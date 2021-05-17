Monday, May 17, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Mammals can breathe through anus in emergency situations, say Japanese scientists

They say the finding might also apply to humans who are in respiratory distress when ventilators are not available or inadequate.


Agence France-PresseMay 17, 2021 13:13:39 IST

A team of Japanese scientists has shown it is possible for mammals to absorb oxygen via the anus. Intrigued by how certain sea creatures breathe through their intestines in emergencies, researchers at Tokyo Medical and Dental University were able to prove the same was true under experimental circumstances for mice, rats and pigs, publishing their findings in the journal Med on Friday. They say the finding might also apply to humans who are in respiratory distress when ventilators are not available or inadequate.

Researchers decided to carry out experiments on oxygen-deprived mice, pigs and rats using two methods: delivering the oxygen into the rectum in gas form, and infusing an oxygen-rich enema via the same route.

Researchers decided to carry out experiments on oxygen-deprived mice, pigs and rats using two methods: delivering the oxygen into the rectum in gas form, and infusing an oxygen-rich enema via the same route.

For higher-order animals, respiration involves breathing in oxygen and excreting carbon dioxide using lungs or gills.

Some species however have evolved alternate ventilatory mechanisms. Loaches, catfish, sea cucumbers and orb-weaving spiders can also use their hindgut to oxygenate to survive in emergencies. This is called enteral ventilation via anus, or EVA.

"The rectum has a mesh of fine blood vessels just beneath the surface of its lining, which means that drugs administered through the anus are readily absorbed into the bloodstream," lead author Ryo Okabe said.

This made the team wonder whether oxygen could be delivered into the bloodstream in the same way.

To answer the question, they decided to carry out experiments on oxygen-deprived mice, pigs and rats using two methods: delivering the oxygen into the rectum in gas form, and infusing an oxygen-rich enema via the same route.

The researchers prepared the lining of the rectum by rubbing it to cause inflammation and increase blood flow, which improved the effectiveness of oxygen delivery.

However, since such a preparation would likely be unacceptable for humans, they also tried using oxygenated perfluorodecalin, a liquid that has already been shown to be safe and is in selective clinical use.

Delivery of oxygen both as gas and in liquid form increased oxygenation normalized the animals' behaviour and prolonged their survival.

The team also confirmed the improvement in oxygenation at the cellular level, by a technique called immunochemical staining.

They added that the small amount of liquid that was absorbed along with the oxygen caused no harm and did not disrupt the gut bacteria, indicating the method was safe.

"Patients in respiratory distress can have their oxygen supply supported by this method to reduce the negative effects of oxygen deprivation while the underlying condition is being treated," added co-author Takanori Takebe.

Eventually the team hopes to establish the technique's effectiveness in humans in a clinical setting.

Writing an accompanying commentary, Caleb Kelly of the Yale School of Medicine, said EVA should be taken seriously.

"This is a provocative idea and those first encountering it will express astonishment," he said.

"Yet, as the potential clinical role is considered and the data presented by Okabe et al is examined, EVA emerges as a promising therapy deserving of scientific and medical interest."

The technique could play a role when there is a shortage of ventilators, as seen in the current coronavirus pandemic, he added.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Satyajit Ray's birth centenary celebrations stalled due to second wave of COVID-19

May 02, 2021
Satyajit Ray's birth centenary celebrations stalled due to second wave of COVID-19
Railways says 'Oxygen Express' trains delivered over 7,000 tonnes to eight states since 19 April

Railways says 'Oxygen Express' trains delivered over 7,000 tonnes to eight states since 19 April

May 13, 2021
'Why shouldn't we hold you in contempt?': Delhi HC asks Centre, issues notice on non-compliance of oxygen supply orders

NewsTracker

'Why shouldn't we hold you in contempt?': Delhi HC asks Centre, issues notice on non-compliance of oxygen supply orders

May 04, 2021
Use seized oxygen concentrators for COVID-infected cops, judicial officers: Delhi court to police

NewsTracker

Use seized oxygen concentrators for COVID-infected cops, judicial officers: Delhi court to police

May 06, 2021
Ensure Delhi gets 700MT of oxygen daily, not sporadically: Supreme Court tells Centre

NewsTracker

Ensure Delhi gets 700MT of oxygen daily, not sporadically: Supreme Court tells Centre

May 08, 2021
Delhi court grants bail to four employees of Matrix Cellular in oxygen concentrator hoarding case

NewsTracker

Delhi court grants bail to four employees of Matrix Cellular in oxygen concentrator hoarding case

May 12, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021