Tuesday, November 20, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Its final! NASA's Mars 2020 rover will land on a giant crater once a river delta

Samples from the area will revolutionize how we understand Mars & its ability to harbour life: NASA.

Indo-Asian News Service Nov 20, 2018 13:22 PM IST

NASA has chosen Jezero Crater delta, where the sediments contain clays and carbonates, as the landing site for its upcoming Mars 2020 Rover mission, the US space agency said.

Jezero Crater, 45 kilometres in size, is located on the western edge of Isidis Planitia — a giant impact basin just north of the Martian equator.

Its ancient lake-delta system offers many promising sampling targets of at least five different kinds of rock, including clays and carbonates that have high potential to preserve signatures of past life.

"The landing site in Jezero Crater offers geologically rich terrain, with land forms reaching as far back as 3.6 billion years, that could potentially answer important questions in planetary evolution and astrobiology," Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for NASA's Science Mission Directorate, said in a statement on Monday.

"Getting samples from this unique area will revolutionize how we think about Mars and its ability to harbour life," he added.

On ancient Mars, water carved channels and transported sediments to form fans and deltas within lake basins. Image courtesy: NASA/JPL

On ancient Mars, water carved channels and transported sediments to form fans and deltas within lake basins. Image courtesy: NASA/JPL

The crater, once home to an ancient river delta, could have collected and preserved ancient organic molecules and other potential signs of microbial life from the water and sediments that flowed into the crater billions of years ago.

In addition, the site contains numerous boulders and rocks to the east, cliffs to the west, and depressions filled with aeolian bedforms (wind-derived ripples in sand that could trap a rover) in several locations.

Selecting a landing site this early allows the Rover drivers and science operations team to optimise their plans for exploring Jezero Crater once the Rover is safely on the ground.

The Rover mission is scheduled to launch in July 2020 as NASA's next step in exploration of the Red Planet.

It will not only seek signs of ancient habitable conditions and past microbial life but will also collect rock and soil samples and store them in a cache on the planet's surface.

Earlier in November, ExoMars rover — the European Space Agency (ESA) and Russian Roscosmos' joint venture to the Red Planet that will set out in 2020 — also chose a landing site on Mars' equator called Oxia Planum, which had in the prehistoric era housed a massive pool of water.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

also see

Man on Mars

NASA to put humans on Mars within 25 years, despite tech and medical hurdles

Nov 16, 2018

Curiosity Rover

NASA's Curiosity rover on Mars is finally mobile again after September slowdown

Nov 08, 2018

Mars Lander

InSight mission's landing sight on Mars is unremarkable, plain as vanilla: NASA

Nov 06, 2018

Life in Space

NASA's new $7 million project to search for life in space in an 'agnostic fashion'

Nov 06, 2018

Geology

Exploding stars have made the key ingredient in sand and glass, a study suggests

Nov 18, 2018

Biology in Space

NASA plans to send living tissue, organs chips to ISS for microgravity experiments

Nov 12, 2018

science

Mars 2020

Its final! NASA's Mars 2020 rover will land on a giant crater once a river delta

Nov 20, 2018

Astronomy

Massive burst of gamma-rays from nearby star system a real possibility: Astronomers

Nov 20, 2018

Astronomy

NASA's Chandra spots 'Star Trek Enterprise' in colliding galaxy clusters far, far away

Nov 20, 2018

AI Research

Mindtree partners with IISc to boost funding in artificial intelligence research

Nov 20, 2018