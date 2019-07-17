Wednesday, July 17, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

"Let's see them aliens", 1.3m people want to storm the restricted Area 51 in Nevada, USA

The Air Force, not amused with the event, has released a warning that they are ready to protect America and its assets.

Agence France-PresseJul 17, 2019 10:31:38 IST

For more than a century, scientists have scoured the known universe for signs of extraterrestrial life, an endeavour that has thus far proved fruitless — unless you believe the US government is hiding aliens at a remote base in Nevada.

The number of people persuaded of this theory could be growing.

As of Tuesday, more than 1.3 million people had signed up for a Facebook event called "Storm Area 51, They Can't Stop All Of Us" scheduled for the early hours of September 20, and a million more had marked themselves as "interested."

Area 51 is a highly classified US Air Force base in the Nevada desert, the very existence of which was not publicly acknowledged by the CIA until 2013, when the agency declassified documents relating to the U-2 spy plane.

Lets see them aliens, 1.3m people want to storm the restricted Area 51 in Nevada, USA

Area 51 warning sign. Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

The intense secrecy surrounding the facility has made it fodder for alien conspiracy theories and it has long featured in pop culture, including the "The X Files" TV show and the movie "Independence Day."

The Facebook event's creators explained: "We will all meet up at the Area 51 Alien Center tourist attraction and coordinate our entry. If we naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets. Let's see them aliens."

"Naruto," for those uninitiated in Japanese anime, is a popular character known for leaning forward as he sprints with his arms outstretched behind him.

The event has already spawned countless memes, many centring around how best to distract the guards so others can sneak in (try searching for "Area 51" on Twitter).

Others speculate that the FBI may track those who plan to attend the event.

My_gorgeous_wife_at_the_gateway_to_Area_51,_Rachel_in_Nevada._Desolate,_spooky_and_extremely_cool_-)_(14033800198)

In a pinned post on the Facebook page, one of the event's "organizers" took the precaution of issuing a disclaimer lest he attracts the wrong kind of attention.

"P.S. Hello US government, this is a joke, and I do not actually intend to go ahead with this plan," wrote Jackson Barnes. "I just thought it would be funny and get me some thumbsy uppies on the internet."

The Air Force was apparently not amused, telling the Washington Post: "[Area 51] is an open training range for the U.S. Air Force, and we would discourage anyone from trying to come into the area where we train American armed forces.

"The U.S. Air Force always stands ready to protect America and its assets."

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile


also see

NewsTracker

Senior US military officer accuses air force general of sexual misconduct; Congress members find insufficient evidence to charge him

Jul 11, 2019
Senior US military officer accuses air force general of sexual misconduct; Congress members find insufficient evidence to charge him
Vigilance heat forced BEL to drastically cut tender size for software in IAF's Rs 7,900-cr IACCS project, but contract went to tainted US firm

ConnectTheDots

Vigilance heat forced BEL to drastically cut tender size for software in IAF's Rs 7,900-cr IACCS project, but contract went to tainted US firm

Jul 11, 2019
Rafale, Su-30MKI will be potent combination against enemies, says IAF Vice Chief Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria

NewsTracker

Rafale, Su-30MKI will be potent combination against enemies, says IAF Vice Chief Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria

Jul 11, 2019
Two months after Nanda Devi avalanche, bodies of 7 mountaineers brought to Uttarakhand's Munsyari by ITBP in IAF choppers

NewsTracker

Two months after Nanda Devi avalanche, bodies of 7 mountaineers brought to Uttarakhand's Munsyari by ITBP in IAF choppers

Jul 03, 2019
Upgraded BrahMos with 500-kilometre range ready; India becomes only country to integrate long-range missiles into fighter jets

NewsTracker

Upgraded BrahMos with 500-kilometre range ready; India becomes only country to integrate long-range missiles into fighter jets

Jul 07, 2019
ITBP releases video showing ‘last moments’ of eight mountaineers killed while climbing Nanda Devi east peak

NewsTracker

ITBP releases video showing ‘last moments’ of eight mountaineers killed while climbing Nanda Devi east peak

Jul 08, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2 launch date and time: ISRO's first attempt at landing on the Moon launches on 15 July

Chandrayaan-2

Chandrayaan 2 launch date and time: ISRO's first attempt at landing on the Moon launches on 15 July

Jul 13, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Jul 13, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Jul 13, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

Jul 13, 2019