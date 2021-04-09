Friday, April 09, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Lull in shipping activity gives scientists chance to listen to sounds of the ocean

They will capture signals from marine life that use sound and natural sonar to navigate and communicate across the oceans.


Agence France-PresseApr 09, 2021 09:57:55 IST

Scientists will take advantage of an unprecedented fall in shipping activity to listen in to the world's oceans and study how manmade noise affects marine ecosystems, the project organisers said Thursday. Travel and economic downturns due to Covid-19 have seen falls in maritime traffic, seafloor exploration and other human interference, creating "a unique moment" to gather data on the oceans' sonic landscape, they said. The scientific community has already identified more than 200 non-military hydrophones — aquatic listening devices capable of picking up low-frequency signals from hundreds of kilometres away — worldwide, and aim to link up a total of 500 to capture signals from whales and other marine life.

Lull in shipping activity gives scientists chance to listen to sounds of the ocean

While numerous previous studies have identified a link between manmade marine noise and changes in species behaviour, the precise links remain poorly understood.

Sea animals use sound and natural sonar to navigate and communicate across vast swathes of ocean.

While numerous previous studies have identified a link between manmade marine noise and changes in species behaviour, the precise links remain poorly understood.

"Assessing the risks of underwater sound for marine life requires understanding what sound levels cause harmful effects and where in the ocean vulnerable animals may be exposed to sound exceeding these levels," said Peter Tyack, professor of Marine Mammal Biology at the University of St Andrews.

Researchers hope to create a global, open-source data repository with information gathered from hydrophones across the planet to measure and document the effects of noise on the behaviour of sea life.

Software under development led by the University of New Hampshire (MANTA) will allow collaborators to compare and visualise ocean audio data.

In addition, the Open Portal to Underwater Sound (OPUS) is being tested by the Alfred Wegener Institute in Bremerhaven, Germany, to promote the use of the data.

Year of quiet ocean

The team said that the pandemic had presented a window of opportunity for maritime study equivalent to the period of above-ground nuclear testing between 1945 and 1980.

Those tests created traces of elements that spread widely and provided major insights into ocean biology.

"The oceans are unlikely to be as quiet during April 2020 for many decades to come," said project originator Jesse Ausubel, director of the Program for the Human Environment at The Rockefeller University. "The Covid-19 pandemic provided an unanticipated event that reduced sound levels more than we dreamed possible based on voluntary sound reductions."

Following the launch in 2015 of the International Quiet Ocean Experiment (IQOE), the number of civilian hydrophones operating in North America and Europe has increased dramatically.

That project also designated 2022 as "the Year of the Quiet Ocean".

While the researchers said the levels and scope of monitoring equipment had ramped up in recent years, they called for more acoustic instrumentation across the Southern Hemisphere.

"The shocking global effect of Covid-19 on human additions of noise to the oceans can spur maturation of regular monitoring of the soundscape of our seas," said Ausubel.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

climate change

Warming climate is driving marine animals from the equator to the poles

Apr 06, 2021
Warming climate is driving marine animals from the equator to the poles
COVID-19 vaccination at public and private centres to be available on all days of April, including gazetted holidays

NewsTracker

COVID-19 vaccination at public and private centres to be available on all days of April, including gazetted holidays

Apr 01, 2021
Vaccinated people could get COVID-19 but it's unclear whether they can spread the virus, scientists say

COVID-19 vaccine

Vaccinated people could get COVID-19 but it's unclear whether they can spread the virus, scientists say

Apr 02, 2021
COVID-19 surge: Mumbai registers 9,857 fresh infections day after highest single-day spike of 11,000 cases

COVID-19 surge: Mumbai registers 9,857 fresh infections day after highest single-day spike of 11,000 cases

Apr 05, 2021
COVID 19 update: Mumbai reports 31 deaths in 24 hrs, highest since October; 10,030 test positive for coronavirus

NewsTracker

COVID 19 update: Mumbai reports 31 deaths in 24 hrs, highest since October; 10,030 test positive for coronavirus

Apr 06, 2021
Serum institute begins Covovax clinical trials in India, vaccine may launch by September

COVID-19 vaccine

Serum institute begins Covovax clinical trials in India, vaccine may launch by September

Mar 29, 2021

science

Virgin Galactic unveils second piloted spacecraft VSS Imagine, test flight slated for May 2021

Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic unveils second piloted spacecraft VSS Imagine, test flight slated for May 2021

Mar 31, 2021
Benefits of 'drastic' measures to address emissions, warming outweigh costs: economists

Climate Economics

Benefits of 'drastic' measures to address emissions, warming outweigh costs: economists

Mar 31, 2021
Odd spider-like structures on Mars form as carbon dioxide sublimates, study suggests

Spiders on Mars

Odd spider-like structures on Mars form as carbon dioxide sublimates, study suggests

Mar 30, 2021
Synthetic bacteria-like 'minimal' cell can now divide and grow like natural cells do

Synthetic Biology

Synthetic bacteria-like 'minimal' cell can now divide and grow like natural cells do

Mar 30, 2021