Monday, April 01, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

ISRO's PSLV-C45 launch of EMISAT, 28 other satellites: When, where to watch it live

The 3-hour ISRO mission will begin with the launch of PSLV from Sriharikota at 9.30 am on 1 April.

tech2 News StaffMar 31, 2019 22:19:35 IST

On 1 April, the Indian Space Research Organisation is planning to send Indian intelligence satellite EMISAT and 29 other commercial satellites to orbit in a special mission. The PSLV-C45/EMISAT mission will be the first attempt by ISRO to place satellites in three different orbits in a single satellite launch mission.

It will also test a new variant of the PSLV rocket – the PSLV-QL, which has 4 additional strap-on boosters to give it a huge additional thrust.

ISROs PSLV-C45 launch of EMISAT, 28 other satellites: When, where to watch it live

An illustration of ISRO's EMISAT satellite. Image: ISRO/AFC

EMISAT: India's newest spy in the sky

The highlight of the launch on 1 April is EMISAT — a powerful electronic intelligence/surveillance satellite — developed jointly by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and DRDO (Defense Research and Development Organisation). The satellite can intercept communication signals on the ground and also capture these signal at high-resolution from space.

ISRO will likely place EMISAT in a high-elliptical orbit, giving the satellite a good amount of time to record clear signals from a specific region on the ground.

Other payloads on PSLV-C45

The PSLV-C45 mission will also launch 28 other commercial satellites for a range of uses, including earth observation, internet of things (IoT) satellites and navigation.

Here's more about what each of them is and what they're capable of.

The PSLV-C40 mission lauching from ISRO's launchpad at Sriharikota. Image: ISRO

The PSLV-C40 mission launching from ISRO's launchpad at Sriharikota. Image: ISRO

ISRO has shared an update on 31 March suggesting that the mission launch will go as planned, with more updates to come leading up to liftoff hours from now.

When and where to watch the EMISAT launch live

The PSLV-C45 mission will launch on 1 April aboard a modified version of the PSLV rocket.

The overall flight sequence will take roughly 180 minutes, starting with the launch at 9.30 am ISRO on Monday, 1 April.

A live stream of the launch and separation will be available on Doordarshan National's  YouTube page or ISRO's website starting 9 am Monday, 1 April.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Mom’s voice guides whatever I do, says Deepika Padukone


Top Stories

latest videos

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics

Benelli TRK 502 Review

Benelli TRK 502 Review

Unboxing the AirTamer: A travel air purifier that "repels" pollutants, cold & flu!

Unboxing the AirTamer: A travel air purifier that "repels" pollutants, cold & flu!

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

Add fun to your run | What The App

Add fun to your run | What The App

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science


also see

Spy Satellite

EMISAT: India's spy in the sky, 28 other payloads to be launched on ISRO's PSLV-C45 on 1 April

Mar 26, 2019
EMISAT: India's spy in the sky, 28 other payloads to be launched on ISRO's PSLV-C45 on 1 April
All you need to know about India's Mission Shakti A-SAT test: 5,000-km range Agni-V missile launched from Odisha

NewsTracker

All you need to know about India's Mission Shakti A-SAT test: 5,000-km range Agni-V missile launched from Odisha

Mar 28, 2019
ISRO to launch EMISAT and 28 international satellites from Sriharikota on 1 April

ISRO

ISRO to launch EMISAT and 28 international satellites from Sriharikota on 1 April

Mar 25, 2019
Mission Shakti approved in 2016; scientists worked round-the-clock to meet deadline, says DRDO chief G Satheesh Reddy

TheySaidIt

Mission Shakti approved in 2016; scientists worked round-the-clock to meet deadline, says DRDO chief G Satheesh Reddy

Mar 28, 2019
Mission Shakti: What is Low-Earth orbit? What use is it to space-faring nations like India?

Low-Earth Orbit

Mission Shakti: What is Low-Earth orbit? What use is it to space-faring nations like India?

Mar 27, 2019
Successful A-SAT test announcement shows PM, BJP keen to shift narrative to national security before polls

InMyOpinion

Successful A-SAT test announcement shows PM, BJP keen to shift narrative to national security before polls

Mar 27, 2019

science

ISRO's PSLV-C45 launch of EMISAT, 28 other satellites: When, where to watch it live

EMISAT Launch

ISRO's PSLV-C45 launch of EMISAT, 28 other satellites: When, where to watch it live

Mar 31, 2019
India's Mission Shakti demonstration generated debris field of 'space junk'

DRDO

India's Mission Shakti demonstration generated debris field of 'space junk'

Mar 29, 2019
Kerala Central University professor Meena Pillai resigns protesting HRD diktat saying PhD only in 'national priority' areas

Doctoral Research

Kerala Central University professor Meena Pillai resigns protesting HRD diktat saying PhD only in 'national priority' areas

Mar 29, 2019
All you need to know about India's Mission Shakti A-SAT test: 5,000-km range Agni-V missile launched from Odisha

NewsTracker

All you need to know about India's Mission Shakti A-SAT test: 5,000-km range Agni-V missile launched from Odisha

Mar 28, 2019