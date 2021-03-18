Thursday, March 18, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

ISRO's Chandrayaan 2 orbiter could last for seven years in orbit: Jitendra Singh

ISRO's missions are known to have an enhanced life than what is earlier envisaged.


Press Trust of IndiaMar 18, 2021 11:57:11 IST

The life of the orbiter of Chandrayaan-2 was initially envisaged for a year but the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) expects it to last for seven years, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday. In a written response to a question in the Lok Sabha on India's second lunar mission, Jitendra Singh, the minister of state in the Prime Minister's Office, said Chandrayaan-2 was a highly complex mission to develop and demonstrate the key technologies for end-to-end lunar mission capability, including soft-landing and roving on the lunar surface.

The mission comprised an orbiter, lander and rover.

ISROs Chandrayaan 2 orbiter could last for seven years in orbit: Jitendra Singh

Chandrayaan 2 composite orbiting the moon before the lander's separation. Image: ISRO

Planned to land on the South Pole of the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 was launched on 22 July 2019. However, the lander Vikram hard-landed on 7 September 2019, crashing India's dream to become the first nation to successfully land on the lunar surface in its maiden attempt.

"But for achieving soft landing at the intended spot, the other objectives of the mission have been significantly attained. So much so, that against an initially envisaged one-year life of orbiter, we expect it to be serving for seven years," Singh said.

The mission has accomplished the objective of expanding lunar scientific knowledge through a detailed study of topography, mineralogy, surface chemical composition, thermo-physical characteristics and tenuous lunar atmosphere leading to a better understanding of the origin and evolution of the moon, it added.

In August last year, Singh had announced that Chandrayaan-2 orbiter has captured the images of craters on the Moon. They were christened "Sarabhai crater" after Vikram Sarabhai, father of the Indian space programme.

The Sarabhai Crater captured in 3D images shows that it has a depth of around 1.7 kilometres, taken from its raised rim, and the slope of crater walls is in between 25 to 35 degree. These findings will help space scientists to understand further the process on the lunar region filled with lava, Singh had said.

ISRO's missions are known to have an enhanced life than what is earlier envisaged.

The planned life span of Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM)/ Mangalyaan after its insertion into the Mars orbit on September 24, 2014 was six months and it was to complete on March 24, 2015. However, the MOM is still functioning and sending pictures.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

moon missions

Race to the moon heats up as China, Russia, India, Japan, SpaceX all make its moves

Mar 11, 2021
Race to the moon heats up as China, Russia, India, Japan, SpaceX all make its moves
Where did all of Mars' water go? NASA thinks its trapped under its surface

Mars

Where did all of Mars' water go? NASA thinks its trapped under its surface

Mar 17, 2021
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deploys wind sensor as health checks continue

Perseverance Rover

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deploys wind sensor as health checks continue

Mar 04, 2021
NASA's Perseverance rover nails 21-ft test drive, gets software update for Mars exploration

Perseverance on Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover nails 21-ft test drive, gets software update for Mars exploration

Mar 08, 2021
Billionaire invites applicants to fill eight free seats on SpaceX flight around the Moon

Space Tourism

Billionaire invites applicants to fill eight free seats on SpaceX flight around the Moon

Mar 03, 2021
NSIL inks four new launch contracts, plans on moving into satellite building sector

NSIL

NSIL inks four new launch contracts, plans on moving into satellite building sector

Mar 11, 2021

science

Pre-embryos made in a lab to study birth defects could spur research, ethical debate

Artificial Embryos

Pre-embryos made in a lab to study birth defects could spur research, ethical debate

Mar 18, 2021
Interstellar visitor 'Oumuamua from Pluto-like planet outside the solar system, study claims

'Oumuamua

Interstellar visitor 'Oumuamua from Pluto-like planet outside the solar system, study claims

Mar 17, 2021
Cooling 'primordial soup' in early universe produced gravitational waves, claims new study

Gravitational Waves

Cooling 'primordial soup' in early universe produced gravitational waves, claims new study

Mar 17, 2021
New strains of bacteria found on the space station may help astronauts grow plants on Mars

Space Agriculture

New strains of bacteria found on the space station may help astronauts grow plants on Mars

Mar 17, 2021