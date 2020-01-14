Tuesday, January 14, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Job postings in STEM-related fields rise 44 percent in India in past 3 years: Report

Fed into the report are data from job postings and searches on 'Indeed' between November 2016 to 2019.


Press Trust of IndiaJan 14, 2020 16:05:00 IST

Science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM)-related job roles have been increasing steadily in the country and have increased 44 percent between November 2016 and November 2019, according to a report.

According to data from job site Indeed, STEM-related job roles in India are among the most promising for job seekers, as these job openings have seen consistent growth in the past three years.

Job postings have increased by an overall 44 percent during November 2016 to November 2019, while it grew 5 percent during November 2018 to November 2019, it added.

The data calculated for this report was based on job postings and searches on the Indeed platform from November 2016 to November 2019.

Job postings in STEM-related fields rise 44 percent in India in past 3 years: Report

"As job postings in STEM have seen consistent growth in India over the past three years, it is promising to see job seekers take an increasing interest in these roles as well. With advancements in several areas of science and technology such as robotics, the internet of things (IoT), there is likely to be demand for tech talent across sectors," Venkata Machavarapu, head of engineering, India and Site Director at Indeed India, said.

The Indeed data further showed that Delhi led the way for STEM jobs with 31 percent of overall postings among metros, followed by Mumbai (21 percent), Bengaluru (14 percent), Pune (12 percent), Hyderabad (12 percent) and Chennai (10 percent).

However, in terms of regions, the western region has beaten the rest of the country to the top spot, with 34 percent of all postings from this region.

The northern and southern regions came in at a close second with 31 percent of postings from each of these regions.

The east accounted for only 4 percent of all STEM job postings, the report added.

It said developers are highly in demand in the STEM sector.

The top five roles in demand in the sector are software engineer, php developer, .net developer, android developer and full-stack developer, it added.

The demand for talent in STEM is in line with the interests of Indian job seekers as the roles of software engineer, php developer, .net developer, and android developer are also among the most searched titles for STEM jobs by people in India, the Indeed report added.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Infosys science awards

Infosys Science awards: Amartya Sen awards six scientists for their contribution in their fields

Jan 08, 2020
Infosys Science awards: Amartya Sen awards six scientists for their contribution in their fields
Indian nationalists claims of Vedic maths are exaggerated, not necessarily true: Amartya Sen

Infosys Science Awards

Indian nationalists claims of Vedic maths are exaggerated, not necessarily true: Amartya Sen

Jan 08, 2020
Indian Science Congress 2020: PM launches I-STEM website, allows researchers access to equipment in all educational institutions

107th Indian Science Congress

Indian Science Congress 2020: PM launches I-STEM website, allows researchers access to equipment in all educational institutions

Jan 03, 2020
How reverse-engineering bad habits can help with keeping up New Year's resolutions

How reverse-engineering bad habits can help with keeping up New Year's resolutions

Jan 06, 2020
DGCA extends deadline for IndiGo to replace all 135 unmodified Pratt and Whitney engines till 31 May

NewsTracker

DGCA extends deadline for IndiGo to replace all 135 unmodified Pratt and Whitney engines till 31 May

Jan 13, 2020
Buttler’s rage, a fired up Philander and a series in balance: A long history of wicket-keepers getting under batsmen's skins

Buttler’s rage, a fired up Philander and a series in balance: A long history of wicket-keepers getting under batsmen's skins

Jan 11, 2020

science

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019
One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Parker Probe Findings

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Dec 06, 2019