15:28 (IST)
Spotlight Speaker
Neelu Khatri @Honeywell_Aero : India is now spending 1.9 billion dollars funded from ISRO, along with more than 40 SMEs supporting ISRO which has led to a credible relationship behind the success of India in the space sector industry. #ORFKC2019— ORF (@orfonline) April 30, 2019
15:23 (IST)
Spotlight Speaker
What’s it like being a member of India’s private space industry?
Wing Commander Neelu Khatri, President of Honeywell Aerospace, takes the stage to shed some light on the good, bad and ugly of running a private sector space enterprise in India
15:14 (IST)
At the panel for Space Security
Alexandra Stickings: We saw this with China’s recent landing on the moon’a far side as well, the media immediately jumped to show the possible military implications of the achievement. Despite their growing presence in space, I think that’s an unfair way to see all the progress China makes in space.
15:12 (IST)
At the panel for Space Security
Are China’s growing military capabilities in space disguised in their tech advances in space?
Chandrashekhar Srinivasan: The Chinese space station will be open to international collaboration, and its important to remember that any activity has both civilian and military uses.
15:03 (IST)
At the panel for Space Security
Jean-Jacques Tortora: By the year, space is growing to have a larger influence from private space industry, and they will have a greater role to play in security. I'm rather hopefully and happy to share that thought with you all today.
14:55 (IST)
At the panel for Space Security
US Federal government official Neevy van Laningham explains the “peaceful” intentions behind the country setting up its soon-to-materialise military wing in space, the US #SpaceForce. #ORFKC2019 @ORFonline pic.twitter.com/0NmjUXFCO7— Tech2 (@tech2eets) April 30, 2019
14:47 (IST)
At the panel for Space Security
Jean-Jacques Tortora (@ESPIspace): International regulations ensure the safety of operations in orbit and the EU advocates for the creation of a Code of Conduct for this purpose. #ORFKC2019— ORF (@orfonline) April 30, 2019
14:47 (IST)
At the panel for Space Security
Col. P.S. Bath (@adgpi): 2016 white paper laid down China's space vision as becoming a space power in all respects and reliably guarantee space security. #ORFKC2019— ORF (@orfonline) April 30, 2019
14:38 (IST)
At the panel for Space Security
Jean-Jacques Tortora (@ESPIspace): EU expects space traffic management to be a collaborative affair, to include crowd-sourcing of data and international cooperation. #ORFKC2019— ORF (@orfonline) April 30, 2019
14:33 (IST)
At the panel for Space Security
EU's Code of Conduct a strong indicator of its interest in space security
Jean-Jacques Tortora: Although the EU's Code of Conduct had a short period of effectiveness, the fact that EU drew up a space security policy of its own goes to show it's interest and dedication towards ensure safety in space.
14:31 (IST)
At the panel for Space Security
Col. P.S. Bath (@adgpi): China's space vision was to become a space power in all respects. #ORFKC2019 pic.twitter.com/qthePwEjbk— ORF (@orfonline) April 30, 2019
14:14 (IST)
At the panel for Space Security
Chandrashekhar Srinivasan, Nation Institute of Advance Studies: China does not have Indian capability on ballistic missiles. Historically, most threats which have come from China were from the sea.#ORFKC2019 pic.twitter.com/6XiWoAiDT6— ORF (@orfonline) April 30, 2019
14:13 (IST)
At the panel for Space Security
China’s interest in militarizing space comes in many different forms
14:10 (IST)
At the panel for Space Security
Cyber threats aren’t one, they are enablers of many others weapons, too
Chandrashekhar Srinivasan: Space is now a very critical component in war. Nuclear and conventional weapons may have been married decades ago, but cyber threats are something that’s linked to all of them.
14:05 (IST)
At the panel for Space Security
Chandrashekhar Srinivasan: India has a small software package to look at coverage patterns for different satellites.#ORFKC2019— ORF (@orfonline) April 30, 2019
14:04 (IST)
At the panel for Space Security
#ORFKC2019 panel ➝ Space Security@Ali_Stickings • Chandrashekhar Srinivasan • Jean Jacques Tortora, @ESPIspace • Col. P.S. Bath @adgpi • Victoria Samson @SWFoundation pic.twitter.com/ihFqkAmzcQ— ORF (@orfonline) April 30, 2019
14:04 (IST)
At the panel for Space Security
Alexandra Stickings says "With the growing number of uses for space technology, you don’t have to be a space actor to have an influence or impact on space security. Any new space security policy will need to be open to these threat growing in form every few years, if not every decade."
14:03 (IST)
At the panel for Space Security
Alexandra Stickings: As long as space provides geopolitical and military assistance, its assets are likely to be disrupted and fought over. #ORFKC2019— ORF (@orfonline) April 30, 2019
14:02 (IST)
The third panel for the day, on Space security, is now a-go
Panelists speaking on it are Alexandra Stickings, Space Policy Fellow from RUSI; Chandrashekhar Srinivasan from the NIAS; Col. P S Bath, Director of the space Perspective Planning Directorate in the Indian Army and Jean-Jacques Tortora, Director of ESPI. The discussion will be moderated by Victoria Samson, Washington Office Director, Secure World Foundation.
12:46 (IST)
At the panel for Space Cooperation
Pedro Ivo Ferraz da Silva: BRICS satellite is going to play a key role in Brazil's multilateral engagement— ORF (@orfonline) April 30, 2019
12:45 (IST)
At the panel for Space Cooperation
India’s ASAT test was not a safety threat, even if NASA claimed it was
Comm. Nishant Kumar: I’d like to clarify something about the ASAT test. India has considered the dangers of space debris ahead of the missions. Whatever debris was generated by the space debris was intended to fall back to earth as it did, just as in simulations
12:44 (IST)
At the panel for Space Cooperation
Brazillian diplomat Pedro Ivo Ferraz da Silva announced that they will be launching their first 100% Brazilian satellite. Amazonia 1, next year.
Pedro Ivo Ferraz da Silva (@BrazilEmbassyIN): Next year, we are going to launch our first 100% Brazilian satellite named Amazonia 1 #ORFKC2019— ORF (@orfonline) April 30, 2019
12:43 (IST)
At the panel for Space Cooperation
.@pinoyspaceguy: In order to encourage development & innovation through technology transfer, emerging space nations should have the same capabilities as established space nations, especially in their early stages of development #ORFKC2019 pic.twitter.com/9kjc4pvEbg— ORF (@orfonline) April 30, 2019
12:26 (IST)
At the panel for Space Cooperation
Vulnerability of developing nations should be considered in space policy
Rogel Mari Sese: New policies in security and general policy need to consider this as a confidence building measure to ensure that useful cooperation remains healthy and lasts for decades/the foreseeable future
12:19 (IST)
At the panel for Space Cooperation
Space cooperation is a necessity today
Rogel Mari Sese: Developing countries are weaker in multinational partnerships than developed ones - they are both economically and politically disadvantaged, and that’s common to all emerging players in space.
12:18 (IST)
At the panel for Space Cooperation
#ORFKC2019 panel ➝ Space Cooperation: How Established Space Powers can Strengthen Emerging Actors’ Space Growth— ORF (@orfonline) April 30, 2019
Francis Chizea • Neevy Van Laningham • Ninh–Thuan Truong • Capt. Nishant Kumar • Pedro Ivo Ferraz da Silva @BrazilEmbassyIN • @pinoyspaceguy • Chaitanya Gopal pic.twitter.com/YFp1usdx1y
12:18 (IST)
At the panel for Space Cooperation
Gp. Capt. Nishant Kumar: ISRO has 400 satellites including 297 foreign satellites from 33 countries. There are more than 200 international cooperation agreements with 51 countries providing effective collaborative mechanisms #ORFKC2019 pic.twitter.com/UOj9xtuWTy— ORF (@orfonline) April 30, 2019
12:17 (IST)
At the panel for Space Cooperation
NavIC an example of India’s regional cooperation
Comm. Nishant Kumar says "Indian satellites in NavIC launched in May 2017 are also part of regional cooperation initiatives in South Asia with other nations in the region. One use of this collaboration is better disaster management in the region."
12:11 (IST)
At the panel for Space Cooperation
India is part of over 100 international collaborations in space
Comm. Nishant Kumar says that "International cooperation is hardwired into India’s space program. There are over 100 such cooperation agreements India is part of for data sharing, policy advisories, and scientific projects including climate change."
12:08 (IST)
At the panel for Space Cooperation
Why does the US want a Space Force?
Neevy van Laningham says, "The reasons US created the Space Force are varied, but mostly to ensure unfettered access and freedom to use space resources. Also, space technology is crucial to every aspect of life and ensure their safety is a full-time job that warrants an independent organisation."
12:03 (IST)
We’re into our second panel of the day on space security
Expert on the panelist are Neevy van Laningham, Officer at Federal Government, Washington D.C. Truong Ninh Thuan, Associate Professor, Vietnam National University Gp. Capt. Nishant Kumar, Director, D&ISA, MEA Rogel Mari Sese, Program Leader, National Space Development Program, Philippines’ Department of Science and Technology Pedro Ivo Ferraz da Silva, Diplomat, Embassy of Brazil in New Delhi and moderated by Chaitanya Gopal, Sales Manager, Space Watch Global
11:33 (IST)
Spotlight Speaker:
.@isro, A Sivathanu Pillai: Space technology can be used for various peaceful purposes, such as space based prediction of earthquakes and global energy & water missions. #ORFKC2019— ORF (@orfonline) April 30, 2019
11:30 (IST)
Spotlight Speaker:
India has a plan in the works for in-flight refueling technology
It’s quite advanced. Looks something like this.
11:29 (IST)
Spotlight Speaker:
Don’t leave out the possibility of asteroid-mining
Dr Pillai: Asteroids are also a big potential source of minerals and fuel for space. Though, some of them are dangerous and heading our way fast. Solar sails are one way we’re attempting to divert dangerous asteroids away.
11:23 (IST)
Spotlight Speaker:
Mining the moon for Helium3
With over a million tonnes of Helium3 on the moon, it will probably be the first fuel we mine for. It also has useful byproduct including water that make it doubly useful
11:18 (IST)
Spotlight Speaker:
Big avenues for space industry in the near future
Dr.Pillai: Creation of space satellite for all spacecrafts in the geostationary orbit as a permanent space station for in-space servicing, fleet management, monitoring satellites in space and better natural disaster prediction are important avenues for the industry to grow.
11:17 (IST)
Spotlight Speaker:
Need of the hour in space exploration today
Dr Pillai: Water, minerals, air and fuel are some of the biggest limiting factors to us exploring space. Cracking these is the bottleneck and breakthrough the global research community is working hard on today.
11:11 (IST)
Spotlight Speaker:
.@isro, A Sivathanu Pillai: International cooperation has been a key factor in India's space programme. Our first satellite, Aryabhata, was launched by Russia free of cost. #ORFKC2019 pic.twitter.com/wY5XLpDZIu— ORF (@orfonline) April 30, 2019
11:11 (IST)
Spotlight Speaker:
A brief history of India's wins in Space
Dr Sivathanu Pillai from ISRO walks us through a brief history of the Indian Space Program - from Chandrayaan-1 finding water, to the wildly successful Mars Orbiter Mission Mangalyaan, to Rakesh Sharma, the first man in space. Now, we're now looking at the first Indian astronauts on an Indian vessel in space 2022.
11:10 (IST)
Spotlight Speaker:
Young space entrepreneurs are the creators of our future in space
Dr Sivathanu Pillai, ISRO, DRDO and IIST Chennai says "Young entrepreneurs in space have my best wishes, and I find their spirit captured in a poem by Carl Sagan — The Pale Blue Dot.
10:54 (IST)
At the panel for Collective Governance of the Global Commons
Politics on Earth complicates peace in space
Daniel Porras: Political realities on the ground are a key obstacle to peace in outer space. Dialogues in space would be much easier without messy international (political) relationships. That's a shame, really.
10:52 (IST)
At the panel for Collective Governance of the Global Commons
.@SWFoundation, Victoria Samson: Other stakeholders, such as the commercial sector is also capable of taking the lead in creating norms for space behaviour. #ORFKC2019 pic.twitter.com/CY7CoVTq7d— ORF (@orfonline) April 30, 2019
10:49 (IST)
At the panel for Collective Governance of the Global Commons
Who owns the space above a country?
Victoria Samson, "Just to clarify, countries DO NOT own the air and space above them. That's insane, and you can't put a satellite up there without going through the same protocols you would if it was launched elsewhere in orbit."
10:48 (IST)
At the panel for Collective Governance of the Global Commons
Too late to avoid militarization in outer space
Amb. Rakesh Sood from ORF says "Traffic management for satellite in orbit is definitely something that's underway and realistic, but peace in outer space? It's a little too late for that."
10:44 (IST)
At the panel for Collective Governance of the Global Commons
Daniel Porras says, "That said, both the US and India (as the origin and launching nations) will be liable if the satellites do destroy an active satellite in or orbit."
10:44 (IST)
At the panel for Collective Governance of the Global Commons
Who's liable for unlicensed, illegal launches involving multiple countries?
Victoria Samson, Washington Office Director, Secure World Foundation says, "On the illegal SWARM satellites launched on an ISRO PSLV rocket last year the onus was not on India to fix."
10:32 (IST)
Aboard India's mission to Mars, Venus, France may send its scientific instruments.
France and India are cooperating on the Gaganyaan project — India's human spaceflight mission, especially in the area of space medicine said French envoy to India Alexandre Ziegler.
Read more about the lastest update.
10:25 (IST)
At the panel for Collective Governance of the Global Commons
Countries can object to a proposal at any time, and they do
Daniel Porras says "Challenges and objections raised by member nations can be anytime during the process, including right before a report is released or published. That doesn't help with the number and speed of reports and treaties released. The work done behind the scenes and the output in terms of number of such policies simple aren't comparable."
10:24 (IST)
At the panel for Collective Governance of the Global Commons
Disarmament in space is a layered & complex ongoing discussion
Daniel Porras says "We still don't have a definition for what a space weapon is, were only now exploring the scope of peace treaties for space. Should we combine the technology and ethics in the same document or entirely separate? These discussions are underway."
10:15 (IST)
At the panel for Collective Governance of the Global Commons
UN's two dedicated groups for disarmament in space
Daniel Porras, Space Security Fellow at UNIDIR says "At the heart of UN's work in space security are Trust and Confidence Building Measures (TCBM) guidelines. PAROS (Prevention of Armament in Outer Space) and the Conference on Disarmament, which meets thrice a year every year in Geneva."
