Monday, February 22, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

ISRO's SEED program to help Indian space tech startups use agency's resources, facilities

Three space tech incubation centres in Tiruchirappalli, Jalandhar and Agartala have been inaugurated, with more underway.


Press Trust of IndiaFeb 22, 2021 17:57:40 IST

ISRO has embarked on a mission to take startups in the space sector to a higher orbit with a string of initiatives to help them realise their business potential. It is keen on formulating an exclusive space startup programme – "Space Entrepreneurship & Enterprise Development (SEED)", Secretary in the Department of Space and Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) K Sivan said. SEED is conceived as a competitive early stage encouragement programme to startups and MSMEs (Micro, Small, Medium Enterprises) keen on developing products/services in focus areas of interest to ISRO with the space agency helping them to use its facilities, officials said.

A formal mechanism for the programme was expected to be announced soon, they said.

With recent reforms opening up doors for enhanced private sector participation in the space sector, ISRO is thrilled to receive several proposals from industries and startups, Sivan said.

"These proposals reflect the true ambitions of young, innovative minds looking to make a mark in the space domain", added Sivan, describing startups as new-age industry partners of the space agency.

Bengaluru-headquartered ISRO, under the Department of Space (DoS), has set up three space technology incubation centres – at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Tiruchirappalli, Jalandhar and Agartala. Three more are in progress.

DoS has also collaborated with Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), Niti Aayog, to launch three challenges in space domain –'ARISE' programme as a part of Aatmanirbhar Atal New India Challenges [ANIC] for promotion of applied research and innovation in small enterprises (MSMEs-Startups).

Under this initiative, 28 proposals have been received from 24 private entities and are under evaluation, Sivan said.

"Many start-ups approached us for direct collaboration and help in the area of launch vehicles, satellites and applications", he said.

ISROs SEED program to help Indian space tech startups use agencys resources, facilities

GSLV MkIII at the launchpad at Sriharikota. Image credit: ISRO

ISRO officials said various opportunities and provisions, including buy-back arrangements, are being created within the agency to encourage startups.

Recently, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and ISRO jointly organised a workshop on "Incubators/Accelerators for a dynamic space start-up ecosystem," in virtual mode.

The primary objective of this workshop was to bring forth a greater synergy between the DoS and incubators/accelerators in India, showcasing intent of the Department to provide support and guidance to the start-ups working in the space sector.

Earlier this month, DoS entered into a Non Disclosure Agreement (NDA) with Skyroot Aerospace Pvt. Ltd., a private company based in Hyderabad building small satellite launch vehicles.

The NDA will enable the company access the facilities and technical expertise available in ISRO centres to proceed with their launch vehicle development programme, ISRO officials said.

In December, the DoS had inked a similar pact with Agnikul Cosmos Pvt. Ltd, a Chennai based start-up company located in the National Centre for combustion R&D, Indian Institute of Technology Madras, Chennai, building private small satellite launch vehicle.

'Anand' remote sensing satellite built by Bengaluru-based start-up, Pixxel, is among the payloads to be launched by ISRO rocket PSLV-C51 on 28 February.

"We are looking into lot of things which are helpful to this (space start-up) sector", Director of ISRO's Capacity Building Programme Office (CBPO), P V Venkitakrishnan said.

Venkitakrishnan said ISRO is in the process of compiling into a book "innovations and ideas" – captured from various ISRO centres – which can be converted into products with viable market potential by startups.

He said as much as 63 per cent of the business in the space sector is in the area of ground systems and space applications, which is a vast area with low risk and short gestation period, and start-ups can tap into opportunities in those segments.

"Twenty to 25 space startups have come up in a big way (India)", Venkitakrishnan said.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

ISRO missions

Gaganyaan to launch in December 2021, Chandrayaan 3 may launch in 2022 followed by Mangalyaan 2: ISRO chief

Feb 22, 2021
Gaganyaan to launch in December 2021, Chandrayaan 3 may launch in 2022 followed by Mangalyaan 2: ISRO chief
Russian spacecraft launches to the ISS carrying research, astronaut supplies

space launch

Russian spacecraft launches to the ISS carrying research, astronaut supplies

Feb 16, 2021
Turkey's 10 year space plan includes it going to the moon by 2030 announces President

moon mission

Turkey's 10 year space plan includes it going to the moon by 2030 announces President

Feb 11, 2021
SpaceX Starship SN10 passes cryogenic proof test, awaits green light to launch by 12 February

Starship SN10

SpaceX Starship SN10 passes cryogenic proof test, awaits green light to launch by 12 February

Feb 09, 2021
Northrop Grumman honours 'Hidden Figures' mathematician by naming ISS supply ship after her

space launch

Northrop Grumman honours 'Hidden Figures' mathematician by naming ISS supply ship after her

Feb 22, 2021
PSLV-C51 launch on 28 Feb: ISRO to launch Amazonia-1, 20 commercial satellites via NSIL

ISRO

PSLV-C51 launch on 28 Feb: ISRO to launch Amazonia-1, 20 commercial satellites via NSIL

Feb 10, 2021

science

First black hole spotted in 1964 is much more massive than researchers expected

Black Holes

First black hole spotted in 1964 is much more massive than researchers expected

Feb 22, 2021
UN Security Council to debate impacts of global warming on world peace this week

Global Warming

UN Security Council to debate impacts of global warming on world peace this week

Feb 22, 2021
Earth’s magnetic field flipped 42,000 years ago, extinctions and upheaval followed: Study

Magnetic Poles

Earth’s magnetic field flipped 42,000 years ago, extinctions and upheaval followed: Study

Feb 22, 2021
UN report: Huge changes in society, economics, power generation needed for Earth to remain habitable

Environment

UN report: Huge changes in society, economics, power generation needed for Earth to remain habitable

Feb 19, 2021