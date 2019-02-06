Wednesday, February 06, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Life on Earth may have begun with an ancient, violent collision that made the Moon

A rain of meteorites was also crucial to life on Earth, but doesn't make a solid theory on its own.

tech2 News Staff Feb 06, 2019 13:05:48 IST

Was the ancient, violent collision that created the Moon also the reason for life on Earth? A new study suggests it might be.

There are many different theories about how life began on Earth, many different ways by which our planet got the ingredients for life — elements like carbon and nitrogen, for instance.

Meteorites ramming into the Earth and bringing life-giving elements with it is one theory. There's strong evidence for it — signature compounds found only in meteorites have been discovered before the earliest fossils of the life on Earth. And while these compounds were crucial to life existing, there's equally-strong evidence that only 50 percent of the carbon on Earth today came from meteorite impacts.

This artistic visualization shows a collision near the star Vega.

A new study suggests that the Earth obtained the elements that sparked life from a collision between the proto-Earth and a Mars-sized body that also created the moon. Image courtesy: NASA

Another theory is that these elements came to Earth from an ancient collision between proto-Earth and an object the size of Mars. This impact is a second theory that explains some of the other elements that sparked life on Earth — sulphur, for instance.

Researchers put this theory to the test with a simulation which was created to see how elements like carbon, nitrogen and sulphur might have behaved in the scorching heat during the formation of a rocky planet and its core.

The simulation and concentrations of elements on Earth today show that a rain of meteorites bringing crucial elements for life is not as convincing an explanation than all of them coming to Earth in a single shot.

"The most probable scenario of the origin of carbon, nitrogen and sulphur on the silicate portion of Earth is (that) these elements (were) brought by a Mars-sized planet merging with the proto-Earth," Rajdeep Dasgupta, co-author of the paper told Astronomy.com in an email.

The planet that smashed into Earth also likely had a core rich in sulphur.

The study, published in Science Advances, doesn’t answer the long-debated question about how life began on Earth. But it does begin to explore how ingredients for life might have gotten here.

"There are many unanswered questions about how life truly originated. Our study, however, provides a mechanism to bring the raw materials needed for life’s recipe," Dasgupta added.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview
When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

also see

Lunar Impact

Watch a meteorite hit the Super Wolf Blood Moon during the eclipse on 21 January

Jan 23, 2019

Asteroids

Asteroid impacts millions of years ago helped form Earth’s crust, continents

Feb 04, 2019

Earth

2018 was planet Earth's fourth-warmest year ever recorded, reveals study

Jan 27, 2019

Earth and Moon

Stunning image of Moon's far side and Earth captured by Chinese satellite

Feb 06, 2019

Astronomy

Pan-STARRS telescope, 'Universe in a Box' has enough data to fill 30,000 Wikipedias

Jan 31, 2019

Space Hotel

Luxury space hotel Aurora Station could open its doors to guests as early as 2021

Jan 30, 2019

science

Earth and Moon

Stunning image of Moon's far side and Earth captured by Chinese satellite

Feb 06, 2019

Origin of Life

Life on Earth may have begun with an ancient, violent collision that made the Moon

Feb 06, 2019

Clean Energy

Strong energy policies could help establish India as a leader in renewable energy

Feb 06, 2019

Glaciers

Two thirds of Himalayan glaciers will have melted by the end of the century: Report

Feb 05, 2019