Tuesday, March 26, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

ISRO's Chandrayaan-2, Israel's Beresheet to carry NASA instruments to the moon

The moon's surface already has 5 such instruments, but they have flaws that NASA hopes to fix.

Press Trust of IndiaMar 26, 2019 12:01:38 IST

During the Lunar and Planetary Science Conference held at Texas, US last week, NASA confirmed that Chandrayaan 2 and Israeli lander Beresheet, which is due to touch down April 11, will each carry a NASA-owned laser retroreflector arrays.

India’s lunar mission Chandrayaan 2, scheduled to launch next month, will carry NASA’s laser instruments that allow scientists to make precise measurements of the distance to the Moon, according to the US space agency officials.

During the Lunar and Planetary Science Conference held at Texas, US last week, NASA confirmed that Chandrayaan 2 and Israeli lander Beresheet, due to touch down April 11, will each carry NASA-owned laser retroreflector arrays.

ISROs Chandrayaan-2, Israels Beresheet to carry NASA instruments to the moon

The Chandrayaan-2 Rover during a mobility test. Image courtesy: ISRO

"We’re trying to populate the entire surface with as many laser reflector arrays as we can possibly get there," Lori Glaze, acting director of the Planetary Science Division of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, was reported as saying by Space.com.

Retroreflectors are sophisticated mirrors, that reflect laser light signals sent from the Earth. The signals can help pinpoint precisely where the lander is, which scientists can use to precisely calculate the Moon’s distance from Earth.

While five such instruments already exist on the lunar surface, they have some flaws, according to Simone Dell’Agnello, a physicist at the National Institute for Nuclear Physics National Laboratory at Italy.

Beresheet's epic selfie with Earth while en route to the moon. Image courtesy: SpaceIL

The Beresheet spacecraft's epic selfie with Earth en route to the moon. Image courtesy: SpaceIL

“The existing reflectors are big ones,” said Dell’Agnello adding that individual reflectors instead of arrays, would waste fewer laser pulses and allow more-precise measurements of the moon’s surface.

Those analyses could become so detailed that scientists could see the daily rise and fall of any lander surface the device is resting on as that surface expands and contracts with the Moon’s dramatic temperature changes.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Mom’s voice guides whatever I do, says Deepika Padukone


Top Stories

latest videos

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

Add fun to your run | What The App

Add fun to your run | What The App

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?


also see

Women in Space

First humans to walk on Mars, the Moon again will most likely be women: NASA

Mar 13, 2019
First humans to walk on Mars, the Moon again will most likely be women: NASA
Toyota, JAXA to develop lunar rover that runs on fuel cell tech for 2029 mission

Lunar Rover

Toyota, JAXA to develop lunar rover that runs on fuel cell tech for 2029 mission

Mar 13, 2019
Earth is a less volatile version of the Sun, similar in composition, study finds

Astrogeology

Earth is a less volatile version of the Sun, similar in composition, study finds

Mar 19, 2019
NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission finds asteroid Bennu spinning faster and faster over time

Space rocks

NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission finds asteroid Bennu spinning faster and faster over time

Mar 18, 2019
NASA scraps all-women spacewalk because of a lack of well-fitted spacesuits at ISS

Women in Space

NASA scraps all-women spacewalk because of a lack of well-fitted spacesuits at ISS

Mar 26, 2019
Deadly asteroids headed for Earth are very difficult to detect — here's why

Space

Deadly asteroids headed for Earth are very difficult to detect — here's why

Mar 25, 2019

science

ISRO's Chandrayaan-2, Israel's Beresheet to carry NASA instruments to the moon

Moon Missions

ISRO's Chandrayaan-2, Israel's Beresheet to carry NASA instruments to the moon

Mar 26, 2019
NASA scraps all-women spacewalk because of a lack of well-fitted spacesuits at ISS

Women in Space

NASA scraps all-women spacewalk because of a lack of well-fitted spacesuits at ISS

Mar 26, 2019
Parenting in the age of PUBG: Parents must lead by example, spend more time with kids

PUBG & Parenting

Parenting in the age of PUBG: Parents must lead by example, spend more time with kids

Mar 25, 2019
Kerala University Prof resigns protesting HRD order for PhD only in 'national priority areas'

Doctoral Research

Kerala University Prof resigns protesting HRD order for PhD only in 'national priority areas'

Mar 25, 2019