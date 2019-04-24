Wednesday, April 24, 2019Back to
Japanese space agency releases visuals of Hayabusa2 spacecraft bombing asteroid Ryugu

JAXA releases images that show details of the pockmarked surface of asteroid that Hayabusa2 bombed.

tech2 News StaffApr 24, 2019 10:18:51 IST

On 5 April, Japanese spacecraft Hayabusa2 sent a "small carry-on impactor" (SCI), a cone-shaped device capped with a copper bottom, to bomb the surface of the 3,000-foot-wide (900 meters) asteroid Ryugu. An operation which took the spacecraft 40 minutes to finish.

Recently JAXA, the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency released a video compilation of pictures, taken by Hayabusa2, of the explosive reaching the surface of the asteroid. However, there is no actual video of the explosion because the spacecraft ducked behind the asteroid to protect itself from the collusion.

illustrations of Hayabusa2 created by Akihiro Ikeshita. Image credit: Hayabusa2

A camera called DCAM3 that accompanied the SCI payload has been able to capture actual images of the explosion itself.

The scientists hope to retrieve some of the subsurface material that was dislodged by the bombing so that they can analyse it on Earth after the spacecraft returns.

The spacecraft has been studying the asteroid for nearly a year, since June 2018. As part of its mission, the Hayabusa2 spacecraft has been constantly interacting with Ryugu. All these interactions are designed to help scientists understand the space rock better and what it could tell us about the early days of the solar system.

JAXA had initially deployed two little "rovers" called MINERVA-II1A and MINERVA-II1B on 21 September. Unlike the Mars explorer Curiosity that rolls around, MINERVA-II1A and MINERVA-II1B will hop from place to place.

Hayabusa2 will be sent back to the scene of the bombing to investigate, take images and collect the samples. It will then return to Earth, by the end of this year, with its precious cargo.

 

 

