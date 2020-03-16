Monday, March 16, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Joint Russian-European Mars mission postponed by two years over coronavirus outbreak in Europe

The mission plans to place the Rosalind Franklin rover on Mars to help scour it for signs of past life.


ReutersMar 16, 2020 09:23:53 IST

A joint Russian-European mission to send a rover to Mars has been postponed by two years because its final phase has been compromised by the coronavirus outbreak in Europe, the European and Russian space agencies said on Thursday.

The launch of the second ExoMars mission was initially planned for July or August of this year. But the two space agencies said they were now postponing its launch until a date between August and October 2022.

“...The parties had to recognise that the final phase of ExoMars activities are compromised by the general aggravation of the epidemiological situation in European countries,” Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, said in a statement.

(Also read: Coronavirus outbreak: Number of cases rises to 107 nationwide as Uttarakhand reports first infection; Modi pitches for SAARC emergency fund)

Joint Russian-European Mars mission postponed by two years over coronavirus outbreak in Europe

The launch of the second ExoMars mission was initially planned for July or August of this year. Image: Pixabay

The mission plans to place a rover vehicle, the Rosalind Franklin, on the surface of the red planet to help scour it for signs of past life.

The agencies said the decision to postpone had been a tough one, but had been motivated by the need for extra time to carry out essential tests.

Dmitry Rogozin, director general of Roscosmos, said engineers were struggling to travel to manufacturing locations involved in the project due to travel restrictions introduced to try to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

Dynamo on Emulator vs Mobile & RawKnee on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

Dynamo on Emulator vs Mobile & RawKnee on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

CarryMinati on 10 million & Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

CarryMinati on 10 million & Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Google I/O 2020

Google's largest developer conference of the year, I/O 2020, called off over Coronavirus concerns

Mar 04, 2020
Google's largest developer conference of the year, I/O 2020, called off over Coronavirus concerns
Karnataka health minister calls off emergency meet over coronavirus scare; says Hyderabad techie who tested positive had travelled to Bengaluru

NewsTracker

Karnataka health minister calls off emergency meet over coronavirus scare; says Hyderabad techie who tested positive had travelled to Bengaluru

Mar 03, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak updates: WHO chief warns of global shortage of protective gear, says COVID-19 can't be stopped without safeguarding health workers

NewsTracker

Coronavirus outbreak updates: WHO chief warns of global shortage of protective gear, says COVID-19 can't be stopped without safeguarding health workers

Mar 03, 2020
Coronavirus oubreak: 21 foreigners, three Indians who travelled with infected Italian couple sent to ITBP quarantine centre in Delhi

NewsTracker

Coronavirus oubreak: 21 foreigners, three Indians who travelled with infected Italian couple sent to ITBP quarantine centre in Delhi

Mar 03, 2020
Coronavirus cases rise to six, forcing Centre, state govts to step up efforts; visa curbs extended to four more nations

NewsTracker

Coronavirus cases rise to six, forcing Centre, state govts to step up efforts; visa curbs extended to four more nations

Mar 03, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak: Telangana, Karnataka step up efforts to track people who came in contact with Bengaluru techie

NewsTracker

Coronavirus outbreak: Telangana, Karnataka step up efforts to track people who came in contact with Bengaluru techie

Mar 03, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020