17:52 (IST)
Undeniably the most comprehensive on the subject to date
"What species, what areas, what implications, what scale? There are multiple aspects of species loss that no previous report has looked at before," says Eduardo Brondizio, Co-Chair of the Global Assessment.
"This is also the most interdisciplinary look at how nature, communities, economies are interlinked," adds Professor Diaz, Co-Chair of the Global Assessment.
17:43 (IST)
Our single, interconnected web of life ensure that's we're doomed together
There may be differences between regions and nations, but the planet is becoming increasingly unequal. This differential impact will only grow worse — Latin America, Africa, and Southeast Asia, in particular. It's important to remember how interconnected we are.
What happens in one part of the world will affect the rest of the world. And that isn't a metaphor. We've got the findings & a report to back that now, says Professor Sandra Diaz, Co-chair, Global Assessment.
17:35 (IST)
How can pressure be put on the economic player to bring about a paradigm shift?
We need to eliminate subsidies that are harmful to the environment — some companies are even incentivized to do business harmful to the environment. That, for one, needs to stop. There's many that like "GDP" as an economic model for the world. It doesn't account for natural, human or social capital, and needs to change.
People with vested interests will oppose it. But governments need to be motivated and stay focussed on the goal at hand, says Sir Robert Watson.
17:23 (IST)
Education is a big part of sustainable change
Sustainability needs to be part of school curriculums for the changes we make to be lasting. It is, after all, the heritage of our future generation at stake, says Audrey Azoulay, Director-General UNESCO.
17:20 (IST)
I'm often asked, what is the scale of the problem, the urgency?
If we do not act now, our threatened species, which are in the thousands today, will be as extinct as the Dodo. I wear these cufflinks to remind me that time isn't running out, it already has. And that should weigh on us all till we act on the crisis responsibly, Robert Watson, Former IPBES Chair.
17:12 (IST)
There is a need for the inclusion of indigenous people and integration of biodiversity
Biodiversity is important in its own right. We, humans, are destroying it, and adding to the economic gap that already exists in society today. Biodiversity needs to be accounted into math we do during decision making — it has economic value, too, which we've blindly ignored thus far, says Robert Watson, Former IPBES Chair.
17:11 (IST)
We've ignored warnings for 30 years and counting
Biodiversity isn't just a nature issue. It's an economic, moral, political and security issue. We are on the road to undermining human wellbeing for generations to come, says Robert Watson, Former IPBES Chair. Report only adds details to a message to a message that scientists have been reporting for 30 years, he adds.
17:09 (IST)
Five direct drivers of change in Nature:
1. Changes in land & seas
2. Direct exploitation of organism
3. Climate change
4. Pollution
5. Invasion by alien species
This is why we are the UK alliance working for fundamental food system change - from farm to fork and beyond - to address the drivers causing nature loss as well as climate change, human health impacts and other harm. #IPBES7 #Biodiversity #GlobalAssessment @IPBES https://t.co/osS2islgXt— Sustain (@UKSustain) May 6, 2019
17:08 (IST)
Small successes towards sustainability are already making news
Transformative change is already happening — in many sectors. There are many success stories already emerging from world over, but this isn't enough. These changes need to be commonplace for us to meet our goals — nurture & nature, says Eduardo Brondizio, Co-Chair of the Global Assessment.
17:05 (IST)
Both, the problems & solutions to climate change are local
We need to think in context-specific ways, find solutions that look at local carbon emission rates, local pollution levels and local destruction. The solutions, too, need to be local, says Eduardo Brondizio, Co-Chair of the Global Assessment.
17:01 (IST)
Integration across countries is a must
We need to start thinking in an integrated, international way and draft policies for conservation and sustainability in a similar way, says Eduardo Brondizio, Co-Chair of the Global Assessment report.
17:00 (IST)
The time to act for a better future is NOW!
The destruction of nature and climate change are twin emergencies threatening humanity today. There is no more time for inaction or delay says @andynortondev in response to #IPBES7 --> https://t.co/0EjiD9kh0e pic.twitter.com/NB60NUrnRB— IIED (@IIED) May 6, 2019
16:58 (IST)
Indicators towards Sustainable Development Goals
As the rate we're going today, we're on the road to missing the global Sustainable Development Goals by a large margin, Dr Josef Settele, Co-chair of the Global Assessment Report ha said.
16:55 (IST)
More species of plants and animals are being lost in this decade than ever before.
16:49 (IST)
Broad look at what questions the IPBES 2019 report answers
16:44 (IST)
Millions of hours & dollars worth of work
About 40 million hours & $ 40 million have gone into the making of this report over the 5 years that experts have spent on it, says Anne Laringauderie, Executive Secretary of the IPBES.
16:39 (IST)
Audrey Azoulay, Director-General UNESCO
16:35 (IST)
Rober Spaul, Head Communication, IPBES kicks off the launch of the report.
16:31 (IST)
Live stream of the report's key findings is a-go!
16:30 (IST)
Species loss: A slow and silent crisis
There's a reason this report warrants worldwide. Unlike rising temperatures, which have had seen a massive rise in public awareness around the world, the slow loss of nature was a "more silent crisis," he said.
The @IPBES #GlobalAssessement report is the first of its kind to target #GlobalGoals by including indigenous and local knowledge for better policy-making.— UNESCO (@UNESCO) May 2, 2019
More to follow on Monday 6 May! https://t.co/nr4jz6YtrZ #IPBES7 pic.twitter.com/Mc2viZCybO
16:27 (IST)
Human beings can't survive without all the amazing benefits that nature provides and yet we are destroying it at an alarming rate. The upcoming #IPBES7 report is another stark warning that we need action now because #NatureMatters to our wellbeing. https://t.co/BmWKdQphJv— WWF 🐼 (@WWF) May 5, 2019
16:24 (IST)
While the powers that be need to take constructive steps, we need to do our bit as well!!
#IPBES7 @IPBES #GlobalAssessment report released today depicts extent to which human activity triggers #biodiversity loss, and land use for intensive #agriculture is one of key drivers. report also includes important recommendations for govts and for us all, as consumers pic.twitter.com/nwyyxHqVeo— Camille Perrin (@Perrin_Cam) May 6, 2019
16:21 (IST)
Nature needs us to be proactive and save what's left of our species.
Watch the launch of the report live at 4:30 IST
🔴 Happening TODAY!— UNESCO (@UNESCO) May 6, 2019
Follow live the launch of the key findings of @IPBES #GlobalAssessment Report- the definitive global synthesis of the state of #biodiversity, ecosystems & nature's contributions to people.
🗓️ 6 May | ⏲️ 1pm CET | ▶️https://t.co/Tpvw3AbDK2 #IPBES7 pic.twitter.com/VClNnX1azr
16:12 (IST)
Study of changes to land, water ecosystems over 50 years
The report doesn't survey all life on Earth. Instead, it focusses on changes to all ecosystems on land (except that of Antarctica), inland waterways and open oceans over the past 50 years. Some of the aspects that the report will cover is how the loss of species affects economies, livelihoods, food security and quality of life.
The #IPBES7 is standing in Paris to present the final version of his report on biodiversity state. 3 years of work, 150 scientifics, 50 different countries to determine exactly what decisions we have to take to protect our #biodiversity from massive extinction. @IPBES pic.twitter.com/L1JKuP5ZN0— WorldCycler (@WCycler) May 5, 2019
16:04 (IST)
Conservation & sustainability of ecosystem a key area of focus
The IPBES team of researchers has worked with indigenous people to put together the 1,800-page summary for policymakers in conservation & sustainability of ecosystems, including our own.
.@IPBES has teamed up with indigenous and local people to bring you a cutting-edge report on #conservation & #sustainability of ALL ecosystems, including our own. Don’t miss the launch of the report 6 May!— UNESCO (@UNESCO) May 5, 2019
🐼🐾More updates to come! https://t.co/nr4jz6YtrZ #GlobalAssessment pic.twitter.com/woEunQOp9j
16:01 (IST)
Live webcast of some of the key findings from the report starting 4.30 pm IST
15:59 (IST)
Sneak preview at the report's highlights
Here's a look at some of the broad conclusions drawn in the United Nations report.
15:57 (IST)
Crux of the IPBES Report
The report is expected to provide policymakers with an evidence-based look at the loss of species in Nature over the past decades, and what can be done to meet biodiversity targets, Sustainable Development Goals and other global objectives for natural diversity.
15:54 (IST)
The Global Assessment Report is the fifth report of its kind since 2005, prepared by 150 leading international experts across 50 countries.
15:50 (IST)
Hello Earthlings!
We're now less than an hour away from the launch of a major UN report that looks at the state and diversity of Nature as it stands today.
science
LIVE Updates: Global experts launch UN report, discuss species loss, possible sixth mass extinctionMay 06, 2019
SciArt
SciArt: Teen illustrator brings chemistry in the periodic table alive with graphicsMay 06, 2019
Medicine
Anticancer mushrooms: MU Professor wins patent for anticancer compound from fungiMay 06, 2019
ORFKC 2019
Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019: Inching towards a new era in India's space programMay 03, 2019