Wednesday, January 29, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

ISRO to replace 10 or more communications satellites in India's ageing fleet in years to come: Report

The overhaul will bring high-performance satellites for mobile network, high-speed internet and TV broadcasts to remote areas.


tech2 News StaffJan 29, 2020 13:42:30 IST

The Indian Space Research Organisation is planning to replace at least ten communication satellites nearing the end of their mission life over the next few years with new, high-performance satellites.

The revamp will include multiple satellites to beam mobile network coverage, high-speed internet and television broadcasting in remote areas across the country, Dr K Sivan, Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) told the Economic Times.

The first of these satellite replacements was the GSAT-30, launched on 17 January. It replaced the INSAT 4A, which has pulled through 15 years in its high, geostationary orbit. GSAT-30 has joined ISRO's fleet of 16 functional satellites in orbit, specifically the geostationary transfer orbit (GTO) which is at an altitude of 36,000 kilometres. These satellites are often much heavier than satellites in low-Earth Orbiter (LEO), and are designed to last 12-15 years at their best.

ISRO to replace 10 or more communications satellites in Indias ageing fleet in years to come: Report

GSAT-30 being tested in a clean room at the Space Applications Centre. Image: ISRO

Experts are of the opinion that these old satellites need replacement in line with technological changes over the years.

"Technologies progress a lot in 15 years and there are satellites which are 15 years old and they need replacement," said Ajey Lele, senior fellow at the Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses. "The second aspect is, both [defense] and commercial needs are increasing equally."

While demand is on the rise, one of ISRO's biggest bottlenecks in satellite technology is transponders – a communication, monitoring, or control device that picks up and automatically responds to an incoming signal.

The demand for these transponders in India is currently peaking. However, ISRO is still struggling to meet its target of 500 transponders, Lele told ET.

"At one point in time, ISRO had an ambitious plan (of having 500 transponders), but they are still trying to achieve that," Lele said. Many agencies are hiring foreign satellite transponders, which is something ISRO has refrained from doing thus far. With a long line of high-throughput satellites to launch over the next few years, ISRO could finally get its transponder game on.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

GSAT-30

ISRO's telecommunication satellite, GSAT-30 successfully launched today, onboard Arianespace rocket

Jan 17, 2020
ISRO's telecommunication satellite, GSAT-30 successfully launched today, onboard Arianespace rocket
ISRO completes three orbit-raising manoeuvres of its telecommunication satellite GSAT-30

GSAT-30

ISRO completes three orbit-raising manoeuvres of its telecommunication satellite GSAT-30

Jan 21, 2020
ISRO to set sights on India's first orbital space station after a successful Gaganyaan mission

Gaganyaan

ISRO to set sights on India's first orbital space station after a successful Gaganyaan mission

Jan 15, 2020
Chandrayaan 3: ISRO starts work on second lander mission to the moon, launch planned in early 2021

Moon Missions

Chandrayaan 3: ISRO starts work on second lander mission to the moon, launch planned in early 2021

Jan 27, 2020
Gaganyaan will prove to be a historic feat for India's scitech and a milestone for New India: PM Modi

Gaganyaan

Gaganyaan will prove to be a historic feat for India's scitech and a milestone for New India: PM Modi

Jan 27, 2020
France to train Indian Air Force doctors, prepare them as flight surgeons for Gaganyaan

Ganganyaan

France to train Indian Air Force doctors, prepare them as flight surgeons for Gaganyaan

Jan 22, 2020

science

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Air Pollution

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Jan 14, 2020
Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019