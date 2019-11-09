Saturday, November 09, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

ISRO was targeted by North Korean hackers during Chandrayaan 2 mission: Report

ISRO employees accidentally installed malware on to their systems after opening phishing emails from North Korean spammers.


tech2 News StaffNov 09, 2019 13:01:41 IST

When the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) was trying to land Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft's Vikram lander on the Moon, the organisation was reportedly attacked by North Korean hackers.

According to a recent report by Daily Mail, ISRO was one of five government agencies to come under their attack. However, the officials from the Indian space agency denied that the attack impacted the Moon mission.

Reportedly, ISRO employees accidentally installed malware on to their systems after opening phishing emails from North Korean spammers.

ISRO was targeted by North Korean hackers during Chandrayaan 2 mission: Report

GSLV MkIII at Sriharikpta launchpad. Image: ISRO

Another report from the Financial Times suggests that ISRO was informed about the attack in September.

The said attack was apparently conducted using DTrack,  a type of malware, the US authorities believe, is linked to the Lazarus group controlled by the North Korean government.

A report by cybersecurity firm Kaspersky, the malware has been detected in financial institutions and research centres in 18 Indian states.

The same malware is also believed to have affected the Kudankulam nuclear plant.

On 3 September the National Cyber Coordination Center, that was set up to help the country deal with malicious cyber activities and cyber warfare, received information from a US-based cybersecurity company that a “threat actor” had breached master “domain controllers” at the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited’s (NPCIL) Kudankulam nuclear plant as well as ISRO, with malware.

The malware was later identified as Dtrack and the officials at both these government agencies were informed about these security breaches on 4 September, two days before the scheduled Chandrayaan 2 moon landing attempt.

Dtrack is a virus that has been developed by a North Korean hacker group called Lazarus. It allows hackers to get complete control over a device and they can extract data, remotely.  Dtrack RAT (remote administration tool) can infiltrate systems with weak network security policies and password standards. Once implemented, it can access all available files and running processes, keylogging, browser history and host IP addresses, including information about available networks and active connections.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Gaming | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Gaming | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile



also see

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: Orbiter insturments study Argon 40 levels in moon's exosphere for the first time

Nov 06, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: Orbiter insturments study Argon 40 levels in moon's exosphere for the first time
NASA to send golf cart size rover to the lunar south pole to sample the water ice

moon mission

NASA to send golf cart size rover to the lunar south pole to sample the water ice

Oct 30, 2019
ISRO was targeted by the same malware that was used to attack NPCIL's Kudankulam nuclear plant: Report

ISRO Hack

ISRO was targeted by the same malware that was used to attack NPCIL's Kudankulam nuclear plant: Report

Nov 06, 2019
India’s planned space station to reportedly have room for three astronauts aboard it

Gaganyaan

India’s planned space station to reportedly have room for three astronauts aboard it

Nov 07, 2019
China announces new commercial spacecrafts as India bags deal with Spaceflight

spacecrafts

China announces new commercial spacecrafts as India bags deal with Spaceflight

Oct 31, 2019
WhatsApp Payments should not be approved in a hurry, cyber security experts warn

WhatsApp Pay

WhatsApp Payments should not be approved in a hurry, cyber security experts warn

Nov 07, 2019

science

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019
China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Commercial Space

China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Oct 23, 2019