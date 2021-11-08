Monday, November 08, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Longest partial eclipse of century to occur on 19 November: Here's everything you need to know

The eclipse will be witnessed in large parts of Australia, East Asia, North America, South America, and the Pacific Region. In the United States, all 50 states will be able to view the partial lunar eclipse.


FP TrendingNov 08, 2021 16:36:14 IST

Astronomers and space enthusiasts will witness the longest partial lunar eclipse of the century overnight on 18-19 November this year, according to the National Aeronautics and Science Administration (NASA). The eclipse, lasting about 3 hours 28 minutes and 23 seconds, will see the Earth coming between the Moon and Sun to cast a shadow over the Moon’s surface.

The eclipse is expected to be seen in the northeastern states of India such as Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

The eclipse is expected to be seen in the northeastern states of India such as Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

Where will the eclipse be witnessed?

The eclipse will be witnessed in large parts of Australia, East Asia, North America, South America, and the Pacific Region. In the United States, all 50 states will be able to view the partial lunar eclipse.

The eclipse is expected to be seen in the northeastern states of India such as Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, according to NDTV. The lunar eclipse will be seen in places only where the moon is visible above the horizon.

When will the eclipse peak?

According to reports, the eclipse will peak at around 1:30 pm on 19 November in the country, with the Earth hiding 97 percent of the moon. The celestial body will acquire a reddish hue during this period.

What happens in a lunar eclipse?

The lunar eclipse will see the Moon, Earth, and Sun aligning in a straight line, with the Earth obstructing the sunlight from reaching the Moon. This makes the celestial body appear in the Earth’s shadow.

During a total lunar eclipse, the Moon is completely hidden by the Earth’s umbra or cone-shaped shadow. However, in a partial eclipse, the moon is not completely covered by the Earth’s shadow. While partial eclipses may not seem as stunning as total lunar eclipses to most people, they occur more frequently, giving space enthusiasts the opportunity to witness the minor changes in the solar system that often take place before our eyes.

According to NASA, a total of 228 lunar eclipses are set to occur in the 21st century. The agency said that while there are normally two eclipses in a particular month, three eclipses could also occur. The next lunar eclipse is set to take place on 16 May next year.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

james webb telescope

Advising committee member resigns after NASA refuses to change telescope named after homophobic former administrator

Oct 25, 2021
Advising committee member resigns after NASA refuses to change telescope named after homophobic former administrator
NASA aims to defend the planet by using its DART mission to destroy an asteroid this month

asteroid

NASA aims to defend the planet by using its DART mission to destroy an asteroid this month

Nov 05, 2021
Climate change, shift in rainfall, temperature could impact crop production by 2030 finds NASA

crop production

Climate change, shift in rainfall, temperature could impact crop production by 2030 finds NASA

Nov 02, 2021
NASA shares stunning image of cluster of stars on occasion of Diwali, wins hearts online

NewsTracker

NASA shares stunning image of cluster of stars on occasion of Diwali, wins hearts online

Nov 05, 2021
Blue Origin plans to launch private space station for commerce and research, can house 10 people at one time

blue origin

Blue Origin plans to launch private space station for commerce and research, can house 10 people at one time

Oct 26, 2021
NASA astronauts feast on first-ever chili peppers grown in space by preparing 'taco fiesta'

NewsTracker

NASA astronauts feast on first-ever chili peppers grown in space by preparing 'taco fiesta'

Nov 01, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021