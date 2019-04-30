Tuesday, April 30, 2019Back to
Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 LIVE: What it takes to build a thriving space community

tech2 News StaffApr 30, 2019 09:59:05 IST

Space governance, international cooperation, security, women in space & space exploration.

The Observer Research Foundation (ORF) has gathered experts from world over for the fifth edition of the Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue. The three-day event features talks and panels from leaders in the space industry, successful entrepreneurs, space law, and academia. The Dialogue is centered around current issues and challenges in space today.

The three-day event, starting 29 April 2019, is also (importantly) a tool to advocate for a national space policy for India. This, in the view of ORF, will go a long way in encouraging space startups, entrepreneurship and innovation across security, civil and commercial uses of space exploration and technology.

The Dialogue gets its name from Dr Kalpana Chawla, the first woman astronaut of Indian-American descent to have flown in space.

There are a few key themes in this edition of the event:

  1. Space governance: How common goods like space can be collectively governed
  2. Space cooperation: How powerful players in space can assist emerging ones
  3. Women in Space
  4. How to increase participation in the private sector
  5. Space security: Protecting a nation's space assets
  6. The small satellite business: Prospects, challenges, risks and all
  7. A Space Policy for India
  8. The ambitions and challenges of space exploration in India

  • 10:01 (IST)

    At the panel for Collective Governance of the Global Commons

    Sophie Gauthier says "Unions that are made up of members from state, non-state and civil interests will diversify ideas but also make for better space governance in a country."

  • 09:55 (IST)

    At the panel for Collective Governance of the Global Commons

    Sophie Gauthier, a diplomat from the French Embassy says, "Today, space governance needs countries to be proactive. Implementing what we discuss and agree on, for starters. The onus is often on individual countries and states to take them up and go further."

  • 09:50 (IST)

    The day will open with a panel on how common goods like space can be governed by a collection of space-faring nations. 

  • 09:49 (IST)

    There will be 3 spotlight speakers Wing Commander Neelu Khatri, Lt. Gen. Taranjit Singh, A Sivathanu Pillai, ISRO who will be shining light on some pretty interesting topics as well. 

  • 09:45 (IST)

    There are going to 7 different panels today in areas that are critical to building a thriving space community in India. 

  • 09:38 (IST)

    *Inaugural talks on Day One*

    The Australian High Commissioner to India, Mr Rod Hilton joked about how his 7-year-old daughter has the perfect attitude towards tackling some of today's biggest space challenges. 
    He's also a Star Wars fan!

  • 09:36 (IST)

    *Inaugural talks on Day One*

    Dr B N Suresh from the Indian Space Research Organisation spoke briefly about the need for more Space Situational Awareness.

  • 09:32 (IST)

    *Inaugural talks on Day One*

    Also on the first day were a few words on India's long partnership with the French Space Agency CNES by the French Ambassador to India, Alexandre Ziegler.

  • 09:32 (IST)

    The Chairman of Observer Research Foundation, Mr.Sunjoy Joshi, opened the session with a welcome address

  • 09:31 (IST)

    Day One saw some inaugural talks from the organizers and dignitaries. 

  • 09:28 (IST)

    Hello, 
    We're at the ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Dialogue today. The event is one of the biggest annual events that discusses current concerns, solutions and policy in space.

