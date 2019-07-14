10:29 (IST)
10:21 (IST)
10:14 (IST)
Ever wondered how much the Chandryaan-2 mission cost?
Well, it's cheaper than some of the recent Hollywood movies!
10:01 (IST)
How to watch the Chandryaan-2 mission launch live?
Here are all the details on how, when, and where you can tune in to the live stream:
https://www.firstpost.com/tech/science/chandrayaan-2-launch-at-2-51-am-on-15-july-how-and-where-to-watch-the-live-stream-6989641.html
10:00 (IST)
🇮🇳#ISROMissions🇮🇳— ISRO (@isro) July 14, 2019
The launch countdown of #GSLVMkIII-M1/#Chandrayaan-2 commenced today at 0651 Hrs IST. The launch is scheduled at 0251Hrs IST on July 15th.
More updates to follow...
09:45 (IST)
🇮🇳#ISROMissions🇮🇳— ISRO (@isro) July 14, 2019
09:39 (IST)
Welcome to all the live action on Chandrayaan-2!
#Chandrayaan2theMoon will kick off at 02.51 am on 15 July, which is later tonight. But don't miss out on any fun that happens before the launch. Stay tuned for all updates on the mission and everything else you should know.
