report, Taalas said.

The past four years were the warmest on record, according to the report. That includes 2018, the warmest La Nina year on record, Taalas said. La Nina, a natural cooling of parts of the Pacific Ocean that changes weather worldwide, usually cools global temperature a bit.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on global leaders to convene in September with plans to reduce emissions.

“I’m telling leaders, don’t come with a speech, come with a plan,” Guterres said.

Guterres said climate change is a security and health issue for the world.

“The impact on public health is escalating,” Guterres said. “The combination of extreme heat and air pollution is proving increasingly dangerous.”

The 44-page report says:

—Floods affected 35 million people.

—Drought hit another 9 million people, adding to the problem of growing enough food to feed the world.

- Ocean heat reached a record high, and oceans are getting more acidic and losing oxygen.

- With some exceptions, glaciers are melting and ice in the polar oceans is shrinking.

- The level of carbon dioxide in the air hit record highs.

“Carbon dioxide is the major problem here,” Taalas said, adding that the gas stays in the air for hundreds of years.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Mom’s voice guides whatever I do, says Deepika Padukone


Top Stories

latest videos

Unboxing the AirTamer: A travel air purifier that "repels" pollutants, cold & flu!

Unboxing the AirTamer: A travel air purifier that "repels" pollutants, cold & flu!

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

Add fun to your run | What The App

Add fun to your run | What The App

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7


also see

NewsTracker

300 dead, 35,000 at risk as Cyclone Idai rages through Mozambique, Zimbabwe; UN labels it 'one of the worst storms in decades'

Mar 20, 2019
300 dead, 35,000 at risk as Cyclone Idai rages through Mozambique, Zimbabwe; UN labels it 'one of the worst storms in decades'
Cyclone Idai hits Mozambique: Relief teams scramble to get relief supplies to victims; 400 people killed in storm

NewsTracker

Cyclone Idai hits Mozambique: Relief teams scramble to get relief supplies to victims; 400 people killed in storm

Mar 22, 2019
World Meteorological Day: Marine life need to navigate more extreme ocean weather

World Meteorological Day

World Meteorological Day: Marine life need to navigate more extreme ocean weather

Mar 23, 2019
Fastest shrinking glacier in Greenland appears to be growing back again, NASA finds

Climate Change

Fastest shrinking glacier in Greenland appears to be growing back again, NASA finds

Mar 26, 2019
Scientists discover a network of lakes beneath the largest glacier in East Antartica

Melting Glaciers

Scientists discover a network of lakes beneath the largest glacier in East Antartica

Mar 27, 2019
World Water Day 2019: Water scarcity bigger threat than climate change, EPA says

H2O

World Water Day 2019: Water scarcity bigger threat than climate change, EPA says

Mar 22, 2019

science

India's Mission Shakti demonstration generated debris field of 'space junk'

DRDO

India's Mission Shakti demonstration generated debris field of 'space junk'

Mar 29, 2019
Kerala Central University professor Meena Pillai resigns protesting HRD diktat saying PhD only in 'national priority' areas

Doctoral Research

Kerala Central University professor Meena Pillai resigns protesting HRD diktat saying PhD only in 'national priority' areas

Mar 29, 2019
All you need to know about India's Mission Shakti A-SAT test: 5,000-km range Agni-V missile launched from Odisha

NewsTracker

All you need to know about India's Mission Shakti A-SAT test: 5,000-km range Agni-V missile launched from Odisha

Mar 28, 2019
Mission Shakti: What is Low-Earth orbit? What use is it to space-faring nations like India?

Low-Earth Orbit

Mission Shakti: What is Low-Earth orbit? What use is it to space-faring nations like India?

Mar 27, 2019