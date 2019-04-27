tech2 News Staff

On 29 March, Saturn perfectly lined up with Earth's moon, giving an impression of touching each other's surface.

Astrophotographer Grant Petersen took perfect advantage of this relatively common yet easy-to-miss event and managed to capture this conjunction using a Samsung Galaxy S8 mounted to a telescope. The picture was clicked from Johannesburg, South Africa.

Petersen shared this image on Twitter, which soon went viral.

That was frickin spectacular. This mornings #Moon #Saturn #Occultation at ingress from #Johannesburg captured with a #GalaxyS8 7mm eyepiece 2 x Barlow and 8" Sky-watcher dobsonian telescope. 5 sec vid run through PIPP and stacked with registax #Smartphone #astrophotography pic.twitter.com/H8sSirrS2Z — GrantPetersen (@GP_O11) March 29, 2019

He also shared a few short stacked image videos of the images who took.

Petersen revealed that the image is actually a combination of several photos, and it shows Saturn just before it slipped behind the moon before dawn.

As Saturn edged toward the moon, Petersen recorded it in 60-frame-per-second video. Then after the conjunction, he processed the images using a technique called stacking to merge several of the video frames into a brighter, clearer picture, a Business Insider report reveals.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.