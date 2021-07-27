Tuesday, July 27, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Jeff Bezos offers NASA $2 billion discount to secure Artemis moon lander contract

The human landing system contract is worth $2.9 billion and Bezos said "this offer is not a deferral, but is an outright permanent waiver."


Agence France-PresseJul 27, 2021 10:01:04 IST

Blue Origin owner Jeff Bezos wrote an open letter to NASA on Monday offering a $2 billion discount to allow his company to build a Moon lander.

The human landing system (HLS) contract, worth $2.9 billion, was awarded to rival SpaceX in April, but Blue Origin and a third company Dynetics filed protests that are currently awaiting adjudication by the US Government Accountability Office.

The NASA lander will be based on the Blue Moon lunar lander announced by Jeff Bezos in May. Image credit: Blue Origin

The NASA lander will be based on the Blue Moon lunar lander announced by Jeff Bezos in May. Image credit: Blue Origin

The United States is seeking to return to the Moon by 2024 under the Artemis program, using the lessons learned to prepare for a crewed Mars mission in the 2030s.

In his letter to NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, Bezos said the offer would "bridge the funding shortfall" that led to the space agency picking just one contractor, instead of two which would then compete with each other.

He added "this offer is not a deferral, but is an outright permanent waiver."

Since losing the award, Blue Origin has been frantically lobbying to have the decision reversed, leading the Senate to pass a bill agreeing to add $10 billion to the human lander system.

But the legislation is still being debated in the House, and has been branded a "Bezos Bailout" by critics.

Bezos wrote that an advantage of Blue Origin's Blue Moon lander was its use of liquid hydrogen for fuel, which can be mined from lunar ice in line with NASA's plans to use the Moon to refuel rockets for operations deeper into the solar system.

He added that the company would test its lander in orbit around the Earth at its own cost.

"We stand ready to help NASA moderate its technical risks and solve its budgetary constraints and put the Artemis Program back on a more competitive, credible, and sustainable path," Bezos concluded.

It is unclear whether Bezos' last-minute intervention will sway the outcome of the award.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Unlimited Stream (for 1hr) | BGMI Custom Rooms

Unlimited Stream (for 1hr) | BGMI Custom Rooms

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

space travel

Richard Branson, Jeff Bezos have opened up space for travel but not everyone can access it

Jul 13, 2021
Richard Branson, Jeff Bezos have opened up space for travel but not everyone can access it
Amazonification of space has begun with private players making space travel accessible

space travel

Amazonification of space has begun with private players making space travel accessible

Jul 22, 2021
Blue Origin's first passenger spaceflight with Jeff Bezos and crew takes off; everything you need to know

Blue Origin

Blue Origin's first passenger spaceflight with Jeff Bezos and crew takes off; everything you need to know

Jul 20, 2021
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin gets nod to send him and three others to space

NewsTracker

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin gets nod to send him and three others to space

Jul 13, 2021
Best day ever, says Jeff Bezos after Blue Origin's first passenger spaceflight returns safely to Earth

NewsTracker

Best day ever, says Jeff Bezos after Blue Origin's first passenger spaceflight returns safely to Earth

Jul 20, 2021
Dream of becoming a space tourist? Here's how you can make it happen

space tourism

Dream of becoming a space tourist? Here's how you can make it happen

Jul 23, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021