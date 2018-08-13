Monday, August 13, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 13 August, 2018 08:42 IST

ISRO to launch GSAT-32 satellite in October 2019 to replace the silent GSAT-6A

If the GSAT-6A satellite does not respond by 2019, it will be declared "dead", the ISRO chairman added.

Indian space agency ISRO will launch GSAT-32 satellite in October 2019 to replace GSAT-6A which stopped communicating a few days after its launch on 29 March, an official said on Sunday.

"We have not been able to establish a link with GSAT-6A satellite so far. Even as we are continuously monitoring the satellite, as days are progressing, our chances of reviving it are less."

"The GSAT-32 will be launched in October 2019 from the spaceport at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh as a replacement for GSAT-6A," state-run Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Chairman K Sivan told reporters.

ISRO GSAT-6A > Image courtesy: ISRO

ISRO GSAT-6A. Image courtesy: ISRO

The 2,000-kg satellite was meant to complement the GSAT-6 launched in 2015 and help in providing technologies for point-to-point communications for military.

The satellite could not be placed in its intended orbit 36,000 kilometres above ground as it stopped responding to the manoeuvre from the space agency's Master Control Facility (MCF) at Hassan in Karnataka, about 180 kilometres from Bengaluru.

ISRO, however, is still continuing to monitor the satellite hoping to re-establish the link with it, Sivan said.

If the satellite does not respond by 2019, it will be declared "dead", he added.

After the Rs 240-crore worth satellite stopped communicating due to a suspected power system failure, the space agency has been cross-checking all the satellites ready to be launched for the same.

