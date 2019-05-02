Thursday, May 02, 2019Back to
ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 to launch in July, make India's first moon landing in September

The Chandrayaan-2 orbiter, lander & rover will be launched into Earth's orbit on the GSLV-MkIII in mid-July 2019.

tech2 News StaffMay 02, 2019 09:36:10 IST

After much ado, the Indian Space Research Organisation has released the dates for India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2. The spacecraft, carrying an orbiter, lander and a rover, will be launched on a Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-MkIII between 9-16 July 2019

In a press release, ISRO said that the Orbiter and Lander modules of Chandrayaan-2 will be stacked together as an integrated module and fit into the GSLV MK-III rocket. The rover will be tucked away inside the Lander, named Vikram. Once the spacecraft has been launched into Earth's orbit by the GSLV, the Chandrayaan-2 integrated module will be released. This spacecraft has its own Orbiter propulsion module which will power the vehicle's escape out of Earth's orbit and into the Moon's.

Configuration of the Chandrayaan-2 mission rover, lander and orbiter. Image: ISRO

Once the spacecraft reaches the Moon's orbit, it will attempt to make a soft landing in a region 600 kilometres away from the lunar South pole. This would be the first time any mission touched down so far from the equator, according to a report in Science. The lander will separate from the orbiter and descend to the surface to make India's first ever moon landing around 6 September, ISRO estimates in the release.

The Pragyaan rover will roll out of the Vikram lander carrying an array of scientific instruments meant to study the lunar surface. Some of the instruments in the mission will also be mounted on the lander and orbiter. The orbiter module of Chandrayaan-2 will circle the moon and relay data and information about conditions on the surface, ISRO states on its website.

The Chandrayaan-2 mission's Pragyan Rover during a mobility test in 2018. Image courtesy: ISRO

The Chandrayaan-2 mission's Pragyan Rover during a mobility test in 2018. Image courtesy: ISRO

"The payloads will collect scientific information on lunar topography, mineralogy, elemental abundance, lunar exosphere and signatures of hydroxyl and water-ice," the statement adds.

The 20-kilogram, six-wheeled Pragyaan rover is a semi-autonomous robot that is tasked with studying the composition of regolith, the mixture of tiny moon rocks and fine dust the blankets the Moon's surface.

Chandrayaan-2 will be India's second mission to the moon, and the first to attempt a soft landing. It is a follow-up mission to Chandrayaan-1, which launched in October 2008 and helped provide the first confirmation of water (in the form of hydroxyl ions) on the moon in 2009.

