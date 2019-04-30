10:01 (IST)
At the panel for Collective Governance of the Global Commons
Sophie Gauthier says "Unions that are made up of members from state, non-state and civil interests will diversify ideas but also make for better space governance in a country."
09:55 (IST)
At the panel for Collective Governance of the Global Commons
Sophie Gauthier, a diplomat from the French Embassy says, "Today, space governance needs countries to be proactive. Implementing what we discuss and agree on, for starters. The onus is often on individual countries and states to take them up and go further."
09:50 (IST)
The day will open with a panel on how common goods like space can be governed by a collection of space-faring nations.
#ORFKC2019 panel ➝ Collective Governance of the Global Commons— ORF (@orfonline) April 30, 2019
Victoria Samson • @Jessluellawest • Sophie Gauthier • @FranceinIndia • @spacedaporras • @rakeshnms pic.twitter.com/XG7SwQM0Pb
09:49 (IST)
There will be 3 spotlight speakers Wing Commander Neelu Khatri, Lt. Gen. Taranjit Singh, A Sivathanu Pillai, ISRO who will be shining light on some pretty interesting topics as well.
09:45 (IST)
There are going to 7 different panels today in areas that are critical to building a thriving space community in India.
09:38 (IST)
*Inaugural talks on Day One*
The Australian High Commissioner to India, Mr Rod Hilton joked about how his 7-year-old daughter has the perfect attitude towards tackling some of today's biggest space challenges.
He's also a Star Wars fan!
.@AusDHCIndia Australia is supportive of the EU’s initiative to develop an international code of conduct in space. #ORFKC2019 pic.twitter.com/OBVFSBxA7d— ORF (@orfonline) April 29, 2019
09:36 (IST)
*Inaugural talks on Day One*
Dr B N Suresh from the Indian Space Research Organisation spoke briefly about the need for more Space Situational Awareness.
09:32 (IST)
*Inaugural talks on Day One*
Also on the first day were a few words on India's long partnership with the French Space Agency CNES by the French Ambassador to India, Alexandre Ziegler.
.@FranceinIndia India and France share the same values in outer space. We wish to use it for outer space for peaceful purposes. We must act together and adopt a pragmatic approach towards outer space cooperation and shall refuse the use of destabilising arms race. #ORFKC2019— ORF (@orfonline) April 29, 2019
09:32 (IST)
The Chairman of Observer Research Foundation, Mr.Sunjoy Joshi, opened the session with a welcome address
With this, our inaugural session comes to a close. We thank .@SunjoyJ, .@FranceinIndia, Dr. B.N. Suresh, and .@AusDHCIndia for setting #ORFKC2019 off to an astronomical start! pic.twitter.com/Y7mvZjoqMI— ORF (@orfonline) April 29, 2019
09:31 (IST)
Day One saw some inaugural talks from the organizers and dignitaries.
09:28 (IST)
Hello,
We're at the ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Dialogue today. The event is one of the biggest annual events that discusses current concerns, solutions and policy in space.
.@ORFonline’s annual Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue this year is a-go! Tomorrow & day after we’ve got you covered with live updates, highlights & cool conversations about space, defence, collaborations, India’s first space policy & more. @woman_rednow pic.twitter.com/ET7uYqbrlk— Tech2 (@tech2eets) April 29, 2019
