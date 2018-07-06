Friday, July 06, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Indo-Asian News Service 06 July, 2018 14:46 IST

Machine learning technique developed to predict the biological age of muscles

Sarcopenia is one of the major age-related processes and involves the loss of skeletal muscles and its function.

A novel machine learning technique that would predict the biological age of a muscle and help combat sarcopenia has been developed.

Sarcopenia is one of the major age-related processes and involves the loss of skeletal muscles and its function.

The deep-learning based model can be used to estimate the relevant importance of the genetic and epigenetic factors driving this process within many age groups.

Insilico Medicine

Insilico Medicine

"We believe that the most effective anti-ageing therapy should be tissue-specific, so we focused on the development of tissue-specific biomarkers of ageing. This work is an example of a marker of skeletal muscle tissue," said Polina Mamoshina, senior scientist at Insilico Medicine – a US-based next-generation artificial intelligence company.

In the study, detailed in the journal Frontiers in Genetics, the team analysed publicly available gene expression profiles of young and old tissues from healthy donors.

Differential gene expression and pathway analysis were performed to compare signatures of young and old muscle tissues and to preprocess the resulting data for a set of machine learning algorithms.

Then using several machine learning methods they predicted the age of samples based on their transcriptomic signatures.

Ultimately, the trained age predictors were used to identify tissue-specific aging clocks.

This combined data-driven approach demonstrates that age prediction models can become a powerful tool for identifying prospective targets for geroprotectors, the researchers said.

Age-associated muscle wasting remains an important clinical challenge that impacts hundreds of millions of older adults. It is associated with serious negative health outcomes such as falls, impaired standing balance, physical disability, and mortality.

The many insights into sarcopenia from aging research suggest that understanding the molecular mechanisms of muscle ageing can reveal novel potentially rejuvenating treatments.

tags


latest videos

Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2

Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2
First Look: Volvo XC40 launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lacs

First Look: Volvo XC40 launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lacs
Delhi's air pollution and extreme weather events are getting worse I Tech2 Talks

Delhi's air pollution and extreme weather events are getting worse I Tech2 Talks
WhatsApp fake news menace #DailyDope

WhatsApp fake news menace #DailyDope
Jets, jobs, Leh and apna Facebook #DailyDope

Jets, jobs, Leh and apna Facebook #DailyDope
The Nissan GT-R50 prototype by Italdesign

The Nissan GT-R50 prototype by Italdesign
Gladius | The underwater drone that can livestream your explorations

Gladius | The underwater drone that can livestream your explorations
India and the Internet: Both destinations unsafe for women | FOMO ep 7

India and the Internet: Both destinations unsafe for women | FOMO ep 7
Google, Microsoft employees revolt against US Government contracts #DailyDope

Google, Microsoft employees revolt against US Government contracts #DailyDope
MYLO E-scooter | This fold-up electric scooter fits in the smallest spaces

MYLO E-scooter | This fold-up electric scooter fits in the smallest spaces

also see

Facebook

Facebook removes more than 10,000 allegedly fake Pages, Groups before elections

Jun 27, 2018

Blue Origin

Jeff Bezos-owned Blue Origin to sell commercial flight tickets from 2019

Jun 26, 2018

Brain

Researchers develop a machine learning algorithm to tell you how smart you are

Jul 01, 2018

Google Summer camp

Summer With Google initiative saw 13-year-old coders showing off their apps

Jun 28, 2018

Fraud Detection

Using AI in financial fraud detection can help banks save unnecessary losses

Jul 03, 2018

Prosthetic

This smart prosthetic ankle is as close as it gets to the real thing

Jun 27, 2018

science

Space

NASA's Dawn spacecraft sends back close-ups of dwarf planet Ceres' surface

Jul 04, 2018

Lifestyle

Sex hormone testosterone a major influencer of male consumer behaviour: Study

Jul 04, 2018

Plastic

Seattle bans plastic straws and utensils but US still has a long way to go

Jul 04, 2018

Environment

White House calls mounting allegations against environment chief 'troublesome'

Jul 04, 2018