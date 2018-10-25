Thursday, October 25, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

tech2 News Staff 25 October, 2018 20:08 IST

Jupiter's moon Europa detailed in a thermal and geologic map of its icy surface

Among the key findings from the map was a cold spot in Europa's Northern Hemisphere.

Jupiter’s moon Europa is thought to have had a long history of turbulent geological activity, based on observations of its fractured and cracked surface.

The icy moon has now been mapped in detail using images taken by the Atacama Large Millimetre/Submillimetre Array (ALMA) telescope, producing the first global thermal map of Europa.

Researchers has said the map’s resolution of approximately 200 kilometres would be enough to study any changes in surface temperatures or significant geologic activity on the moon.

This newly collected data was compared to the last similar effort to study Europa’s surface, by the Galileo spacecraft starting 1995, to produce the final map.

A notable finding from the map was a cold spot on the moon’s Northern Hemisphere.

A thermal map of Europa. Image courtesy: ALMA/NASA

A thermal map of Europa. Image courtesy: ALMA/NASA

"These ALMA images are really interesting… they provide the first global map of Europa's thermal emissions," Samantha Trumbo, lead author of the study from CalTech was quoted to have said in a National Radio Astronomy Observatory report.

"Since Europa is an ocean world with potential geologic activity, its surface temperatures are of great interest because they may constrain the locations and extents of any such activity."
Past findings about Europa has suggested that Europa has a large reservoir of brine (salt water) under its thin icy surface and above a rocky core.

Consider the relatively young of Europa’s surface — 20 to 180 million years old — it is highly likely that there are still many thermal and geological forces at work in that region.

Radio and millimeter-wave telescopes like ALMA (unlike optical telescopes like Hubble) can see a thermal “glow” from even cold objects like asteroids, comets and moons.

"Studying Europa's thermal properties provides a unique means of understanding its surface," Bryan Butler, astronomer at the National Radio Astronomy Observatory and coauthor on the paper, was quoted to have said in the report.

The findings from the study were published in the Astronomical Journal.

tags
Loading...


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Fake banking apps take over the Google Play store | #DailyDope

Fake banking apps take over the Google Play store | #DailyDope
Google Home Speaker can now speak in Hindi

Google Home Speaker can now speak in Hindi
Samsung Galaxy A7 Review

Samsung Galaxy A7 Review
Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope

Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope
Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science

Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science
Private video

Private video
SoftBank’s links to Saudi funds | #DailyDope

SoftBank’s links to Saudi funds | #DailyDope
Apple iPhone XS & XS Max review - Great phones but Android's ahead now

Apple iPhone XS & XS Max review - Great phones but Android's ahead now
Pixel 3XL Review: World's best smartphone camera

Pixel 3XL Review: World's best smartphone camera
Facebook is lying to everyone, even its advertisers | #DailyDope

Facebook is lying to everyone, even its advertisers | #DailyDope

also see

Astrophysics

Massive planets orbiting young star could reveal how 'hot Jupiters' and systems form

Oct 16, 2018

NewsTracker

JNPT mulls acquisition of 3 ports in Maharashtra; draws up plan to double profits to Rs 2,000 cr

Oct 22, 2018

science

Woolly Mammoth Fossil

Woolly mammoth and rhino remains dug up from under England highway during repairs

Oct 25, 2018

Archeology

Five intact bones at Pompeii volcanic site question previous eruption timeline

Oct 25, 2018

Cancer Risk

Risk of cancer could be more in taller people, owing to larger number of cells

Oct 25, 2018

Marine Life

Scientists discover baby octopus floating in Hawaii during coral reef cleanup

Oct 25, 2018