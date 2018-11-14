Wednesday, November 14, 2018 Back to
Kavya Narayanan 14 November, 2018

ISRO's GSAT-29, India's latest communication satellite successfully launched into orbit

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday launched India's newest communication satellite, GSAT-29, into orbit on the GSLV-MkIII D2's second developmental flight from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SHAR), Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

At exactly 5.08 pm, the GSLV-Mk III rocket began its ascent with a deep growl that reverberated "like a thunder roll breaking free" from the second launchpad in Sriharikota.

Here is a look at the GSLV-MK-III D2 as it lifts off:

The MkIII, in its second developmental test launch before its carries Indian astronauts to space, launched the GSAT-29 satellite into Geostationary Transfer Orbit (GTO). The satellite will then be positioned in Earth's Geostationary Orbit (GEO) using thrusters, at an altitude of 207 kilometres above ground.

The 43.4-metre rocket weighing roughly 640 tonnes, has the capacity to carry a satellite four tonnes in weight.

The mighty GSLV-MkIII moments before lift-off. Image courtesy; ISRO

The mighty GSLV-MkIII moments before lift-off. Image courtesy; ISRO

ISRO had flown a similar rocket on 5 June 2017, when it launched the GSAT-19, another communication satellite in the rocket's historic first developmental launch. Prior to this was GSLV-MkIII's maiden flight carrying a 3.7-tonne dummy payload in 2014, where it was tested for its stability and aerodynamics.

According to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), GSAT-29 with a life span of 10 years is a multi-beam satellite that carries Ka/Ku-band high throughput communication transponders intended to meet the communication requirements of users including those in remote areas.

In addition, several new technologies such as Q/V-band payload, data transmission through optical communication link will be demonstrated. This will help in realising future advanced satellites, ISRO said.

 

 

 

with inputs from Indo Asian News Service

