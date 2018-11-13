Tuesday, November 13, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

tech2 News Staff 13 November, 2018 13:34 IST

ISRO's GSAT-29 satellite launch on 14 Nov in the clouds after Cyclone Gaja warnings

The mission, satellite & rocket are important to different aspects of ISRO’s future plans.

As Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) moves the communications satellite GSAT-29 and its heavy-lift rocket, the GSLV-MkIII to the launchpad, looming Cyclone Gaja’s landfall on 15 November have clouded its launch plans in uncertainty.

Weather willing, the satellite was to be launched in the evening hours on 14 November from the space agency’s launchpad in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

The GSAT-29 mission, satellite, and rocket are important to fulfilling different aspects of ISRO’s future plans.

The agency’s heaviest launch rocket yet — the GSLV-MkIII — will be flown nearly seven months after the last time it was used, to launch the IRNSS-1I satellite into low-Earth orbit in April.

Senior ISRO officials told the Hindu that the GSAT-29’s mission managers were monitoring the cyclone’s buildup in and around Andhra Pradesh, from where the launch is scheduled to take place in the evening hours on 14 November.

The mighty GSLV awaits liftoff in Sriharikota. Image courtesy: ISRO

The mighty GSLV awaits liftoff in Sriharikota. Image courtesy: ISRO

Another launch lined up later this month is a PSLV rocket carrying a new kind of Earth Observation satellite called the HySIS on 26 November.

Developed by ISRO, HySIS was designed to provide cutting-edge, high-resolution images for a variety of uses from 600 kilometres above the Earth’s surface. Also being ferried up in the same mission are two dozen small, commercial satellites.

ISRO’s ‘a mission a month’ agenda for the year fell apart beginning with the failure of another communication satellite launched in March, the GSAT-6A. While it was launched successfully, ISRO lost the satellite hours later and was subsequently forced to recall GSAT-11, another satellite in the series, from a launchpad in French Guinea before launch.

The GSAT-29 mission is especially important to ISRO's Gaganyaan mission. It is the second in a series of developmental trials of ISRO’s heavy-weight GSLV-MkIII rocket before it flies three Indian astronauts to low-Earth orbit in the 2022 Gaganyaan mission.

There is plenty hinging on the success of ISRO’s launches this month. The agency's launch calendar is brimming with launches for the months leading up the next launch of global importance — the Chandrayaan-2 mission to send an orbiter, lander, and rover to the moon, scheduled for launch on 3 January 2019.

 

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000
Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets

Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets
Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali

Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali
Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope

Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope
Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

also see

Satellite Launch

ISRO to launch communication satellite for J&K and Northeast on 14 November

Nov 12, 2018

NewsTracker

Cyclone Gaja to make landfall between Chennai, Nagapattinam on Thursday; fishermen advised not to venture out until then

Nov 12, 2018

NewsTracker

Cyclone Gaja to intensify in next 24 hours in north Tamil Nadu, south Andhra Pradesh, warns regional weather office

Nov 11, 2018

Rocket science

ISRO's space tech startup park in Kerala to be up and running by June 2019

Nov 09, 2018

Gaganyaan

ISRO looking at pool of ten microgravity experiments for Gaganyaan Mission 2022

Nov 12, 2018

Space

ISRO's Mission Venus invites experiments from space enthusiasts everywhere

Nov 12, 2018

science

Satellite Launch

ISRO's GSAT-29 satellite launch on 14 Nov in the clouds after Cyclone Gaja warnings

Nov 13, 2018

Evolution in the Wild

Poaching may have forced female elephants in Africa to evolve away their tusks

Nov 13, 2018

Sewage Crisis

Conditions in Jammu highlight the sewage crisis underlying our Swachh Bharat

Nov 13, 2018

The Metric System

Dusty old kilogram may be upgraded this week to a more accurate unit of measurement

Nov 13, 2018