Monday, November 30, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Japan’s Hayabusa 2 to land on Earth, with asteroid by 5 December: Here’s all you need to know

By studying the soil samples sent by the shoebox-sized probe, JAXA scientists aim to study the formation of organic material in the ancient time.


FP TrendingNov 30, 2020 15:09:21 IST

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency or JAXA’s Hayabusa 2 spacecraft is all set to land on Earth within a few days. The craft is bringing soil samples from an asteroid called Ryugu and is expected to land in a remote location in Australia by 5 December.

According to the official Twitter account of the spacecraft, the capsule separation of Hayabusa will be taking place from 2.00 pm - 3.00 pm IST on 5 December. Within 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm IST on the same day, the orbit will be changed for spacecraft departure. Finally by 3.00 am IST on 6 December, the capsule will be landing. In the Indian Standard Time, the landing is scheduled to take place at around 11.30 pm on 5 December. The capsule will make its landing on the Australian Woomera Prohibited Area (WPA).

Japan’s Hayabusa 2 to land on Earth, with asteroid by 5 December: Here’s all you need to know

Hayabusa-2 attempting to touchdown on Ryugu. Image credit: DLR

https://twitter.com/haya2e_jaxa/status/1331073517538820098?s=20

It was on 25 November that the Japanese space agency received all the requisite permissions from the Commonwealth Return Safety Officer (CRSO) to transition Hayabusa 2 onto a re-entry trajectory.

https://twitter.com/haya2e_jaxa/status/1331597709032050691?s=20

The CMRO gave the green signal after securing that there were no issues with the “navigation, guidance, plan, spacecraft or ground systems”.

The next day, the TCM-3 or the third trajectory correction manoeuvre operation was rolled out. The thruster injection for fine-tuning adjustment was performed, speed and trajectory were adjusted and confirmed.

https://twitter.com/haya2e_jaxa/status/1331798101422575616?s=20

Finally, the space agency successfully completed the manoeuvre. Reporting the condition of the spacecraft to be “normal”, the tweet said that the “orbit will be decided in the future, and the re-entry time is planned to be calculated around November 30”.

https://twitter.com/haya2e_jaxa/status/1331915531566256130?s=20

By studying the soil samples sent by the shoebox-sized probe, JAXA scientists aim to study the formation of organic material in the ancient time. Researchers look forward to knowing how the planets were created by studying primitive small bodies like Ryugu.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

asteroid

Asteroid 2000 WO107 won't hit Earth but will just pass by on 29 November

Nov 27, 2020
Asteroid 2000 WO107 won't hit Earth but will just pass by on 29 November
NASA study finds that there was nearly 20 percent drop in global nitrogen dioxide levels due to COVID-19 lockdown

air pollution

NASA study finds that there was nearly 20 percent drop in global nitrogen dioxide levels due to COVID-19 lockdown

Nov 19, 2020
Fast radio burst detected in the Milky Way is repeating, scientists confirm

fast radio burst

Fast radio burst detected in the Milky Way is repeating, scientists confirm

Nov 20, 2020
Curiosity showed that Mars experienced a megaflood which leads us to believe life might've existed on the planet

mars

Curiosity showed that Mars experienced a megaflood which leads us to believe life might've existed on the planet

Nov 24, 2020
ESA signs 102 million dollar deal with Swiss startup to bring back space junk

space debris

ESA signs 102 million dollar deal with Swiss startup to bring back space junk

Nov 27, 2020
SpaceX Dragon becomes first privately-operated shuttle to dock at the space station after test flight

Dragon Capsule

SpaceX Dragon becomes first privately-operated shuttle to dock at the space station after test flight

Nov 18, 2020

science

New Science, Technology & Innovation Policy 2020 pushes for decentralization, 'renewed STI ecosystem'

STEM Fields

New Science, Technology & Innovation Policy 2020 pushes for decentralization, 'renewed STI ecosystem'

Nov 30, 2020
PCOS and diabetes risk increases with obesity – here's how they affect fertility in women

Obesity Day

PCOS and diabetes risk increases with obesity – here's how they affect fertility in women

Nov 29, 2020
Christmas 2020 sky will see Jupiter and Saturn in a rare double planet alignment

Astronomy

Christmas 2020 sky will see Jupiter and Saturn in a rare double planet alignment

Nov 26, 2020
Lunar Eclipse 2020: When and where to watch the fourth and final 'chandra grahan' today

Lunar Eclipse

Lunar Eclipse 2020: When and where to watch the fourth and final 'chandra grahan' today

Nov 26, 2020