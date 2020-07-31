Friday, July 31, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Male deep-sea anglerfish attach themselves to the females during sexual reproduction

Scientists found that in four anglerfish species, males attach to the females temporarily while in the other six, the fusion is permanent.


FP TrendingJul 31, 2020 17:47:45 IST

Scientists have now found that deep-sea anglerfish has evolved a mode of sexual parasitism for reproduction. According to a study published in the journal Science, males of the species permanently attach themselves to females through a form of anatomical joining, otherwise not seen in nature.

The tiny male anglerfish fuses its tissues to a more massive female during copulation, allowing the two to share not only sperm, but even blood and skin.

While earlier it was not known how the two manage to avoid being rejected by each other's immune systems, the new study finds that some of the anglerfish species lack key genes which make fusion without consequences possible.

Male deep-sea anglerfish attach themselves to the females during sexual reproduction

Scientists found that in four of anglerfish species, males attach to the females temporarily while in the other six, the fusion is permanent. Image credit: Spider.Dog/Flickr

In vertebrates, immune protection involves a bodily response called adaptive immunity that identifies a foreign threat and then work towards eliminating it. Thus a risk remains in times of organ transplants. However, the missing genes of deep-sea anglerfish make the fusion possible.

Thomas Boehm, an immunologist at the Max Planck Institute of Immunobiology and Epigenetics in Freiburg, and colleagues managed to isolate DNA from 31 preserved anglerfish representing 10 deep-sea species. They found that in four of those species, males attach to the females temporarily while in the other six, the fusion is permanent. The same was not observed in shallow waters.

According to Boehm, species of anglerfish that fuse are missing antibodies, including genes that make the parts of T cells that help identify foreign tissues and pathogens.

As per the report, in anglerfish species - Photocorynus spiniceps and Haplophryne mollis- where multiple males can attach to a single female, antibodies may not be formed at all.

Boehm adds, "If I had to diagnose [those two fish]  I would say, OK, this is red alert, we really have to do something because this is severe combined immunodeficiency. Fatal prognosis."

The study highlights the various forms creatures' immune systems can take, hinting that it is possible that anglerfish have an adaptive immune system that is completely different from other vertebrates.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

microorganisms

Human immune system is not prepared to detect and respond to space germs

Jul 24, 2020
Human immune system is not prepared to detect and respond to space germs
Vaccine with an adjuvant may boost immune system's response against COVID-19, claim researchers

NewsTracker

Vaccine with an adjuvant may boost immune system's response against COVID-19, claim researchers

Jul 17, 2020

science

Microbes dormant for over 100 million years in South Pacific seabed revived by scientists

Bacteria

Microbes dormant for over 100 million years in South Pacific seabed revived by scientists

Jul 29, 2020
Single enzyme in bacteria that causes body odour in humans tracked down in new study

Body Odour

Single enzyme in bacteria that causes body odour in humans tracked down in new study

Jul 29, 2020
Miniature pandemics in social insects give scientists clues to how nature controls disease

Disease Control

Miniature pandemics in social insects give scientists clues to how nature controls disease

Jul 28, 2020
Extreme fungus from Chernobyl under study for use in protective shields against space radiation

Space Radiation

Extreme fungus from Chernobyl under study for use in protective shields against space radiation

Jul 27, 2020