Thursday, November 22, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

ISS crew member finds locker filled with vintage floppy-disks from past missions

The floppy-disks date back to the first mission in 2000, one labeled 'Utilities for Windows 95/98'.

tech2 News Staff Nov 22, 2018 10:03 AM IST

NASA just celebrated the 20th anniversary of the first International Space Station components in space. And in an almost-convenient surprise, one of the space station crew members, European Space Agency astronaut Alexander Gerst, stumbled on a folder of floppy disks full of space station memorabilia.

Gerst tweeted a photo of his "amusing" find on Tuesday.

Gerst said that he discovered the locker, which looked like it hadn't been opened in a very long time. One of the floppies was even labelled "Norton Utilities for Windows 95/98".

The ISS ran for many years on Windows 95/98, according to a space enthusiast and radio jockey John Gardi.

Others were labelled with NASA logos, with titles like "Crew Personal Support Data Disk".

That last floppy disk had the names of "Shep" and "Sergei", probably intended for NASA astronaut William Shephard and Russian cosmonaut Sergei Krikalev, who were both crew members in the first manned ISS mission, Expedition 1, in 2000.

The fun reminder of how far the space station has come, and all it has endured over its 20-year stint flying through space left the crew feeling nostalgic.

But it also makes you wonder: Maybe its time the giant orbiting lab got a spring cleaning service?

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

also see

Biology in Space

NASA plans to send living tissue, organs chips to ISS for microgravity experiments

Nov 12, 2018

Space Station

NASA astronaut confident in Soyuz's flight to the ISS in Dec after launch abort

Nov 15, 2018

Satellites

New space industry emerges to inspect, refuel and repair abandoned satellites

Nov 19, 2018

ISS Resupply

NASA launches Cygnus spacecraft to the ISS on resupply and waste disposal mission

Nov 18, 2018

Space Stations

First glimpses of China's new space station Heavenly Palace unveiled at expo

Nov 08, 2018

Geology

Exploding stars have made the key ingredient in sand and glass, a study suggests

Nov 18, 2018

science

Floppies in Space

ISS crew member finds locker filled with vintage floppy-disks from past missions

Nov 22, 2018

Cancer Treatments

Indian scientists put mathematics to work in treating cancer more effectively

Nov 22, 2018

Public Health

Diabetes to affect 98 million Indians by 2030, better access to insulin needed

Nov 21, 2018

Air Pollution

Air pollution shaves 4 years from the average Indian's life expectancy: Study

Nov 21, 2018