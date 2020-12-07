Monday, December 07, 2020Back to
Jeff Bezos shares video of engine that will fly the first woman to walk on the moon in 2024

Blue Origin is competing with SpaceX and Dynetics to win a NASA contract to build human lunar landers.


FP TrendingDec 07, 2020 17:46:28 IST

Turns out NASA is planning to send a woman to the moon in 2024. When the woman takes the giant leap, she will be travelling in a BE-7 engine from Jeff Bezos' rocket venture, Blue Origin. The Amazon founder and CEO posted a video of a BE-7 engine test in Huntsville, Alabama on Instagram on Saturday.

"This is the engine that will take the first woman to the surface of the Moon. The BE-7 is a high-performance, additively-manufactured liquid hydrogen/liquid oxygen lunar landing engine with 10,000 lbf of thrust — deep throttling down to 2,000 lbf for a precise landing on the Moon. The engine will power @BlueOrigin’s National Team HLS lunar lander," Bezos said in the caption.

According to Bezos, the cumulative test time of the program was 1,245 seconds.


According to a report in CNN, Blue Origin is one of the companies that was selected to build moon landers. NASA made the announcement in April. As per the report the lunar lander is a crucial part of the Artemis programme, which NASA says will put a man and a woman on the moon. This would be the first time humans have stepped on to the lunar surface since Apollo's final moon landing in 1972.

According to a report by Sky News, Blue Origin is competing with Elon Musk's SpaceX and Leidos-owned Dynetics to win a contract to build NASA's next human lunar landing missions. Of the three companies in the fray, two will be chosen in March to continue building the prototypes. The report adds that the first woman to have flown in space was Russia's Valentina Tereshkova, on the Vostok 6 in 1963.

