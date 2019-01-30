Wednesday, January 30, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Luxury space hotel Aurora Station could open its doors to guests as early as 2021

Guests at Aurora station will be treated to 16 sunrises a day, & free-moving zero gravity fun.

tech2 News Staff Jan 30, 2019 10:51:46 IST

Humans colonising the moon and Mars may still be a couple of years away. But that's no reason to wait for 5-star comforts on Earth to reach space, does it?

Perhaps that's the question that tech startup Orion Span pondered over before coming up with its newest mission: Aurora Station, a luxury space hotel.

Everyone who wants to explore the 'final frontier' may soon have the chance to — in the world's first space hotel, no less — which Orion expects to launch in 2021. The launch was originally pinned for 2022, but the startup announced in April 2018 that progress looks good for an early launch in 2021.

With Aurora Station orbiting the Earth every hour and a half at roughly 300 kilometres above the surface, guests will be treated to 16 sunrises a day! And let's not forget all that zero gravity fun.

Aurora Station in space. Image: Orion Span

Aurora Station in space. Image: Orion Span

Once it's open for business, the space hotel will host up to six people per trip, plus two crew members.

Visitors at Aurora will have access to virtual reality experience in the 'holodeck' and participate in microgravity experiments like growing food in orbit — which they can then take home as a souvenir.

The 12-day out-of-this-world experience has an equally otherworldly price tag: $9.5 million.

Yet, the idea of living in space for 12 days seems to have caught the fancy of many. The hotel's waitlist is packed with people that have paid $80,000 deposits to bump up their odds of being among the first space tourists.

Don't want to miss out on the fun? Or maybe you're among the prescient few that won big and cashed out on those bitcoins before their pricing went bust. Or even if you belong to the HODL category. There's room for currency and cryptocurrency deposits for a stay on Aurora Station, and reservations can be made directly on Orion Span's website.

If you have the cash and want to live out your astronaut dreams in luxury, all that stands in the way is a 3-month certification program to prep for space. Small price to pay for an adventure to the final frontier, isn't it?

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

Private video

Private video
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Private video

Private video
Deleted video

Deleted video
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview
When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2
Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...

Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...

also see

Earth

2018 was planet Earth's fourth-warmest year ever recorded, reveals study

Jan 27, 2019

Gene-editing

Chinese scientist behind gene-edited baby study gets fired for illegal actions

Jan 22, 2019

ISRO

ISRO to train 45 nations in building nanosatellites in a space diplomacy mission

Jan 22, 2019

Climate Change

60 percent of coffee varieties under threat of extinction from climate change

Jan 17, 2019

Conservation

Bolivian aquatic frogs Romeo, Juliet set up on a blind date to save their species

Jan 16, 2019

Blue Origin

Blue Origin set to launch tenth unmanned test of New Shepard rocket 23 January

Jan 23, 2019

science

Chemistry

UNESCO marks 150 years of chemistry’s periodic table with a year of celebration

Jan 30, 2019

Space Hotel

Luxury space hotel Aurora Station could open its doors to guests as early as 2021

Jan 30, 2019

Padma Bhushan

Here's what makes ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan's Padma Bhushan win extra special

Jan 30, 2019

Moon Mission

ESA's Germany partner, Israel Aerospace company to assist in upcoming moon mission

Jan 30, 2019