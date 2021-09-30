Wednesday, May 04, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

List of winners for the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize in the fields of science and technology

During the 80th Foundation Day celebrations of CSIR, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu spoke about the research centre reinventing itself and focusing on challenges that require long-term scientific and technological solutions.


tech2 News StaffMay 04, 2022 18:02:07 IST

The winners of the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize (SSB prize) for Science and Technology has been announced. The award is given out, each year, to scientists who have shown extraordinary capability and made "outstanding contributions" in the fields of science and technology.

The award is named after the founder Director of the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) India - the late Dr Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar. He is credited with establishing twelve national laboratories and held many positions in the government in independent India. It is only given to Indian scientists working in India. The Director-General announces the winners on 26 September on the CSIR Foundation Day.

Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize.

Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize.

The SSB prizes are awarded to scientists below 45 years of age for conduction research in one of seven disciplines. The prize includes a citation, a plaque, and a cash award of ₹5,00,000 lakh.

In addition to the recognition and cash prize, CSIR will also grant the winners an honorarium of Rs.15,000 per month. The Prize is bestowed on a person who, in the opinion of CSIR, has made conspicuously important and outstanding contributions to human knowledge and progress – fundamental and applied – in the particular field of endeavour, which is his/her specialization.

Recipients of the award have made accomplishments in applied or fundamental areas in the following disciplines:

  • Biological Sciences,
  • Chemical Sciences,
  • Earth, Atmosphere, Ocean and Planetary Sciences,
  • Engineering Sciences,
  • Mathematical Sciences,
  • Medical Sciences
  • Physical Sciences

The winners for the year 2021 are:

Biological Sciences

  • Dr Amit Singh, Department of Microbiology and Cell Biology, Indian Institute of Science
  • Dr Arun Kumar Shukla, Department of Biological Sciences and Bioengineering, Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

Chemical Sciences

  • Dr Kanishka Biswas, International Centre of Materials Science, Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research
  • Dr T Govindaraju, Bio-organic Chemistry Laboratory, Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for
    Advanced Scientific Research

Earth, Atmosphere, Ocean and Planetary Sciences

  • Dr Binoy Kumar Saikia, Coal and Energy Research Group, CSIR North East Institute of Science and Technology

Engineering Sciences

  • Dr Debdeep Mukhopadhyay, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

Mathematical Sciences

  • Dr Anish Ghosh, School of Mathematics, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research
  • Dr Saket Saurabh, The Institute of Mathematical Sciences

Medical Sciences

  • Dr Jeemon Panniyammakal, Achutha Menon Centre for Health Science Studies, Sree Chitra Tirunal lnstitute for Medical Sciences and Technology
  • Dr Rohit Srivastava, Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering, Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

Physical Sciences

  • Dr Kanak Saha, Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics

Some of the few challenges that Naidu presented to CSIR include agricultural research and coming up with new "innovations, techniques and solutions to address the problems faced by farmers."

Some of the few challenges that Naidu presented to CSIR include agricultural research and making new "innovations, techniques and solutions to address the problems faced by farmers." He also asked them to look for solutions to cited climate change, drug resistance, pollution, epidemic and pandemic outbreaks.

Naidu said "India was ranked 3rd in the world in terms of research publications" and has made significant contributions to the world of science in space, atomic energy, ocean science, or defence research. Scientists and researchers should consistently work to enhance our position in global scientific research.

"The ultimate aim of science should be to improve people’s lives and make their lives comfortable."

The Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh also spoke during the 8p0ht Foundating day. He asked CSIR and all the science departments to explore S&T innovations needed in the next ten years to make India globally competitive.

He said, “We should not restrict our ambition to be best in India but be best in the world as India is blessed with the demographic dividend of youth and they can take up any challenge with the right training and motivation”.

Singh said, "the combined strength of CSIR, DBT, DST and MoES along with other science ministries can indeed transform the entire country in the next 25 years as the entire progress is going to remain heavily Technology dependant. When India turns 100, it should be a global leader ranging from Defence to Economics with strong scientific and technological inputs."

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

THIS Is Why Far Cry 3 Is So Much Better Than Far Cry 6 I Review

THIS Is Why Far Cry 3 Is So Much Better Than Far Cry 6 I Review

Here's Why 'Dad Of War' Is A MASTERPIECE!

Here's Why 'Dad Of War' Is A MASTERPIECE!

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!

Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!

Here Are 5 REASONS Why 'Call Of Duty Mobile' FAILED In India I CODM

Here Are 5 REASONS Why 'Call Of Duty Mobile' FAILED In India I CODM

AMAZING News For The Indian Gaming Community! #Shorts #budget2022

AMAZING News For The Indian Gaming Community! #Shorts #budget2022

The BEST Indie Games You Might've NEVER Heard Of!

The BEST Indie Games You Might've NEVER Heard Of!

Decoding PUBG: The MOST POPULAR Mobile Game EVER!

Decoding PUBG: The MOST POPULAR Mobile Game EVER!

A New Journey Begins | 1Up Gaming

A New Journey Begins | 1Up Gaming

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

11 scientists chosen for Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize 2012

Sep 27, 2012
11 scientists chosen for Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize 2012
The days of working in silos are over, PM Narendra Modi tells scientists

National Award

The days of working in silos are over, PM Narendra Modi tells scientists

Feb 28, 2019
At 35, Dr Neena Gupta is the youngest awardee of Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize for cracking 70-year-old mathematics conundrum

SciTech awards

At 35, Dr Neena Gupta is the youngest awardee of Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize for cracking 70-year-old mathematics conundrum

Dec 11, 2019
President of India awards 12 Indian scientists prestigious Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize

Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize

President of India awards 12 Indian scientists prestigious Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize

Sep 30, 2019
Not just Romila Thapar, JNU administration asked CVs from 11 other emeritus professors to review their work

NewsTracker

Not just Romila Thapar, JNU administration asked CVs from 11 other emeritus professors to review their work

Sep 02, 2019
Demand for data scientists in India soars by over 400 percent in one year: Study

Data

Demand for data scientists in India soars by over 400 percent in one year: Study

Jul 11, 2018

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021