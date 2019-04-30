17:39 (IST)
At the panel for Space Exploration
Fear of failure limits our youngest engineers
Divyanshu Pandey: One of the biggest takeaways from working as an educator is that students aren't ready to lose. Once it's over, it really is over for them and that's something our training programs need to include. There's plenty more, but the fear of failure is very limiting for our young engineers.
17:29 (IST)
At the panel for Space Exploration
Ajay Lele @IDSAIndia: With an aim for 500 transponders, India still has only approximately 300 in use showcasing their lack of adequate technology for communication satellites pic.twitter.com/X2qPpVktL4— ORF (@orfonline) April 30, 2019
17:28 (IST)
At the panel for Space Exploration
One way to do this is a separate working group for space exploration and education
Siddharth Pandey: Education outreach is a strong component in the roadmap, and is being left out of the conversation. If we want to venture into more science and exploration, we need to start bottom up, and that starts in schools.
17:23 (IST)
At the panel for Space Exploration
#ORFKC2019 panel ➝ Space Exploration: Ambitions and Challenges in India— ORF (@orfonline) April 30, 2019
Siddharth Pandey, @AmityUni • W. Selvamurthy, @AmityUni • Ashok G.V. • Ajey Lele, @IDSAIndia • @raji143 pic.twitter.com/CtWDYfVZPL
17:22 (IST)
At the panel for Space Exploration
Exploration can be a priority for India but isn't
Siddharth Pandey: I think ISRO needs to be certain, and yet adaptable with its space program. It is a unique position in terms on its budget and ambition to do a bit of both - technology and exploration. One of the way it can do that is partner with larger space agencies on the BIG missions.
17:22 (IST)
At the panel for Space Exploration
Is the Indian space program ambitious?
Ajay Lele: Ambitious isn't the goal of India's space program to begin with. So far, India has been adapting itself to become a tool to add to its socio-economic development. Space exploration is one area where we haven't really flexed our muscles, but could perhaps do it once national priorities change.
17:20 (IST)
It's time for the next panel on the ambitions and challenges of India's space programs
Panelists in this conversation are Ajey Lele, Senior Fellow, Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses; Siddharth Pandey, Head of Amity Space Centre and the Centre of Excellence in Astrobiology, Amity University and Divyanshu Poddar and will be moderated by Rajeswari Pillai Rajagopalan, Distinguished Fellow and Head, Nuclear and Space Policy Initiative, Observer Research Foundation.
16:49 (IST)
At the panel for Women in Space
: There have been only 2 women as heads of a Space Agency in the world. But, even though India has 12% of women in this field, why have we not had more than one head the ISRO agency? We need to answer this question for the future #WomeninSpace #ORFKC2019 pic.twitter.com/4svzROZO19— ORF (@orfonline) April 30, 2019
16:47 (IST)
At the panel for Women in Space
Q. Neelu Khatri: What companies in India do you think can spearhead the effort to help build policies for the space sector?
A: I’ve been part of a couple of global companies that have come to India, but the national space agency is less than liberal with opportunities to expand in the sector. The contracts to partner with private industry need to be nurturing, and not limiting.
“It really does start from within.”— Tech2 (@tech2eets) April 30, 2019
Wing Commander Neelu Khatri, President of @Honeywell_Aero, talks about why the push for more women to take up positions of power in the industry needs to come from women themselves. #ORFKC2019 @ORFonline pic.twitter.com/sIzGQRem5e
16:43 (IST)
At the panel for Women in Space
Surbhi Baghotia @isro : Why are we talking about how to achieve having women in space when we have successfully achieved twomen in space missions already. A great feat for all women around the world. #WomeninSpace #ORFKC2019 pic.twitter.com/1ntYAWdKSR— ORF (@orfonline) April 30, 2019
16:27 (IST)
At the panel for Women in Space
Gender laws in space: We have a lot to (un)learn
Ashok G V: Before we write laws for space and other planets, we need to unlearn what we "know" We need to start teaching people that gender isn't binary any more, it is also a choice today. I worked on a case once when a group of transgender people legally objected to another transgender person being in a lesbian relationship with a woman. Theres an example of the complexity that gender laws for the future of space needs to consider.
16:21 (IST)
At the panel for Women in Space
Ashok G.V. @factumindia : the future of gender in space exploration is still under-represented. The overall representation of women among the total number of astronauts is only 11 percent. #ORFKC2019 #WomeninSpace— ORF (@orfonline) April 30, 2019
16:20 (IST)
At the panel for Women in Space
Can we afford to have the same gender stereotypes in space that we do here on Earth?
16:18 (IST)
At the panel for Women in Space
Women astronauts have had it BAD so far
Ashok G V: A lot of things came in the way of women astronauts taking flight over the years. The first studies looking at the effects of space on women were early - in the 70s - but those too, were so there'd be secretaries, cooks and caretakers in space like here on Earth.
16:13 (IST)
At the panel for Women in Space
Neelu Khatri @Honeywell_Aero: Unfortunately, space and aerospace have limited numbers of women, for plenty of reasons either less women entering the field or moving forward in the professional world. But this needs to change and has been changing. #WomeninSpace #ORFKC2019— ORF (@orfonline) April 30, 2019
16:13 (IST)
At the panel for Women in Space
Women are their own solution to gender parity in the space industry
Wing Commander Neelu Khatri: What amazes me is the grit and fierceness with with some women work in the industry. Global companies want some of our finest women in space. The ground is not very even for women in this industry specifically, but turning your threats to opportunities falls on the women themselves for now. It's on us, and I firmly believe that.
16:04 (IST)
At the panel for Women in Space
Susmita Mohanty @suz_moonwalker : India has a very accomplished space program and with the acceleration of climate change, the next generations need to be entrepreneurs as Earth will very soon not be habitable. #WomeninSpace #ORFKC2019— ORF (@orfonline) April 30, 2019
16:03 (IST)
At the panel for Women in Space
Being a space entrepreneurs means freedom
Susmita Mohanty says that, "I left Boeing and started my first company, Moonfront, with a friend. I did it because being an entrepreneur affords you freedom. You can speak your mind in a way that you simply can't in a company that isn't yours. Back then "startups" were very rare. Today, it's almost every tenth word we hear."
16:01 (IST)
At the panel for Women in Space
#ORFKC2019 panel ➝ #WomenInSpace— ORF (@orfonline) April 30, 2019
Susmita Mohanty, @Earth2Orbit. • Wing Commander Neelu Khatri, @Honeywell_Aero • Ashok G.V. • Surbhi Baghotia, @isro. • @Jessluellawest pic.twitter.com/tuO6lpfKc1
16:01 (IST)
Women in Space panel kicks off
The next conversation is the much-awaited women in space dialogue. This is the first time ORF has included it in their space dialogue. Panelists include Susmita Mohanty, Co-Founder and CEO, Earth2Orbit; Wing Commander Neelu Khatri, CEO, Boston Analytics; Ashok G V, Partner, Factum Law and Surbhi Bhagotia, Scientist D, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, ISRO. They will be moderated by Jessica West, Program Officer, Project Ploughshares.
15:51 (IST)
Spotlight Speaker
Neelu Khatri @Honeywell_Aero : The biggest need for the sector today, how do we hunt for the right opportunities and how to get the right talent for running it. #ORFKC2019 pic.twitter.com/EP2Qc50IZR— ORF (@orfonline) April 30, 2019
15:28 (IST)
Spotlight Speaker
Neelu Khatri @Honeywell_Aero : India is now spending 1.9 billion dollars funded from ISRO, along with more than 40 SMEs supporting ISRO which has led to a credible relationship behind the success of India in the space sector industry. #ORFKC2019— ORF (@orfonline) April 30, 2019
15:23 (IST)
Spotlight Speaker
What’s it like being a member of India’s private space industry?
Wing Commander Neelu Khatri, President of Honeywell Aerospace, takes the stage to shed some light on the good, bad and ugly of running a private sector space enterprise in India
15:14 (IST)
At the panel for Space Security
Alexandra Stickings: We saw this with China’s recent landing on the moon’a far side as well, the media immediately jumped to show the possible military implications of the achievement. Despite their growing presence in space, I think that’s an unfair way to see all the progress China makes in space.
15:12 (IST)
At the panel for Space Security
Are China’s growing military capabilities in space disguised in their tech advances in space?
Chandrashekhar Srinivasan: The Chinese space station will be open to international collaboration, and its important to remember that any activity has both civilian and military uses.
15:03 (IST)
At the panel for Space Security
Jean-Jacques Tortora: By the year, space is growing to have a larger influence from private space industry, and they will have a greater role to play in security. I'm rather hopefully and happy to share that thought with you all today.
14:55 (IST)
At the panel for Space Security
US Federal government official Neevy van Laningham explains the “peaceful” intentions behind the country setting up its soon-to-materialise military wing in space, the US #SpaceForce. #ORFKC2019 @ORFonline pic.twitter.com/0NmjUXFCO7— Tech2 (@tech2eets) April 30, 2019
14:47 (IST)
At the panel for Space Security
Jean-Jacques Tortora (@ESPIspace): International regulations ensure the safety of operations in orbit and the EU advocates for the creation of a Code of Conduct for this purpose. #ORFKC2019— ORF (@orfonline) April 30, 2019
14:47 (IST)
At the panel for Space Security
Col. P.S. Bath (@adgpi): 2016 white paper laid down China's space vision as becoming a space power in all respects and reliably guarantee space security. #ORFKC2019— ORF (@orfonline) April 30, 2019
14:38 (IST)
At the panel for Space Security
Jean-Jacques Tortora (@ESPIspace): EU expects space traffic management to be a collaborative affair, to include crowd-sourcing of data and international cooperation. #ORFKC2019— ORF (@orfonline) April 30, 2019
14:33 (IST)
At the panel for Space Security
EU's Code of Conduct a strong indicator of its interest in space security
Jean-Jacques Tortora: Although the EU's Code of Conduct had a short period of effectiveness, the fact that EU drew up a space security policy of its own goes to show it's interest and dedication towards ensure safety in space.
14:31 (IST)
At the panel for Space Security
Col. P.S. Bath (@adgpi): China's space vision was to become a space power in all respects. #ORFKC2019 pic.twitter.com/qthePwEjbk— ORF (@orfonline) April 30, 2019
14:14 (IST)
At the panel for Space Security
Chandrashekhar Srinivasan, Nation Institute of Advance Studies: China does not have Indian capability on ballistic missiles. Historically, most threats which have come from China were from the sea.#ORFKC2019 pic.twitter.com/6XiWoAiDT6— ORF (@orfonline) April 30, 2019
14:13 (IST)
At the panel for Space Security
China’s interest in militarizing space comes in many different forms
14:10 (IST)
At the panel for Space Security
Cyber threats aren’t one, they are enablers of many others weapons, too
Chandrashekhar Srinivasan: Space is now a very critical component in war. Nuclear and conventional weapons may have been married decades ago, but cyber threats are something that’s linked to all of them.
14:05 (IST)
At the panel for Space Security
Chandrashekhar Srinivasan: India has a small software package to look at coverage patterns for different satellites.#ORFKC2019— ORF (@orfonline) April 30, 2019
14:04 (IST)
At the panel for Space Security
#ORFKC2019 panel ➝ Space Security@Ali_Stickings • Chandrashekhar Srinivasan • Jean Jacques Tortora, @ESPIspace • Col. P.S. Bath @adgpi • Victoria Samson @SWFoundation pic.twitter.com/ihFqkAmzcQ— ORF (@orfonline) April 30, 2019
14:04 (IST)
At the panel for Space Security
Alexandra Stickings says "With the growing number of uses for space technology, you don’t have to be a space actor to have an influence or impact on space security. Any new space security policy will need to be open to these threat growing in form every few years, if not every decade."
14:03 (IST)
At the panel for Space Security
Alexandra Stickings: As long as space provides geopolitical and military assistance, its assets are likely to be disrupted and fought over. #ORFKC2019— ORF (@orfonline) April 30, 2019
14:02 (IST)
The third panel for the day, on Space security, is now a-go
Panelists speaking on it are Alexandra Stickings, Space Policy Fellow from RUSI; Chandrashekhar Srinivasan from the NIAS; Col. P S Bath, Director of the space Perspective Planning Directorate in the Indian Army and Jean-Jacques Tortora, Director of ESPI. The discussion will be moderated by Victoria Samson, Washington Office Director, Secure World Foundation.
12:46 (IST)
At the panel for Space Cooperation
Pedro Ivo Ferraz da Silva: BRICS satellite is going to play a key role in Brazil's multilateral engagement— ORF (@orfonline) April 30, 2019
12:45 (IST)
At the panel for Space Cooperation
India’s ASAT test was not a safety threat, even if NASA claimed it was
Comm. Nishant Kumar: I’d like to clarify something about the ASAT test. India has considered the dangers of space debris ahead of the missions. Whatever debris was generated by the space debris was intended to fall back to earth as it did, just as in simulations
12:44 (IST)
At the panel for Space Cooperation
Brazillian diplomat Pedro Ivo Ferraz da Silva announced that they will be launching their first 100% Brazilian satellite. Amazonia 1, next year.
Pedro Ivo Ferraz da Silva (@BrazilEmbassyIN): Next year, we are going to launch our first 100% Brazilian satellite named Amazonia 1 #ORFKC2019— ORF (@orfonline) April 30, 2019
12:43 (IST)
At the panel for Space Cooperation
.@pinoyspaceguy: In order to encourage development & innovation through technology transfer, emerging space nations should have the same capabilities as established space nations, especially in their early stages of development #ORFKC2019 pic.twitter.com/9kjc4pvEbg— ORF (@orfonline) April 30, 2019
12:26 (IST)
At the panel for Space Cooperation
Vulnerability of developing nations should be considered in space policy
Rogel Mari Sese: New policies in security and general policy need to consider this as a confidence building measure to ensure that useful cooperation remains healthy and lasts for decades/the foreseeable future
12:19 (IST)
At the panel for Space Cooperation
Space cooperation is a necessity today
Rogel Mari Sese: Developing countries are weaker in multinational partnerships than developed ones - they are both economically and politically disadvantaged, and that’s common to all emerging players in space.
12:18 (IST)
At the panel for Space Cooperation
#ORFKC2019 panel ➝ Space Cooperation: How Established Space Powers can Strengthen Emerging Actors’ Space Growth— ORF (@orfonline) April 30, 2019
Francis Chizea • Neevy Van Laningham • Ninh–Thuan Truong • Capt. Nishant Kumar • Pedro Ivo Ferraz da Silva @BrazilEmbassyIN • @pinoyspaceguy • Chaitanya Gopal pic.twitter.com/YFp1usdx1y
12:18 (IST)
At the panel for Space Cooperation
Gp. Capt. Nishant Kumar: ISRO has 400 satellites including 297 foreign satellites from 33 countries. There are more than 200 international cooperation agreements with 51 countries providing effective collaborative mechanisms #ORFKC2019 pic.twitter.com/UOj9xtuWTy— ORF (@orfonline) April 30, 2019
12:17 (IST)
At the panel for Space Cooperation
NavIC an example of India’s regional cooperation
Comm. Nishant Kumar says "Indian satellites in NavIC launched in May 2017 are also part of regional cooperation initiatives in South Asia with other nations in the region. One use of this collaboration is better disaster management in the region."
12:11 (IST)
At the panel for Space Cooperation
India is part of over 100 international collaborations in space
Comm. Nishant Kumar says that "International cooperation is hardwired into India’s space program. There are over 100 such cooperation agreements India is part of for data sharing, policy advisories, and scientific projects including climate change."
