Man clicks stunning picture of Saturn 'touching' the moon using a Samsung Galaxy S8

As Saturn edged toward the moon, Petersen recorded it in 60-frame-per-second video.

tech2 News StaffApr 27, 2019 12:37:08 IST

On 29 March, Saturn perfectly lined up with Earth's moon, giving an impression of touching each other's surface.

Astrophotographer Grant Petersen took perfect advantage of this relatively common yet easy-to-miss event and managed to capture this conjunction using a Samsung Galaxy S8 mounted to a telescope. The picture was clicked from Johannesburg, South Africa.

Man clicks stunning picture of Saturn touching the moon using a Samsung Galaxy S8

Saturn 'touching' the moon. Image: Grant Petersen/Twitter

Petersen shared this image on Twitter, which soon went viral.

He also shared a few short stacked image videos of the images who took.

Petersen revealed that the image is actually a combination of several photos, and it shows Saturn just before it slipped behind the moon before dawn.

As Saturn edged toward the moon, Petersen recorded it in 60-frame-per-second video. Then after the conjunction, he processed the images using a technique called stacking to merge several of the video frames into a brighter, clearer picture, a Business Insider report reveals.

