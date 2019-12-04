tech2 News Staff

After the successful launch of the CartoSAT-3 last month, the Indian space research organization (ISRO) will be launching a surveillance satellite this month. The launch will reportedly take place on 11 December, according to a source that spoke to Times of India, however, there is no official confirmation from the agency.

The Indian space agency will be launching the Radar Imaging Satellite-2BR1 or the RISAT-2BR1. It is an advanced earth observation, radar surveillance satellite that will join the RISAT-2B that was launched on 22 May this year. It replaced the RISAT-2, which was named ‘spy satellite’ as it was used to keep an eye on the terror camps along the Pakistan border.

Another satellite, the RISAT-2BR2 is also said to be launching by the end of this month, according to the report. It is said that ISRO will be launching around four to five RISAT series satellite. “At least four RISAT satellites in space are required for security forces to keep surveillance on a particular spot on a daily basis,” said the source.

RISAT-2BR1 had a mission life of five years and will be launched on PSLV-C48, which is ISRO’s most frequently used launch vehicle. The launch will take place from Sriharikota and it will be placed in the polar orbit at around 561 km altitude, according to a report from OP India.

The PSLV-C48 will also carry four Lemur 2 CubeSats for the USA and two QPS SAR microsatellites being sent by a Japanese private company. These payloads are part of the deal that NewSpace India, the commercial arm of ISRO, has made.

These satellites will help in round the clock border surveillance by looking at terror camps across the border. It will also help keep a check on infiltration and illegal entry and send images that will help in agriculture, forestry and disaster management support. The RISAT satellites are equipped with a synthetic aperture radar (SAR) that can take pictures of the earth during day and night, and also under cloudy conditions.

The TOI report said that the satellite has an X-band synthetic aperture rade (SAR) with radial rib reflector 3.6 m mesh antenna. “The radar system is a much more advanced desi version of the Israeli TECSAR 1 system. RISAT-2BR1 has a powerful 0.35m resolution (two objects separated by 0.35m distance can be distinctly identified) and will cover swath of 5 to 10 km,” the source said.

ISRO chief K Sivan had recently announced that ISRO, till March, will launch 13 missions. They will include six rocket launch and seven satellite mission. However, he did not announce what the actual missions will entail.

Till, ISRO has undertaken seven mission that launched this year including the much talked about Chandrayaan 2 which was a partial success. The lander Vikram crashed into the moon a few minutes before it could land, thereby killing any chance the rover Pragyaan had. The orbiter was a success and is currently orbiting the moon.

