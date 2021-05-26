Wednesday, May 26, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Lunar eclipse 2021: Super blood moon will occur today; when and where to watch it in India

Total Lunar Eclipse (Blood Moon) 2021 will start at 2:16 pm IST and will be at its peak at around 4:49 pm IST.


FP TrendingMay 26, 2021 10:34:49 IST

We are going to witness a spectacular lunar show this month. The year's first total eclipse will coincide with a super “blood” moon. It will take place on 26 May. A lunar eclipse or a Chandra Grahan occurs when the moon moves into the Earth’s shadow and light from the Sun cannot fall on the moon.  A total lunar eclipse is also called the Blood Moon because of the reddish tinge that appears on the moon during an eclipse. This phenomenon happens because the light from the Earth’s sunrise or sunset falls on the surface of the moon. As the light waves are stretched out, they appear red in colour, explains Space.com. This will be the first Blood Moon since 21 January 2019.

A total lunar eclipse is also called the Blood moon because of the reddish tinge that appears on the moon during a eclipse.

A total lunar eclipse or a Chandra Grahan is also called the Blood moon because of the reddish tinge that appears on the moon during a eclipse.

The total eclipse will last about 15 minutes as Earth passes directly between the moon and the sun. But the entire show will last five hours, as Earth’s shadow gradually covers the moon, then starts to ebb. The eclipse will be at its peak at around 4:49 pm IST. It will start at 2:16 pm IST and between 4:41 pm IST to 4:56 pm IST, the surface of the moon will be completely covered by Earth’s umbra. This is the time when it will be visible.

Unlike a solar eclipse, there’s no harm in looking at an eclipsed moon. The Super Blood Moon will be visible to people in South America, North America, Asia, Australia, Antarctica, the Pacific Ocean and the Indian Ocean. From India, for a small period of time, the eclipse will be visible from the northeastern parts of India (except Sikkim), some parts of West Bengal, some coastal parts of Odisha and Andaman and the Nicobar Islands.

There will be two lunar and two solar eclipses this year.

A partial lunar eclipse will take place on 19 November. The ending of the partial phase of which will be visible for a very short span of time just after moonrise from extreme northeastern parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. The next total lunar eclipse will be May 2022.

When the moon gets in between the sun and the Earth, it causes a solar eclipse. The solar eclipses will occur on 10 June and 4 December in 2021.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Lunar Eclipse May 2021: Date, timing, and all you need to know about the purna chandra grahan

May 25, 2021
Lunar Eclipse May 2021: Date, timing, and all you need to know about the purna chandra grahan
Buddha Purnima 2021: Festival marks birth anniversary of founder of Buddhism

NewsTracker

Buddha Purnima 2021: Festival marks birth anniversary of founder of Buddhism

May 26, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021