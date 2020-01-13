Monday, January 13, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

ISRO's GSAT-30 telecom satellite due for launch on Ariane V this week: All you need to know

The GSAT-30 will be launched on Friday, 17 January 2020 at 2.35 am IST from the Guiana Space Center in French Guiana.


tech2 News StaffJan 13, 2020 17:28:06 IST

The Indian space agency ISRO is collaborating with the European aerospace company Arianespace to launch its next telecommunication satellite mission, GSAT-30. The satellite is due for launch into orbit on Friday, 17 January 2020 at 2.35 am IST from the Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana. The launch will mark the 107th flight of the Ariane V launch vehicle by Arianespace.

On launch day, the Ariane 5 will be carrying a second telecommunication satellite for European space company Eutelsat Konnect. The rocket will first place the GSAT-30 in orbit, followed by the release of Eutelsat's Konnect. The entire mission is supposed to last 38 minutes and 25 seconds.

About GSAT-30

The GSAT-30 was designed and manufactured by the Indian Space Research Organisation. It will be placed at a longitude of 83° East and will provide high-quality television, telecommunications and broadcasting services to the mainland and India's islands.

ISROs GSAT-30 telecom satellite due for launch on Ariane V this week: All you need to know

GSAT-30 being loaded onto the Ariane V launch vehicle. Image: Arianespace

It will provide extended coverage in the C-band, which helps television broadcasters beam their programs across the country, in Australia, Gulf countries and a large number of Asian countries too. The satellite also has one Ku-band beacon downlink signal for ground tracking purposes.

GSAT-30 has a mission life of 15 years, and will be replacing the Insat 4A satellite currently in orbit.

About KONNECT

Konnect, a satellite owned by Eutelsat communications and manufactured by Thales Alenia Space, is a new-generation high-throughput telecom satellite that can deliver services across Europe and Africa. Weighing around 3,620 kg, it will operate from an orbital slot at 13 degrees east. It will provide internet access to both companies and individuals at speeds of up to 100 Mbps, as per Eutelsat's website. With all-electric propulsion and operating on Ka-band frequencies, Konnect is designed to stay useful in orbit for 15 years.

Al illustration of the KONNECT satellite . Image: Eutelsat

Al illustration of the KONNECT satellite . Image: Eutelsat

The high-capacity broadband satellite will deliver significant resources for broadband services across Europe and Africa and set a new benchmark for flexibility in High Throughput Satellites, the website claims. It will also be used for community networks connected to Wi-Fi hotspots, mobile phone backhauling and rural connectivity.

Arianespace's Ariane 5 is a heavy-lift launcher that can carry payloads of 10 metric tons to Geostationary Transfer Orbit (GTO) and 20 metric tons into low-Earth orbit (LEO).

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

ISRO news

Four astronauts shortlisted for Gaganyaan; Chandrayaan 3 gets govt approval says ISRO chief K Sivan

Jan 01, 2020
Four astronauts shortlisted for Gaganyaan; Chandrayaan 3 gets govt approval says ISRO chief K Sivan
Chandrayaan 3 to launch in 2030, will cost lesser than the second mission, Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Chandrayaan 3

Chandrayaan 3 to launch in 2030, will cost lesser than the second mission, Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Jan 01, 2020
Gaganyaan: ISRO to build Rs 2,700 crore astronaut training facility but it may not complete in time

Gaganyaan

Gaganyaan: ISRO to build Rs 2,700 crore astronaut training facility but it may not complete in time

Jan 10, 2020
Xiaomi to work with ISRO to add NaVIC chipsets to smartphones in India

NaVIC

Xiaomi to work with ISRO to add NaVIC chipsets to smartphones in India

Jan 02, 2020
Space cookies, mighty mice hitch ride to Earth aboard SpaceX's capsule, from the ISS

ISS experiments

Space cookies, mighty mice hitch ride to Earth aboard SpaceX's capsule, from the ISS

Jan 08, 2020
NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope captures image of 'burning cloud' Perseus Molecular Cloud

Space Telescope

NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope captures image of 'burning cloud' Perseus Molecular Cloud

Dec 31, 2019

science

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019
One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Parker Probe Findings

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Dec 06, 2019