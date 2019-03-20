Wednesday, March 20, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Jellyfish-inspired electronic skin made by researchers heals itself, resists water

A big potential use of self-healing electronic skin in the future is in e-waste reduction.

tech2 News StaffMar 20, 2019 16:09:02 IST

Jellyfish. They swim, they sting, they kill. And when they aren't doing any of that, they are a muse for engineers to develop water-resistant touchscreens and soft robots that can take a swim without meeting their doom.

Researchers from the National University of Singapore (NUS) have created electronic 'skin' modeled on the underwater invertebrates. The material is transparent, flexible, stretchable, touch-sensitive, and can even self-heal in aquatic environments, much like some underwater invertebrates can.

They hoped to replicate one aspect of jellyfish skin above all else: its natural water-resistant yet touch-sensitive nature. It was created by printing the skin into electronic circuits.

Being a soft and stretchable material, the electrical properties of the e-skin change when touched, pressed or strained. This is something that can be measured.

Jellyfish-inspired electronic skin made by researchers heals itself, resists water

Jellyfish-inspired robot skin is now a reality. Image: Pixabay

Self-healing electronics are not common, and there are multiple challenges need to be overcome before they grow in popularity and interest. The biggest of these is that the materials are rarely transparent and tend not to work to their capacity when wet, according to Professor Benjamin Tee, lead engineer of the project.

"These drawbacks make them less useful for electronic applications such as touchscreens which often need to be used in wet weather conditions,"  Tee told Engineering & Technology. 

Technology like soft robots and electronics are designed to mimic biological tissue so they are more suited for man-machine interaction. The technology isn't merely a soft robot but novel for its water-resistant and amphibious robotic design.

A big potential advantage of self-healing electronic skin in the future is in waste reduction.

India alone produces 2 millions tonnes of electronic waste from broken mobile phones, tablets, computers and larger appliances every year, a United Nations report claims.

"We are hoping to create a future where electronic devices made from intelligent materials can perform self-repair functions to reduce the amount of electronic waste in the world,” Tee said.

So far, the application of the electronic skin has only made it to optoelectronic devices that could sneak their way into man-machine communication interfaces.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Mom’s voice guides whatever I do, says Deepika Padukone


Top Stories

latest videos

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

Add fun to your run | What The App

Add fun to your run | What The App

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms


also see

Wildlife

Bengal tigers in the Sundarbans on a rapid decline, may go extinct by 2070: Study

Mar 13, 2019
Bengal tigers in the Sundarbans on a rapid decline, may go extinct by 2070: Study
Nekton's Indian Ocean exploration mission makes historic undersea live broadcast

Ocean Exploration

Nekton's Indian Ocean exploration mission makes historic undersea live broadcast

Mar 13, 2019
Some species of corals are becoming resilient to warming ocean temperatures

Coral Conservation

Some species of corals are becoming resilient to warming ocean temperatures

Mar 06, 2019
Mysterious killer whales seen off the coast of Chile could be a new species

Marine Life

Mysterious killer whales seen off the coast of Chile could be a new species

Mar 12, 2019
Overfishing, coral reef degradation threaten rare parrotfish species in Andaman

Marine Life

Overfishing, coral reef degradation threaten rare parrotfish species in Andaman

Mar 19, 2019
Einstein puzzle on his Unified Field Theory solved at last after missing page found

Einstein

Einstein puzzle on his Unified Field Theory solved at last after missing page found

Mar 07, 2019

science

Jellyfish-inspired electronic skin made by researchers heals itself, resists water

Robotics

Jellyfish-inspired electronic skin made by researchers heals itself, resists water

Mar 20, 2019
JAXA's 'pile of rubble' asteroid target may hold clues to source of Earth's water

Asteroids

JAXA's 'pile of rubble' asteroid target may hold clues to source of Earth's water

Mar 20, 2019
DNA Friend once-backed by Elon Musk launches hilarious genetic testing website

Genetic Testing

DNA Friend once-backed by Elon Musk launches hilarious genetic testing website

Mar 20, 2019
Super Worm Moon is 2019's third, final supermoon on 21 March: When, where to watch

Super Worm Moon

Super Worm Moon is 2019's third, final supermoon on 21 March: When, where to watch

Mar 20, 2019