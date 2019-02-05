tech2 News Staff

The Indian Space Research Organisation is gearing up to launch its 40th communication satellite for India, GSAT-31, to replace an old INSAT satellite on 7 February 2019.

The satellite will be launched on an Ariane-5 rocket from French Guiana to replace INSAT-4CR. ISRO Chairman K Sivan said a few weeks ago that the launch of GSAT-31 will use an Arianespace's rocket because it was an emergency launch to replace the dying INSAT-4CR satellite so that communication services are not affected in the process.

ISRO's GSLV MkIII rocket could just as easily have launched GSAT-31, except that there aren't any MkIII rockets to spare at the moment. MkIII rockets have been assigned to important ISRO missions like the Chandrayaan-2 launch in April and developmental tests for Gaganyaan in 2020.

GSAT-31

The GSAT-31 satellite is built with an I-2K bus, which is a standard bus developed by ISRO for its satellites around 2,000 kg in weight. The 'I' in I-2K stands for INSAT – the group of communication satellites ISRO has developed and launched to provide and improve communication services in India.

GSAT-31 will add much more capacity to the number of transponders in the Ku-band frequency that ISRO currently has in geostationary orbit. It provides a coverage area that includes India's mainland and islands, ISRO said in a statement.

The 2,535-kg satellite is designed to have a lifespan of 15 years, provided all goes well during the launch and the orbit-raising process.

Taking over from INSAT-4CR

The INSAT 4 satellite series included seven satellites to cater to various communication needs of the country. Of the lot, INSAT-4C failed to reach orbit the first time it was launched in 2006 due to a launch vehicle malfunction.

Days after the blip, ISRO announced that they plan to launch an identical satellite by July 2007. The replacement satellite, INSAT-4CR, was launched in September 2007.

However, it reached a lower orbit than initially planned, and was moved to its final (geostationary) orbit using the fuel it had onboard. This brought down the service life of INSAT-4CR by 5 years, needing replacement by end of 2019. INSAT-4CR is now days away from a handover to the new GSAT-31.

GSAT-31 is expected to launch on an Ariane-5 rocket from a launchpad in French Guiana in the early hours of 7 February (2.30am IST).

In March, ISRO will launch the PSLV-C45 mission from India to carry a DRDO satellite, Anisat, to orbit.

Also upcoming is Arianespace's launch of GSAT-30 in June, which will replace another dying INSAT satellite, INSAT4A. The satellite is specifically designed for high-quality television, telecom and broadband services.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.