Friday, June 07, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Jet fuel and diesel can now be made from plastic bags, water bottles & daily waste

Scientists believe that farmers can use this technique to make diesel, to fuel their tractors, on their farms.

Press Trust of IndiaJun 07, 2019 09:36:00 IST

Scientists have found a novel way to turn daily plastic waste products like water bottles and plastic bags into jet fuel.

Researchers at Washington State University in the US melted plastic waste at high temperature with activated carbon, a processed carbon with increased surface area, to produce jet fuel.

"Waste plastic is a huge problem worldwide. This is a very good, and relatively simple, way to recycle these plastics," said Hanwu Lei, an associate professor at WSU.

The research, published in the journal Applied Energy, tested low-density polyethene and mixed a variety of waste plastic products, like water bottles, milk bottles, and plastic bags, and ground them down to around three millimetres, or about the size of a grain of rice. The plastic granules were then placed on top of activated carbon in a tube reactor at a high temperature, ranging from 430 degree Celsius to 571 degrees Celsius.

Jet fuel and diesel can now be made from plastic bags, water bottles & daily waste

Representational image. Credit: Reuters

The carbon is a catalyst or a substance that speeds up a chemical reaction without being consumed by the reaction.

"Plastic is hard to break down. You have to add a catalyst to help break the chemical bond. There is a lot of hydrogen in plastics, which is a key component in fuel," Lei said.

Once the carbon catalyst has done its work, it can be separated out and re-used on the next batch of waste plastic conversion. The catalyst can also be regenerated after losing its activity.

After testing several different catalysts at different temperatures, the best result they had produced a mixture of 85 percent jet fuel and 15 percent diesel fuel.

"We can recover almost 100 per cent of the energy from the plastic we tested," Lei said.

"The fuel is very good quality, and the byproduct gasses produced are high quality and useful as well," he said.

He also said the method for this is easily scalable. It could work at a large facility or even on farms, where farmers could turn plastic waste into diesel.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags
Loading...



Does Free = Safe? Will this move increase women's participation in the workforce? Firstpost Conversations Ep 6


Top Stories

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019


also see

Plastic Pollution

Plastic dumping in the East drops sharply as Asian countries ship waste back to exporters

May 30, 2019
Plastic dumping in the East drops sharply as Asian countries ship waste back to exporters
People eat and breath roughly 320 particles of microplastic a day: New analysis

Microplastic

People eat and breath roughly 320 particles of microplastic a day: New analysis

Jun 06, 2019
In a first, chemists design the 'perfect' reactor to synthesis pure hydrogen

Green Hydrogen

In a first, chemists design the 'perfect' reactor to synthesis pure hydrogen

May 29, 2019
Malaysia to send 3,000 tonnes of plastic waste back to countries of origin; identifies 14 nations, including US, as perpetrators

NewsTracker

Malaysia to send 3,000 tonnes of plastic waste back to countries of origin; identifies 14 nations, including US, as perpetrators

May 28, 2019
Assam school provides free education for 110 children in exchange for plastic waste

Plastic for Education

Assam school provides free education for 110 children in exchange for plastic waste

Jun 05, 2019
In Bhutan, widespread plastic use further threatens vulnerable black-necked cranes

In Bhutan, widespread plastic use further threatens vulnerable black-necked cranes

Jun 02, 2019

science

Jet fuel and diesel can now be made from plastic bags, water bottles & daily waste

Plastic

Jet fuel and diesel can now be made from plastic bags, water bottles & daily waste

Jun 07, 2019
World Food Safety Day 2019: Inaugural edition focusses on food safety and wants to raise awareness at grassroots level

Food Safety Day

World Food Safety Day 2019: Inaugural edition focusses on food safety and wants to raise awareness at grassroots level

Jun 07, 2019
Artificial intelligence that can understand meaning of a baby's different cries

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence that can understand meaning of a baby's different cries

Jun 06, 2019
Gut-brain connection confirmed in people with autism for the first time in study

Autism

Gut-brain connection confirmed in people with autism for the first time in study

Jun 06, 2019