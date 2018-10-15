Monday, October 15, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

tech2 News Staff 15 October, 2018 16:39 IST

ISRO's space incubator to nurture startups creating cutting-edge space technology

The first such space tech incubator will be set up in Agartala, followed by 5 others across India.

With an ambitious manned mission to space on the cards for ISRO in 2022, the agency expanded its agenda recently to include incubators for space technology across India.

The new ISRO-Space Technology Incubation Center (S-TIC) in Agartala was inaugurated on the 18 September 2018 at the ‘Spacetronics’ conclave. This first edition of the event brought industry leaders, policy makers, government officials and entrepreneurs in the space industry to discuss trends, challenges and opportunities shaping the industry.

The new incubator will be a consortium of minds working on developing cutting-edge technology of use to the space industry, a report in the Business Standard said.

The incubator will focus on building rockets, communication satellites and remote sensing applications of use to both ISRO as well as the global space industry given the opportunity to scale-up. It is aimed at getting students, particularly those in their final year, thinking about a start-up enterprise in space technology as an employment opportunity.

The first S-TIC will be set up in the North-Eastern region, an ISRO release said.

Chairman K Sivan said that he was excited by the "tremendous opportunity" the incubator in Agartala offers. It helps bring forth space-related innovation, accelerating the development of new technologies and contributions from talented young minds to the growing space technology industry in Indian and worldwide.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman, Dr. K. Sivan addressing a press conference on issues related to Department of Space, in New Delhi on August 28, 2018. Image courtesy: Department of Space

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman, Dr. K. Sivan addressing a press conference on issues related to Department of Space, in New Delhi on August 28, 2018. Image courtesy: Department of Space

“This facility, with active support from the state government of Tripura and IESA, the Ecosystem Partner, will be a big boost for the process in every sense,” Sivan told Indian Express.

"We have put in place policies and framework to ensure that the ecosystem is favourable to more partnerships, access to funds, ease of business, networking in the domestic and international market," he added.

ISRO plans to build five more such incubators — establishing these centers six cities like Agartala that are likely accessible to ISRO centres around the country.

With the Gaganyaan mission in the agency's not-too-distant future, and work on various aspects of the mission still to complete, Sivan also spoke of an opportunity to be part of the 2022 mission to space, Indian Express said.

“You never know, may be one of the innovations developed at the Agartala centre could be flying the Gaganyaan."

 

tags


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream

Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream
India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope

India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope
Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!

Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!
Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)

Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)
Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope

Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope
Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope
Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App

Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App
iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue
mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best

mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best
Deleted video

Deleted video

also see

Nobel for Chemistry

Nobel Prize for Chemistry awarded to triad of American and British chemists

Oct 03, 2018

Biochemistry

This 'spacesuit' for bacteria could keep them and humans alive in space someday

Oct 03, 2018

IISF highlights

IISF 2018: Highlights from day two at the 4th India Science Festival in Lucknow

Oct 07, 2018

OSIRIS-REx

NASA's OSIRIS-REx slows down, begins maneuvers towards its target asteroid Bennu

Oct 03, 2018

Hayabasu2

Touchdown! Japan's Hayabusa2 spacecraft releases MASCOT lander on asteroid Ryugu

Oct 03, 2018

Tuberculosis

How Idukki in Kerala is leading by example in the fight against TB, and winning

Oct 09, 2018

science

#MeToo

#MeToo: Award-winning IISc researcher to quit after sexual harassment allegations

Oct 15, 2018

Climate Change

Trump doesnt think climate change is a hoax, suggests it will change back again

Oct 15, 2018

ISRO Incubators

ISRO's space incubator to nurture startups creating cutting-edge space technology

Oct 15, 2018

Mars Rover

NASA's Opportunity Rover stays silent as Mars approaches dust clearing season

Oct 15, 2018