Update: In the second panel, the main points we need to remember is that established countries in space need to lending a helping hand to the developing nations.

Update: The first spotlight speaker, Dr. A Sivathanu Pillai spoke about tapping resources from outer space for the betterment of the World and that the next generation is future that we must encourage.

Update: The key take away from the first panel discussion was that it is hard to avoid militarisation of space and that the politics of Earth will create problems in space. The only way to get through this is dialogue and communication.

Update: There will be three spotlight speakers Wing Commander Neelu Khatri, Lt. Gen. Taranjit Singh, A Sivathanu Pillai, ISRO who will be shining light on some pretty interesting topics as well.

The Observer Research Foundation (ORF) has gathered experts from the world over for the fifth edition of the Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue.

The three-day event features talks and panels from leaders in the space industry, successful entrepreneurs, space law and academia. The Dialogue is centred around current issues and challenges in space today.

The three-day event, starting 29 April 2019, is also (importantly) a tool to advocate for a national space policy for India. This, in the view of ORF, will go a long way in encouraging space startups, entrepreneurship and innovation across security, civil and commercial uses of space exploration and technology.

The Dialogue gets its name from Dr Kalpana Chawla, the first woman astronaut of Indian-American descent to have flown in space.

There are a few key themes in this edition of the event:

Space governance: How common goods like space can be collectively governed Space cooperation: How powerful players in space can assist emerging ones Women in Space How to increase participation in the private sector Space security: Protecting a nation's space assets The small satellite business: Prospects, challenges, risks and all A Space Policy for India The ambitions and challenges of space exploration in India

