Tuesday, November 10, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Laser beams give neuroscientists new insights about brain’s 'inner GPS' system in mice study

This is the first demonstration of being able to retrieve memories of our environment using 'place cell' activation.


FP TrendingNov 10, 2020 20:42:26 IST

Scientists have found a way to mentally teleport mice to a different location by stimulating a neuron in their brain. The team used laser beams in order to reactivate the cells.

The researchers used light to read and write electrical activity in the brain. The mice were given a reward at a place which they saved as memories inside their 'place cells' (a type of neuron). Using two light based experiments, the scientists activated the same cells and used memories of this place to make the mice feel and act as if it was back at the place of being rewarded.

The research was conducted by a group of neuroscientists at the University College London (UCL) and the results have been published in the journal Cell. Explaining how the entire experiment came about, a press note from UCL said that the team had used two optics based technologies.

Laser beams give neuroscientists new insights about brain’s inner GPS system in mice study

Many processes in the human brain remain a mystery to neuroscientists.

"First, they engineered neurons to express genetically encoded calcium sensors, which allow cells to light up when they are active. Second, they expressed light-sensitive 'optogenetic' proteins in the same neurons, allowing them to activate specific cells with beams of laser light".

By combining these two techniques, they were able to conduct targeted activation of the place cells of the mice. These cells located in the hippocampus, the area in the brain responsible for memory and learning, normally get active when the mice are in a new area and in the lookout for new memory. When the cells were artificially activated, the mice got "mentally teleported" and felt like they were back at the place where they had saved those memories.

The statement observed that "place cell stimulation" was enough to retrieve the memory of the rewarded location in the mouse so that it started looking for the reward at the new location. UCL noted that it was the "first demonstration of how the activation of place cells enables us to retrieve memories of our environment and helps us to navigate".

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Custom Room Match 49

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Custom Room Match 49


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Spaceflight

Mice flown to space by JAXA, SpaceX point researchers to protein that could slow ageing

Nov 05, 2020
Mice flown to space by JAXA, SpaceX point researchers to protein that could slow ageing
The US elections are seeing science, public health become more political than ever before

Political Science

The US elections are seeing science, public health become more political than ever before

Nov 05, 2020
Odd carbon-based molecule found in atmosphere of Saturn's moon Titan

Titan's Atmosphere

Odd carbon-based molecule found in atmosphere of Saturn's moon Titan

Oct 29, 2020
Deep ozone hole over Antarctica to stick around till end-November after September peak

Ozone Hole

Deep ozone hole over Antarctica to stick around till end-November after September peak

Nov 04, 2020
Hubble scans $10,000 quadrillion 16 Psyche asteroid ahead of NASA 2022 mission

Asteroids

Hubble scans $10,000 quadrillion 16 Psyche asteroid ahead of NASA 2022 mission

Nov 03, 2020
BepiColombo probe to Mercury captures ultra close shot of Venus in close approach

Venus

BepiColombo probe to Mercury captures ultra close shot of Venus in close approach

Oct 27, 2020

science

Laser beams give neuroscientists new insights about brain’s 'inner GPS' system in mice study

Laser beams give neuroscientists new insights about brain’s 'inner GPS' system in mice study

Nov 10, 2020
Childrens' immune systems make fewer antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 virus, COVID-19 study finds

COVID-19 Antibodies

Childrens' immune systems make fewer antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 virus, COVID-19 study finds

Nov 06, 2020
International wildlife forensics e-conference ends, draws attention to wildlife crime, biotech solutions

International wildlife forensics e-conference ends, draws attention to wildlife crime, biotech solutions

Nov 06, 2020
New mineral in Moon meteorite discovered by researchers, dubbed Downwilhelmsite

Moon Mineral

New mineral in Moon meteorite discovered by researchers, dubbed Downwilhelmsite

Nov 06, 2020