Friday, June 05, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Lunar Eclipse to occur today, 5 June 2020, at 11.15 pm IST: Some folklore and myths that surround this celestial events

Some Hindu folktales interpret lunar eclipses as the result of the demon Rahu drinking the elixir of immortality.


FP TrendingJun 05, 2020 13:27:03 IST

Lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan will occur on the intervening night of 5 and 6 June. This is the second of the four penumbral lunar eclipses of 2020. 

Eclipses have fascinated humans for centuries. Civilizations have blamed a number of things for the sudden disappearance and appearance of the celestial body.

To the Incas, an eclipse indicated that a jaguar was attacking and eating the moon. Ancient Mesopotamians too saw lunar eclipses as an assault on Earth’s satellite.

Lunar Eclipse to occur today, 5 June 2020, at 11.15 pm IST: Some folklore and myths that surround this celestial events

The phases of a lunar eclipse. Image credit: Wikipedia/pedrik

Hupa, a Native American tribe from northern California, believed that the moon had 20 wives and a lot of pets. When the moon did not bring enough food for the pets, they attacked and made him bleed.

The tribe believed that the eclipse ended when the moon's wives came in to protect him, collecting and restoring him to health.

However, these are not the only myths and superstitions associated with the phenomenon.

Some Hindu folktales interpret lunar eclipses as the result of the demon Rahu drinking the elixir of immortality. The sun and the moon promptly decapitate Rahu, but his head remains immortal since he has consumed the elixir. Seeking revenge, Rahu's head chases the sun and the moon and if he catches them, we have an eclipse. Rahu swallows the moon which reappears out of his severed neck.

Many people in India believe a lunar eclipse bears ill-fortune. Food and water are covered and cleansing rituals are performed after the eclipse ends. A report by NDTV says that there is an age-old myth that one must avoid eating and drinking during the time of an eclipse.

2007-03-03 - Lunar Eclipse small-43img.gif
By Thomas Knoblauch - Transferred from en.wikipedia to Commons by Avila2000., CC BY-SA 3.0, Link

Though there is no scientific reason behind this, it is believed that strong ultraviolet rays are emitted and food cooked and consumed during the time becomes poisonous.

Pregnant women are asked to remain inside and not venture out of the house as it is believed that harmful rays emitted during the time of an eclipse can harm the baby.

Also, it is believed that a simple cut, wound or injury during the time of the eclipse will not heal properly and its scar may remain lifelong.

A report by the Times of India says that it is believed that the food which is cooked before lunar eclipse also gets contaminated. Therefore, people throw away or avoid consuming pre-cooked food after the eclipse passes.

The penumbral lunar eclipse, which will occur on 5-6 June is popularly called the 'Strawberry Moon Eclipse'. During ‘Strawberry Moon Eclipse’, 57 percent of the moon is expected to pass into the Earth’s penumbra.

In New Delhi, the eclipse will begin from 5 June at 11.15 pm. It will continue till 6 June, at 02.34 am. The maximum eclipse will be visible on 6 June, 12:54 am. The total duration of the eclipse is three hours and 18 minutes.

Also read: Second penumbral lunar eclipse of 2020 to occur today at 11.15 pm IST: Here's all you need to know

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

DidYouKnow

Solar Eclipse 2020: Annular solar eclipse to take place on 21 June, from 9.15 am IST, will be visible from parts of north India

Jun 04, 2020
Solar Eclipse 2020: Annular solar eclipse to take place on 21 June, from 9.15 am IST, will be visible from parts of north India
Second penumbral lunar eclipse of 2020 to occur today at 11.15 pm IST: Here's all you need to know

lunar eclipse

Second penumbral lunar eclipse of 2020 to occur today at 11.15 pm IST: Here's all you need to know

Jun 05, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020