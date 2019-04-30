Tuesday, April 30, 2019Back to
Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 LIVE: A conversation on women in space

tech2 News StaffApr 30, 2019 15:49:28 IST

Space governance, international cooperation, security, women in space & space exploration.

Update: In the second panel, the main points we need to remember is that established countries in space need to lending a helping hand to the developing nations. 

Update: The first spotlight speaker, Dr. A Sivathanu Pillai spoke about tapping resources from outer space for the betterment of the World and that the next generation is future that we must encourage. 

Update: The key take away from the first panel discussion was that it is hard to avoid militarisation of space and that the politics of Earth will create problems in space. The only way to get through this is dialogue and communication.  

Update: There will be three spotlight speakers Wing Commander Neelu Khatri, Lt. Gen. Taranjit Singh, A Sivathanu Pillai, ISRO who will be shining light on some pretty interesting topics as well. 

The Observer Research Foundation (ORF) has gathered experts from the world over for the fifth edition of the Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue.

The three-day event features talks and panels from leaders in the space industry, successful entrepreneurs, space law and academia. The Dialogue is centred around current issues and challenges in space today.

The three-day event, starting 29 April 2019, is also (importantly) a tool to advocate for a national space policy for India. This, in the view of ORF, will go a long way in encouraging space startups, entrepreneurship and innovation across security, civil and commercial uses of space exploration and technology.

Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 LIVE: A conversation on women in space

Kalpana Chawla. Image:NASA

The Dialogue gets its name from Dr Kalpana Chawla, the first woman astronaut of Indian-American descent to have flown in space.

There are a few key themes in this edition of the event:

  1. Space governance: How common goods like space can be collectively governed
  2. Space cooperation: How powerful players in space can assist emerging ones
  3. Women in Space
  4. How to increase participation in the private sector
  5. Space security: Protecting a nation's space assets
  6. The small satellite business: Prospects, challenges, risks and all
  7. A Space Policy for India
  8. The ambitions and challenges of space exploration in India

  • 15:28 (IST)

    Spotlight Speaker 

  • 15:23 (IST)

    Spotlight Speaker 

    What’s it like being a member of India’s private space industry?

    Wing Commander Neelu Khatri, President of Honeywell Aerospace, takes the stage to shed some light on the good, bad and ugly of running a private sector space enterprise in India

  • 15:14 (IST)

    At the panel for Space Security

    Alexandra Stickings: We saw this with China’s recent landing on the moon’a far side as well, the media immediately jumped to show the possible military implications of the achievement. Despite their growing presence in space, I think that’s an unfair way to see all the progress China makes in space.

  • 15:12 (IST)

    At the panel for Space Security

    Are China’s growing military capabilities in space disguised in their tech advances in space?

    Chandrashekhar Srinivasan: The Chinese space station will be open to international collaboration, and its important to remember that any activity has both civilian and military uses.

  • 15:03 (IST)

    At the panel for Space Security

    Jean-Jacques Tortora: By the year, space is growing to have a larger influence from private space industry, and they will have a greater role to play in security. I'm rather hopefully and happy to share that thought with you all today.

  • 14:55 (IST)

    At the panel for Space Security

  • 14:47 (IST)

    At the panel for Space Security

  • 14:47 (IST)

    At the panel for Space Security

  • 14:38 (IST)

    At the panel for Space Security

  • 14:33 (IST)

    At the panel for Space Security

    EU's Code of Conduct a strong indicator of its interest in space security

    Jean-Jacques Tortora: Although the EU's Code of Conduct had a short period of effectiveness, the fact that EU drew up a space security policy of its own goes to show it's interest and dedication towards ensure safety in space.

  • 14:31 (IST)

    At the panel for Space Security

  • 14:14 (IST)

    At the panel for Space Security 

  • 14:13 (IST)

    At the panel for Space Security 

    China’s interest in militarizing space comes in many different forms

  • 14:10 (IST)

    At the panel for Space Security 

    Cyber threats aren’t one, they are enablers of many others weapons, too

    Chandrashekhar Srinivasan: Space is now a very critical component in war. Nuclear and conventional weapons may have been married decades ago, but cyber threats are something that’s linked to all of them.

  • 14:05 (IST)

    At the panel for Space Security 

  • 14:04 (IST)

    At the panel for Space Security 

  • 14:04 (IST)

    At the panel for Space Security 

    Alexandra Stickings says "With the growing number of uses for space technology, you don’t have to be a space actor to have an influence or impact on space security. Any new space security policy will need to be open to these threat growing in form every few years, if not every decade."

  • 14:03 (IST)

    At the panel for Space Security 

  • 14:02 (IST)

    The third panel for the day, on Space security, is now a-go

    Panelists speaking on it are Alexandra Stickings, Space Policy Fellow from RUSI; Chandrashekhar Srinivasan from the NIAS; Col. P S Bath, Director of the space Perspective Planning Directorate in the Indian Army and Jean-Jacques Tortora, Director of ESPI. The discussion will be moderated by Victoria Samson, Washington Office Director, Secure World Foundation. 

  • 12:46 (IST)

    At the panel for Space Cooperation

  • 12:45 (IST)

    At the panel for Space Cooperation

    India’s ASAT test was not a safety threat, even if NASA claimed it was

    Comm. Nishant Kumar: I’d like to clarify something about the ASAT test. India has considered the dangers of space debris ahead of the missions. Whatever debris was generated by the space debris was intended to fall back to earth as it did, just as in simulations

  • 12:44 (IST)

    At the panel for Space Cooperation

    Brazillian diplomat Pedro Ivo Ferraz da Silva announced that they will be launching their first 100% Brazilian satellite. Amazonia 1, next year. 

  • 12:43 (IST)

    At the panel for Space Cooperation

  • 12:26 (IST)

    At the panel for Space Cooperation

    Vulnerability of developing nations should be considered in space policy

    Rogel Mari Sese: New policies in security and general policy need to consider this as a confidence building measure to ensure that useful cooperation remains healthy and lasts for decades/the foreseeable future

  • 12:19 (IST)

    At the panel for Space Cooperation

    Space cooperation is a necessity today

    Rogel Mari Sese: Developing countries are weaker in multinational partnerships than developed ones - they are both economically and politically disadvantaged, and that’s common to all emerging players in space.

  • 12:18 (IST)

    At the panel for Space Cooperation

  • 12:18 (IST)

    At the panel for Space Cooperation

  • 12:17 (IST)

    At the panel for Space Cooperation

    NavIC an example of India’s regional cooperation

    Comm. Nishant Kumar says "Indian satellites in NavIC launched in May 2017 are also part of regional cooperation initiatives in South Asia with other nations in the region. One use of this collaboration is better disaster management in the region."

  • 12:11 (IST)

    At the panel for Space Cooperation

    India is part of over 100 international collaborations in space

    Comm. Nishant Kumar says that "International cooperation is hardwired into India’s space program. There are over 100 such cooperation agreements India is part of for data sharing, policy advisories, and scientific projects including climate change."

  • 12:08 (IST)

    At the panel for Space Cooperation

    Why does the US want a Space Force?

    Neevy van Laningham says, "The reasons US created the Space Force are varied, but mostly to ensure unfettered access and freedom to use space resources. Also, space technology is crucial to every aspect of life and ensure their safety is a full-time job that warrants an independent organisation."

  • 12:03 (IST)

    We’re into our second panel of the day on space security


    Expert on the panelist are ​Neevy van Laningham, Officer at Federal Government, Washington D.C. Truong Ninh Thuan, Associate Professor, Vietnam National University Gp. Capt. Nishant Kumar, Director, D&ISA, MEA Rogel Mari Sese, Program Leader, National Space Development Program, Philippines’ Department of Science and Technology Pedro Ivo Ferraz da Silva, Diplomat, Embassy of Brazil in New Delhi and moderated by Chaitanya Gopal, Sales Manager, Space Watch Global 

  • 11:33 (IST)

    Spotlight Speaker:

  • 11:30 (IST)

    Spotlight Speaker:

    India has a plan in the works for in-flight refueling technology

    It’s quite advanced. Looks something like this.

  • 11:29 (IST)

    Spotlight Speaker:

    Don’t leave out the possibility of asteroid-mining

    Dr Pillai: Asteroids are also a big potential source of minerals and fuel for space. Though, some of them are dangerous and heading our way fast. Solar sails are one way we’re attempting to divert dangerous asteroids away.

  • 11:23 (IST)

    Spotlight Speaker:

    Mining the moon for Helium3

    With over a million tonnes of Helium3 on the moon, it will probably be the first fuel we mine for. It also has useful byproduct including water that make it doubly useful

  • 11:18 (IST)

    Spotlight Speaker:

    Big avenues for space industry in the near future

    Dr.Pillai: Creation of space satellite for all spacecrafts in the geostationary orbit as a permanent space station for in-space servicing, fleet management, monitoring satellites in space and better natural disaster prediction are important avenues for the industry to grow.

  • 11:17 (IST)

    Spotlight Speaker:

    Need of the hour in space exploration today

    Dr Pillai: Water, minerals, air and fuel are some of the biggest limiting factors to us exploring space. Cracking these is the bottleneck and breakthrough the global research community is working hard on today.

  • 11:11 (IST)

    Spotlight Speaker:

  • 11:11 (IST)

    Spotlight Speaker:

    A brief history of India's wins in Space

    Dr Sivathanu Pillai from ISRO walks us through a brief history of the Indian Space Program - from Chandrayaan-1 finding water, to the wildly successful Mars Orbiter Mission Mangalyaan, to Rakesh Sharma, the first man in space. Now, we're now looking at the first Indian astronauts on an Indian vessel in space 2022.

  • 11:10 (IST)

    Spotlight Speaker:

    Young space entrepreneurs are the creators of our future in space

    Dr Sivathanu Pillai, ISRO, DRDO and IIST Chennai says "Young entrepreneurs in space have my best wishes, and I find their spirit captured in a poem by Carl Sagan — The Pale Blue Dot.

  • 10:54 (IST)

    At the panel for Collective Governance of the Global Commons

    Politics on Earth complicates peace in space

    Daniel Porras: Political realities on the ground are a key obstacle to peace in outer space. Dialogues in space would be much easier without messy international (political) relationships. That's a shame, really.

  • 10:52 (IST)

    At the panel for Collective Governance of the Global Commons

  • 10:49 (IST)

    At the panel for Collective Governance of the Global Commons

    Who owns the space above a country?

    Victoria Samson, "Just to clarify, countries DO NOT own the air and space above them. That's insane, and you can't put a satellite up there without going through the same protocols you would if it was launched elsewhere in orbit."

  • 10:48 (IST)

    At the panel for Collective Governance of the Global Commons

    Too late to avoid militarization in outer space

    Amb. Rakesh Sood from ORF says "Traffic management for satellite in orbit is definitely something that's underway and realistic, but peace in outer space? It's a little too late for that."

  • 10:44 (IST)

    At the panel for Collective Governance of the Global Commons

    Daniel Porras says, "That said, both the US and India (as the origin and launching nations) will be liable if the satellites do destroy an active satellite in or orbit."

  • 10:44 (IST)

    At the panel for Collective Governance of the Global Commons

    Who's liable for unlicensed, illegal launches involving multiple countries?

    Victoria Samson, Washington Office Director, Secure World Foundation says, "On the illegal SWARM satellites launched on an ISRO PSLV rocket last year the onus was not on India to fix." 

  • 10:32 (IST)

    Aboard India's mission to Mars, Venus, France may send its scientific instruments. 

    France and India are cooperating on the Gaganyaan project — India's human spaceflight mission, especially in the area of space medicine said French envoy to India Alexandre Ziegler. 

    Read more about the lastest update. 

  • 10:25 (IST)

    At the panel for Collective Governance of the Global Commons

    Countries can object to a proposal at any time, and they do

    Daniel Porras says "Challenges and objections raised by member nations can be anytime during the process, including right before a report is released or published. That doesn't help with the number and speed of reports and treaties released. The work done behind the scenes and the output in terms of number of such policies simple aren't comparable."

  • 10:24 (IST)

    At the panel for Collective Governance of the Global Commons

    Disarmament in space is a layered & complex ongoing discussion

    Daniel Porras says "We still don't have a definition for what a space weapon is, were only now exploring the scope of peace treaties for space. Should we combine the technology and ethics in the same document or entirely separate? These discussions are underway."

  • 10:15 (IST)

    At the panel for Collective Governance of the Global Commons

    UN's two dedicated groups for disarmament in space

    Daniel Porras, Space Security Fellow at UNIDIR says "At the heart of UN's work in space security are Trust and Confidence Building Measures (TCBM) guidelines. PAROS (Prevention of Armament in Outer Space) and the Conference on Disarmament, which meets thrice a year every year in Geneva."

    • read more



